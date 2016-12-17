Minnesota’s Wilhite heads AVCA All-American team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sarah Wilhite of Minnesota was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association national player of the year Friday.

Wilhite, the Big Ten player of the year, led Minnesota to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and into the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship semifinals.

Click here to read about the senior outside hitter’s tremendous career at Minnesota.

The AVCA presented its first, second and third All-American teams at its annual lunch-time banquet Friday. For a complete list, click here.