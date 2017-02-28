The NCAA beach season begins in earnest this week. There are five conferences and independents bringing the field to 67, all trying to get to the National Collegiate Beach Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala., May 5-7.

The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association may well be the deepest conference in the nation from top to bottom, with five teams ranked in the AVCA preseason top 15: No. 2 Florida State, No. 8 Georgia State, No. 10 LSU, No. 11 Florida International and Tulane at No. 15.

“The CCSA is going to be a whopper this year,” Georgia State coach Beth Van Fleet said. “LSU will come on strong, Tulane is going to be strong, obviously FSU is always a powerhouse and there is not one school that you can look at and say, ‘That’s a win.’ Every team in our conference continues to make major strides.”

Florida State: The Seminoles won the CCSA tournament last year and then lost to USC in the national-championship final, but lost seniors Kristina Pellittieri, Kayla Joyce, Jace Pardon, Blyss Harkness, Julie Brown, Katherine Plessy, and Annie Montgomery.

But second-year head coach Brooke Niles (32-3 last year) has plenty of firepower behind the likes of Macy Jerger (13-5 last year), Vanessa Freire (29-5), Sierra Sanchez (27-5), Nikki Esposito (19-8), Victoria Paranagua (29-3), Hailey Luke (17-7), and Katie Horton (9-1). Freire and Paranagua were selected the CCSA’s preseason players of the year. Sierra Sanchez joined them on the preseason all-conference team.

“We actually have a lot of top level freshmen that are challenging for starting spots,” Niles said. “Molly McBain from Canada is just a smooth good all-around volleyball player. Francesa Goncalves is really experienced and strong and she is the most fit person on our team. We expect big things out of her. Our main thing is as a group we want to get better every time we are out on the sand and prepare us for the conference and NCAA.

“We lost a lot, losing seven seniors,” Niles continued. “We lost a lot of leadership, but we also return some starters that contributed a lot to our team. Our expectations are that we want to be the best team in the East and compete for that national-championship spot. They are ready to play. Everyone is ready to play left side or right side or with anyone else on the team so I think we just have to see how it goes.”

Georgia State: The Panthers went 26-10 overall last year, 6-4 in the CCSA and finished seventh in the final DIG magazine poll.

Coach Beth Van Fleet enters her fourth season with a 58-18 career record. The Panthers have lost six starters from last year’s squad, but return CCSA preseason all-conference picks Delaney Rohan, Chloe Cook, Natalie Wilson, and Brooke Weiner. Rohan boasts a winning percentage of .829, highest in GSU history.

“Our goal is to improve every week,” Van Fleet said. “We expect to make some major gains early on in the season, and do some fine-tuning and polishing midway through. This will be a year where our two big components will be growth and learning.

“I’m very grateful for how hard this team has worked. They will make some pretty big strides.”

LSU: Russell Brock enters his fourth season and first as officially named head coach for the program he’s run since its inception. His 2016 Tigers had their best finish in program history, 20-9, 8-6, and probably were the last group left out of the top eight who went to Gulf Shores.

LSU has a wealth of returning players, including starters Ashley Allmer (16-14), Katie Lindelow (16-14), Lilly Kessler (25-6), Callan Molle (19-10), Cati Leak (18-9), Mandi Orellana (20-7), Megan Davenport (17-8), and Riley Young (17-8). Lindelow and Orellana were on the preseason CCSA team.

The Tigers lose both Cheyenne Wood (26-5) and Helen Boyle (22-6), but will add talented newcomers Olivia Powers, Kristen Nuss, Taylor Bradley, and Claire Coppola.

“We’ve kind of targeted this year as our year that we expect to be great,” Brock said. “We feel like we’ve finally been able to build a roster with the types of players to be deep and talented enough to compete at the level we’re capable of.

“We have high expectations heading into the season. We’re not taking anything for granted, but we expect to be in every match that we play. That’s our goal heading into the season, and we don’t plan on not playing hard enough to realize that goal.”

FIU: Last year the Panthers were 13-9, 5-3, fifth in the CCSA. Legendary player Rita Buck-Crockett hopes to lead FIU back to the championship after participating in 2014 and 2015 but failing to qualify in 2016. Natalia Giron (17-5, 8-0) and Estefanie Bethancourt (13-9, 3-5) are among six returning letter winners..

“I think as far as where we are with the training portion of it, getting prepared for next week, we’re ready,” said Buck-Crockett, who lost eight players from last year’s roster . We’ve been working on a lot of different things. It’s a new team. We brought in a lot of new athletes that are adding a different dynamic to our team.

“Even though we are young, we are experienced. There’s a lot of international experience, I think that’s going to carry us a long way. As far as teams and things like that. We have solidified our teams, they’ve been training with each other for quite a while now. So I would have to say we are further along than we have been in the past.”

Tulane: Tulane posted 20 wins in 2016 for the first time in program history, and was ranked as high as No. 16.

Coach Wayne Holly enters his fourth season with an overall record of 65-47, and will enjoy returning seven starters from last year’s squad: Tea Juric (26-8), Madeline Mertz (26-9), Lan Nguyen (23-8), Briana Correa (20-15), Anna Chin (16-14), Hannah Holmes (15-19), and Sarah Strasner (18-17).

Newcomer Kaylie McHugh should make an immediate impact, as she not only set records in digs for the indoor team (second all-time in single-season digs, single-match dig record), but also has a strong beach background playing club for the Florida Suns.

“We’ve added depth, stability and experience this season,” Holly said, “and expect those additions to complement a strong contingent of returning players who reached the 20-win plateau last season. Preseason has been very competitive and we’ve grown tremendously into a team capable of making a run at a national championship appearance.”

South Carolina: The Gamecocks upset No. 10 FIU in the semifinals of the 2016 CCSA tournament, finishing 20-16, 5-5. Coach Moritz Moritz (that is his name and he’s 39-35 in three seasons) will have plenty of continuity, with seven starters returning in Julia Mannisto, Shannon Williams, Macie Tendrich, Katie Zimmerman, Jade Vitt, Delaney Wood and Erin Neuenfeldt. Freshman Franky Harrison who is coming on strong, Moritz said.

“We’re excited,” said Moritz, who lost three players in Sarah Blomgren, Aubrey Ezell, and Litsa Darby. “We’ve definitely created some match-ups that will bring out the best in everybody. I think that moving forward into next week we’re pretty excited to put everything to the test. That’s what everybody’s really hungry for now.”

UAB: Alabama-Birmingham notched its best record in program history last year, finishing 13-18 but 0-6 in the league.

Interim coach Ashley Hardee enters her first year with six returning starters, including Gabbi Moreno and Emily Martinez, who tied the single-season record for wins with a 17-4 record.

Other returning starters include Avei Logoleo (15-16), Avery Hoven (14-17), Tressa Buckland (15-16), and Rachel Evans (4-11). Hoven was named one to the CCSA preseason watch list.

The Blazers lost five starters, including Sara Rishell (14-17), who was UAB’s all-time leader in career wins (50), Chelsi Carter, (16-15), Michaela Reesor (12-19), Amber Treace (6-25), and Zahria Richard (2-14).

“This schedule and our conference has some of the best teams in the country,” Hardee said, “and we are excited to compete at the highest level.

“Everyone in our program has committed to growing and getting back to the tradition rich years where we had pairs qualifying for nationals. We will be prepared to compete at a level that will make our followers and supporters proud of the Blazers.”

Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic, 14-14 last year, dropped a tight 3-2 contest to LSU in the CCSA quarterfinals and finished 19th in the final DiG magazine poll. Coach Capri Grotowski enters her third season and is assisted by her husband and 2012 Olympian Steve Grotowski.

The Owls return six starters, including CCSA preseason team member Gabrielle Dischler, Brittany Pellitteri, Julia Lewkowicz, Ashlan Cunningham, Jazmine Barker, and Nicole Grant. Dischler was an AVCA honorable-mention All-American.

Newcomer and NVL San Antonio champion Megan Rice also made the preseason team. Sophomore Nicole Navarro made the CCSA watch list.