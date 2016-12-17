Minnesota’s Wilhite heads AVCA All-American team

The AVCA All-American banquet is always well attended/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sarah Wilhite of Minnesota was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association national player of the year Friday.

Anne Marie Anderson interviews AVCA player of the year Sarah Wilhite of Minnesota during the AVCA luncheon on Friday/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wilhite, the Big Ten player of the year, led Minnesota to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and into the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship semifinals.

Click here to read about the senior outside hitter’s tremendous career at Minnesota.

The AVCA presented its first, second and third All-American teams at its annual lunch-time banquet Friday. For a complete list, click here. 

 

