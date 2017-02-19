Houston area dominates VolleyballMag.com Fab 50

The Lone Star State reigns supreme. And particularly the Houston area.

So says the 2017 VolleyballMag.com/Triple Crown Sports Girls Fab 50 list, which was revealed exclusively Sunday at the Triple Crown Sports Preseason National Invitational Tournament at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Known as the longest-running girls youth volleyball players’ rankings, with a lineage dating more than three decades, the Fab 50 showcases the top 50 senior girls’ players in the country each season. The Fab 50 list is voted on by a panel of NCAA Division I coaches.

This year’s list features eight players from Texas, including seven from the Houston area: Taylor Bannister, Brooke Botkin, Brionne Butler, Cami May, Jaden Newsome, Yossiana Pressley and Avery Skinner.

California ranked next with six players on the Fab 50 list, while Illinois had five and Minnesota and Iowa had four each. Twenty states are represented overall.

In terms of which colleges hauled in the most top recruits, the honor goes to Wisconsin with five (Danielle Hart, Sydney Hilley, Grace Loberg, Dana Rettke and Mariah Whalen).

UCLA had four Fab 50s, while Minnesota, Texas, Kentucky, Maryland and Illinois have three each. We’ll break this aspect down further later this spring with the release of our annual women’s college top recruiting classes.

On the club level, suburban Chicago-based Sports Performance and Minnesota-based MN Select tied for the most players on the list with three each.

Our panel of Fab 50 voters also were asked to rank the top five players in the class of 2017. Coast VBC’s Lexi Sun, the 2016 VolleyballMag.com/Lucky Dog Volleyball Girls’ High School Player of the Year earned the top spot.





Sun garnered nearly 70 percent of the first-place votes for tops in the class. Sun’s soon-to-be college teammate Brionne Butler (an early enrollee at Texas) finished second, giving the Longhorns the top two recruits, in addition to Sports Performance setter Ashley Shook (who also received votes in the top-player ranking).

Wisconsin signee Sydney Hilley was third, Minnesota recruit and Florida prep standout Stephanie Samedy was fourth and Kentucky signee Madison Lilley was fifth. A total of 15 players on the Fab 50 list received votes in the top-player ranking.

We also present our 25 Underclassmen to Watch list, which sheds a little light into the future. Our Fab 50 voters also were asked to vote on who they feel are players worthy of keeping an eye on in the junior and below classes. This list does not reflect necessarily who are the top underclass players in the country, rather players who warrant future attention.

With this list, Penn State has four players who have verbally committed, while Washington, Florida and Nebraska each have three.

An impressive 93 percent of junior-year players on the 2016 Underclassmen to Watch list graduated to this year’s Fab 50 list. Two others on the list, San Gabriel Elite’s Serena Gray and Lexington United’s Kaitlyn Hord, were on the 2016 Underclassmen to Watch list as sophomores and remain there for a second year as juniors.

VolleyballMag.com Fab 50

Name, Height, Position, High School, Club, College

Preslie Anderson, 6-3, MB-OH, Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), Aspire, Cal

Taylen Ballard, 6-3, OH, Clovis (Calif.), Tsunami, BYU

Taylor Bannister, 6-6, MB-OH, Fort Bend Christian (Sugar Land, Texas), Texas Premier, LSU

Dani Barton, 6-1 RS, Brighton (Cottonwood Heights, Utah), Club V, Utah

Brooke Botkin, 6-4, OH-S, Pearland (Texas), AVA Texas, USC

Brionne Butler, 6-4, MB, Boling (Texas), Houston Juniors, Texas

Jayme Cox, 5-4, Libero, St. Ursula Academy (Toledo, Ohio), Michigan Elite, Michigan State

Gabby Curry, 5-8, Libero, Buford (Georgia), A5, Kentucky

Samantha Drechsel, 6-3, OH, Cedar Park Christian (Woodinville, Wash.), WVBA, Maryland

Lauren Forte, 6-4, MB, Corona Del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.), Aspire, Cal

Jada Gardner, 6-1, OH-MB, Steele (Cibolo, Texas), Alamo, Maryland

Paige Hammons, 6-2, OH, Sacred Heart (Louisville, Ky.), KiVA, Florida

Sara Hamson, 6-7, RS, Pleasant Grove (Utah), Club Utah, BYU

Danielle Hart, 6-3, MB, Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach, Va.), Coastal VA, Wisconsin

Sydney Hilley, 5-11, S, Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.), MN Select, Wisconsin

Taryn Knuth, 6-4, MB, Johnston (Iowa), IPVA, Florida State

Kylie Kuyava-DeBerg, 6-4, OH, Hudson (Iowa), CIA, Illinois

Alexis Light, 6-5, OH, Pleasant Grove (Elk Grove, Calif.), Five Starz, UCLA

Madison Lilley, 5-11, S, Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.), KC Power, Kentucky

Grace Loberg, 6-2, OH, Geneva (Ill.), Fusion, Wisconsin

Kayla Lund, 6-0, OH, Flintridge-Sacred Heart (La Canada-Flintridge, Calif.), San Gabriel, Pitt

Jasmyn Martin, 6-3, OH, Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), MN Select, Minnesota

Piper Mauck, 6-1, S, Roosevelt (Des Moines, Iowa), IPVA, Iowa State

Cami May, 6-3, MB, Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas), Houston Jrs., Penn State

Mackenzie May, 6-3, OH, Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque, Iowa), Adrenaline, UCLA

Chesney McClellan, 6-3, MB, Maryville (Tenn.), K2, Nebraska

Meghan McClure, 6-0, OH, Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.), Laguna Beach, Stanford

