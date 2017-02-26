AVCA All-American fashion report

In attending the AVCA All-Americans banquet, we were very impressed with the student-athletes. Not only were they superbly fit and athletic, but their fashion sense was impeccable.

We asked Wild Pepper Sports’ designer Audrey Taylor to comment on the fashion trends of 2017 so well illustrated by the AVCA All-Americans. Taylor, who has also designed for brands like ASICS, Mizuno, Banana Republic, The Gap, and Patagonia, provided the following video fashion commentary starring 2016 women’s college stars: