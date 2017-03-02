Big West beach: Hawai’i, Long Beach teams to catch

The Big West has two top-10 teams in the AVCA preseason poll, No. 5 Hawai’i and No. 7 Long Beach State. They’re the class of a league that includes Cal Poly, CSUN, Bakersfield, and Sacramento State. Those teams, while improving, don’t quite have the horsepower to match up yet.

Hawai’i: The Rainbow Wahine finished fourth at the NCAA championships in 2016, with 3-0 wins over UCLA and Arizona, but lost to FSU 3-2 and UCLA 3-0. Hawai’i has participated in all three national championships in 2014, 2015, and 2016. UH also won the 2016 Big West championship.

Hawai’i finished 18-10 last year. Coach Jeff Hall enters his third season with a 36-13 overall record, returning seven starters: Nikki Taylor (2014, ’15 All-American, 2016 All-Big West first team, 15-13 in 2016), Emily Maglio (2016 All-American, Big West freshman of the fear, Big West pairs team of the year with Katie Spieler, 19-6), and four all-Big West second teamers in Ka‘iwi Schucht (20-8), Ari Homuyan (19-7), Hannah Zalopany (13-10), Hannah Rooks (9-7)

“This is the deepest we’ve ever been,” Hall said. “Our roster has a great core of returning players with the likes of Nikki Taylor, Mikayla Tucker and Emily Maglio.

“We’ve also brought in some outstanding transfers and a bunch of fantastic freshmen who’ve really stepped it up since they’ve gotten on campus.”

Hall lost two-time All-American Katie Spieler, Big West first-teamer Ginger Long and second-teamer Lara Schrieber.

“Taken together, we feel we’re building a powerful lineup,” Hall said. “Competition will be fierce, but I know our ladies are hungry to prove they have what it takes to be the best.”

Long Beach: The 49ers were ranked No. 7 in the final AVCA poll, runner-ups in the Big West championship with a 13-14 record, just missing the .500 cutoff for NCAA post-season eligibility.

Thirteen of their 14 losses were to top five teams: Hawaii (4), Pepperdine (3), UCLA (3), USC (2), and FSU (1).

Beach coach Mike Campbell enters his third season 29-20, and returns eight of 10 starters from 2016: Nele Barber (16-15, first team All-Big West), Rachel Nieto (18-13, first team All-Big West), Jenelle Hudson, 5-22, Zoi Konstantopoulou (7-22), Kobi Pekich (21-9, first team All-Big West), Ciana Wagner, (9-16), Megan Kruidhof (14-9), and Morea Wagner (14-9). Mike Campbell also returns Ariana Garner (9-5) plus medical redshirt Anete Brinke (20-9 in 2015).

The 49ers lose only Sammee Thomas (19-11, 326 kills, 331 digs) and Mykah Wilson (10-17, 314 kills, 289 digs).

“I think after not making the NCAAs last year, our top priority is to get back to that top level,” Campbell said. “I think the team did compete well last year, but our win-loss record left us ineligible. So we’ve scheduled a little smarter this year, we should definitely be above .500, hopefully get more signature wins than we had last season.

“This year we have seven seniors, and it’ll be great for us to have to have that leadership and experience. When you’re playing a sport that’s so cerebral, you have to have some mental strength, face adversity and use that experience to your benefit.

“I think we weren’t as deep last year as are this year. We’ve added really good key elements, so our goal is definitely to reach the NCAAs. So far it’s been a really good preseason, but we’re very excited to get out there and challenge ourselves.”

Cal Poly: The Mustangs finished 2016 8-12, 5-4 in Big West play and took third in the inaugural Big West championships.

Second-year head coach and Beijing 2008 gold-medalist Todd Rogers has plenty of continuity, as the Mustangs graduate only Bailey Roach (five wins). Taylor Nelson (10 wins) and Adlee Van Winden (eight wins) were both on the first All-Big West team. Anna Gorman and Savannah Niemen led with 11 victories, Raean Greisen had nine, Katherine Brouker eight, Dora Beilin, Taylor Gruenewald, and Anna Gorman seven, and Casey Carroll and Jacqui Martin five each.

“We graduated one gal from last year and have added several new players to the roster for this year so it will be fun to see how the new gals integrate with the returning gals,” Rogers said.

“We have also upgraded the schedule from last year having added about twice the number of duals as well as playing many of the top teams in the country. Should be a fun 2017 beach volleyball year.”

Cal State Northridge: The Matadors finished 8-14 last year, including fourth at the inaugural Big West Championships in 2016, with wins over Sacramento (4-1) and Bakersfield (3-2), but losses to Long Beach (5-0) and Cal Poly (3-2).

1988 indoor gold-medalist Jeff Stork is looking forward to his fourth beach season.

“The 2017 CSUN beach volleyball schedule is a competitive one for where the program is right now,” Stork said. “We’re playing a lot of schools that are in a similar situation as us in that we still have mostly indoor players playing for the beach team.

“Although we do have three beach-only players, the schedule will be challenging but ultimately I think we will have a very successful 2017 season.”

Bakersfield: The Roadrunners were 4-14 last year. They compete indoors in the Western Athletic Conference and in beach in the Big West.

No. 1 pair Carol Grasso (2016 WAC indoor player of the year) and Sydney Haynes received first-team All-Big West accolades. Haynes is currently tied for the career victories record with Mariah Alvidrez at 35.

First-year head coach Cesar Benatti (promoted after serving as assistant from 2015-16) returns five starters, Grasso (No. 1 pair, 12-6), Jocelyn Rodriguez (No. 2 pair, 7-11), Sara Little (No. 3 pair, 11-9 in 2015, sat out 2016 with a knee injury), Ally Barber No. 4/5 pair, 1-17), and Kayla Tinker (No. 4/5 pair, 1-12).

Among the players Benatti needs to replace are Haynes (No. 1 pair, 12-6, shoulder injury) and Edithza Urias (No. 2 pair, 7-11, graduation).

“Our schedule is very competitive for this upcoming season,” Benatti said. “We will have the chance to play some of the best teams in the country. “This will put us in a good situation to fight for a good finish in the Big West Conference.”

CSU Sacramento: The Hornets finished 1-21 overall last year, sixth in the Big West but they lost six matches by 3-2 scores. Co-head coach Ruben Volta enters his fifth season with a 12-44 record, while co-head coach Ed Jackson enters his third season 7-29.

The Hornets will have plenty of experience with returnees senior Madeleine Cannon (No. 1 pair, 7-15), senior Lexie Skalbeck (No. 3 pair, 5-17), senior Morgan Stanley (No. 2 pair, 2-20), junior Kennedy Kurtz (No. 3-5 pair, 5-16), junior Lana Brown (No. 3-5 pair, 7-15), junior Hannah Meadows (No. 4-5 pair, 6-14), junior Brigitte Murdock (No. 4-5 pair, 4-13), sophomore Brie Gathright (No. 4-5 pair, 3-11).

Sac State lost only Sloan Lovett (No. 1 pair, 7-15) and Lauren Aikels (No. 2-4 pair, 3-19).

“We are excited about the upcoming season and really like the overall depth and experience of this year’s roster compared to years past,” Volta said. “We have 10 upperclassmen with two to three years of beach volleyball playing experience, and we also welcome back two players (Shannon Boyle, Courtney Dietrich) who did not play last season because of injury.”