Jen Mosser, 5-11, OH, Lakeville (Minn.) South, MN Select, UCLA

Jaden Newsome, 6-0, S, Clear Brook (Houston, Texas), AVA Texas, Colorado

Sara Nielsen, 6-0, S, Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.), Sports Performance, Minnesota

Meredith Norris, 6-2, OH, Corunna (Mich.), Michigan Elite, Michigan State

Tyanna Omazic, 6-1, MB, Northwest (Olathe, Kan.), PVA, Illinois

Elizabeth Orf, 6-3, MB, Villa Duchesne (St. Louis, Mo.), Rockwood Thunder, Marquette

Brie Orr, 5-10, S-OH, Eagan (Minn.), Northern Lights, Iowa

Yossiana Pressley, 6-0, OH, Cypress Falls (Houston, Texas), Willowbrook, Baylor

Erika Pritchard, 6-2, OH, Middletown (Md.), Metro, Maryland

Dana Rettke, 6-8, MB, Riverside-Brookfield (Brookfield, Ill.), 1 st Alliance, Wisconsin

Mikayla Robinson, 6-2, MB, Harvest Christian (Elgin, Ill.), Sky High, South Carolina

Emily Ryan, 6-4, MB, Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.), Metro, UCLA

Stephanie Samedy, 6-2, RS, East Ridge (Clermont, Fla.), Top Select, Minnesota

Lauren Sanders, 6-5, MB, Glacier Park (Snohomish, Wash.), WVBA, Washington

Ashley Shook, 6-2, S, Plainfield (Ill.) Central, Sports Performance, Texas

Avery Skinner, 6-2, OH-MB, HSCYA (Houston, Texas), Houston Skyline, Kentucky

Katie Smoot, 6-1, OH, Notre Dame (Belmont, Calif.), Encore, Arizona

Lexi Sun, 6-2, OH, Santa Fe Christian (Solana Beach, Calif.), Coast, Texas

Jazz Sweet, 6-3, RS, Shawnee Heights (Tecumseh, Kan.), Topeka Impact, Nebraska

Marijke Van Dyke, 6-1, OH, Munster (Ind.), Sports Performance, Illinois

Mariah Whalen, 6-0, OH, Newman Catholic (Wausau, Wis.), Wisconsin VBA, Wisconsin

Deja Williams, 6-1, MB, Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.), A5, Florida State

Lauren Witte, 6-3, MB, Lake Catholic (Mentor Ohio), Eastside Cleveland, Ohio State



Top 5 Players In the Class

1. Lexi Sun (Texas)

2. Brionne Butler (Texas)

3. Sydney Hilley (Wisconsin)

4. Stephanie Samedy (Minnesota)

5. Madison Lilley (Kentucky)



25 Underclassmen to Watch

Name, Height, Position, Year, High, School, Club, College commit

Karson Bacon, 6-4, MB, Jr., Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), Tstreet, Oregon

Gabby Blossom, 5-9, S, Jr., St. Joseph’s (St. Louis, Mo.), Rockwood Thunder, Penn State

Diana Brown, 6-1, S, Jr., St. Francis de Sales (Columbus, Ohio), Mintonette, Illinois

Shannon Crenshaw, 6-2, OH, Jr., Bishop Moore (Orlando, Fla.), Top Select, Washington

Logan Eggleston, 6-2, OH, Soph., Brentwood (Tenn.), Alliance, Texas

Serena Gray, 6-2, MB, Jr., Temple City (Calif.), San Gabriel, Penn State

Marin Grote, 6-4, MB, Jr., Burroughs (Burbank, Calif.), San Gabriel, Washington

Mia Grunze, 6-2, OH, Jr., Waterford (Wis.), Milwaukee Sting, Ohio State

Thayer Hall, 6-3, OH, Jr., Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.), Upward Stars, Florida

Nicklin Hames, 5-11, S, Jr., Webb School Knoxville (Tenn.), K2, Nebraska

Jenna Hampton, 5-6, Libero, Jr., Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.), OVA, Penn State

Kaitlyn Hord, 6-4, MB, Jr., Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.), Lexington United, Penn State

CC McGraw, 5-9, Libero, Jr., Prior Lake (Savage, Minn.), MN Select, Minnesota

Megan Miller, 5-5, Libero, Jr., Alexandria (Ind.)-Monroe, Munciana, Nebraska

Marlie Monserez, 5-11, S, Jr., Bishop Moore (Orlando, Fla.), OVA, Florida

Brooke Nuneviller, 5-11, Libero, Jr., Corona del Sol (Ariz.), Aspire, Unknown

Erin O’Leary, 5-10, S, Jr., Novi (Michigan), Legacy, Michigan

Asjia O’Neal, 6-3, MB, Jr., Carroll (Southlake, Texas), TAV, Texas

Jonni Parker, 6-1, S, Jr., Miami East (Casstown, Ohio), Munciana, Ohio State

Ella May Powell, 6-0, S, Jr., Fayetteville (Ark.), Ozark Juniors, Washington

Kylie Robinson, 5-9, S, Jr., Claremont (Calif.), San Gabriel, Oregon

Adanna Rollins, 6-0, OH, Jr., Hebron (Carrollton, Texas), TAV, Minnesota

Callie Schwarzenbach, 6-4, MB, Jr., Kearney (Mo.), KC Power, Nebraska

Brooklyn Schirmer, 6-1, OH, Jr., Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.), Long Beach, USC

Haley Warner, 6-2, RS, Jr., Fayetteville (Ark.), Ozark Juniors, Florida

