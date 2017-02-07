FIVB Ft. Lauderdale: Reeves/Kelly advance, Lisboa ready to take the sand

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Team Kelly, the newly formed partnership of former UCLA star Kelly Reeves and current USC senior Kelly Claes, won twice on Tuesday in qualifier play to advance into Wednesday’s FIVB Major Series main bracket.

Other Americans had mixed results. Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar advanced with a round two victory, but Kim DiCello and Emily Stockman, who won their first match, but were eliminated in round two.

“Britt and I played solid ball today”, said Day. “Our coach gave us a good game plan and we executed it well. We’re excited to start the main draw and play in front of a US crowd.”

Hochevar agreed: “Pumped to be competing on home soil in such a massive event. The Swatch Major Series is always an honor to be a part of. We got the job done today and look forward to more fun tomorrow.”

Among the American men, Trevor Crabb and Sean Rosenthal won twice to move on, but the team of Billy Allen and Stafford Slick were ousted.

“We both sided out well all day”, said Trevor, “and scored points when we needed to. We fought through a tough three set match to qualify and I’m excited to see what we can do in the main draw tomorrow!”

Wednesday also marks the appearance of 18-year-old Brazilian phenom Eduarda Santos Lisboa, who will play with 2015 world champion Agatha Bednarczuk, 33. Together they’ve already made an impact, upsetting the top Brazilian team of Larissa Franca and Talita Antunes 21-18, 20-22, 14-16 on the Brazilian national tour in Joao Pessao on January 29.

The 6-footer, playing last year with 32-year-old partner Elize Maia, won the FIVB Maceio and Fortaleza stops in Brazil, and finished second in Puerto Vallarta.

Not surprisingly, Lisboa also dominated the FIVB Youth competition, winning the U21 world championships with Ana Patricia Silva, and the U19 with Victoria Pereira. It marked the third consecutive U19 title for Lisboa, having won in 2013 with Taina Silva and 2014 with Andressa Cavalcanti. Accordingly, Lisboa was awarded the coveted FIVB Rookie of the year award for 2016.

It felt great to have made great progress last year, especially to achieve two titles at this age,” she told us recently by email through an interpreter.

Lisboa, who is from the interior of Sergipe, in São Cristóvão, now lives and trains in Rio de Janeiro.

“I started playing at age 5 because of my mother,” she said. “I learned to play volleyball at a local volleyball school where my mother coached. From there I started traveling to championships to watch her play on the Brazilian national beach volleyball tour, so I grew up on a beach volleyball court. At 12-years-old I began competing in junior events.”

She’s excited about partnering with Bednarczuk.

“It’s a huge step, partnering with a player that has accomplished so much and has so much experience. I have learned so much from her already, just being able to discuss tactics with her. This is a big step for me in my development as a player.”

For more about the FIVB’s first SWATCH Major Series event of the year and a feature on German Karla Borger, click here.

Women’s Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Match 2: Nicole Eiholzer/Dunja Gerson Switzerland (Q17) def. Niina Ahtiainen/Ida Sinisalo Finland (Q16) 21-13, 21-19 (0:29)

Match 3: Kelly Claes/Kelly Reeves United States (Q9) def. Agnieszka Pregowska/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (Q24) 21-10, 21-12 (0:20)

Match 6: Milena Matic/Marija Milosevic Serbia (Q12) def. Suzuka Hashimoto/Sayaka Mizoe Japan (Q21) 22-24, 21-17, 15-9 (0:51)

Match 7: Samaa Miyagawa/Megumi Murakami Japan (Q20) def. Marie-Christine Lapointe/Megan Nagy Canada (Q13) 21-14, 21-18 (0:24)

Match 10: Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (Q14) def. Eliska Galova/Sara Olivova Czech Republic (Q19) 16-21, 17-16 retired (0:52)

Match 11: Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman United States (Q11) def. Sakurako Fujii/Chiyo Suzuki Japan (Q22) 21-13, 17-21, 15-13 (0:46)

Match 14: Azusa Futami/Akiko Hasegawa Japan (Q23) def. Alexandra Jupiter/Ophelie Lusson France (Q10) 21-17, 20-22, 15-13 (0:39)

Match 15: Magdalena Dostalova/Karolina Rehackova Czech Republic (Q15) def. Aline Chamereau/Lezana Placette France (Q18) 21-14, 21-17 (0:37)

Round 2

Match 17: Josemari Alves/Liliane Maestrini Brazil (Q1) def. Nicole Eiholzer/Dunja Gerson Switzerland (Q17) 21-8, 21-16 (0:30)

Match 18: Kelly Claes/Kelly Reeves United States (Q9) def. Julie Gordon/Camille Saxton Canada (Q8) 21-18, 21-17 (0:26)

Match 19: Sandra Ittlinger/Teresa Mersmann Germany (Q5) def. Milena Matic/Marija Milosevic Serbia (Q12) 21-12, 21-16 (0:30)

Match 20: Emily Day/Brittany Hochevar United States (Q4) def. Samaa Miyagawa/Megumi Murakami Japan (Q20) 21-15, 21-9 (0:20)

Match 21: Ekaterina Birlova/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (Q3) def. Angela Lobato/Amaranta Navarro Spain (Q14) 21-11, 21-19 (0:30)

Match 22: Jolien Sinnema/Joy Stubbe Netherlands (Q6) def. Kim DiCello/Emily Stockman United States (Q11) 21-18, 23-25, 15-12 (0:50)

Match 23: Manon Nummerdor-Flier/Marleen Van Iersel Netherlands (Q7) def. Azusa Futami/Akiko Hasegawa Japan (Q23) 21-18, 21-13 (0:37)

Match 24: Fernanda Alves/Barbara Seixas Brazil (Q2) def. Magdalena Dostalova/Karolina Rehackova Czech Republic (Q15) 21-13, 21-14 (0:23)

Men’s Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Match 2: Romain Di Giantommaso/Maxime Thiercy France (Q17) def. Quincy Aye/Youssef Krou France (Q16) 14-21, 21-15, 15-13 (0:44)

Match 3: Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (Q9) def. Maxim Sivolap/Igor Velichko Russia (Q24) 23-25, 22-20, 19-17 (1:02)

Match 6: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (Q12) def. Mirco Gerson/Michiel Zandbergen Switzerland (Q21) 21-15, 21-17 (0:32)

Match 7: Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (Q20) def. Felipe Humana-Paredes/Christian Redmann Canada (Q13) 24-22, 14-21, 15-12 (0:50)

Match 10: Daniel Bergerud/Svein Solhaug Norway (Q14) def. Kusti Nolvak/Mart Tiisaar Estonia (Q19) 21-14, 21-18 (0:33)

Match 11: Sean Faiga/Ariel Hilman Israel (Q11) def. Martin Appelgren/Simon Boman Sweden (Q22) 21-15, 21-12 (0:38)

Match 14: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (Q10) def. Adrian Heidrich/Gabriel Kissling Switzerland (Q23) 21-12, 21-15 (0:29)

Match 15: Bennet Poniewaz/David Poniewaz Germany (Q18) def. Rihards Finsters/Edgars Tocs Latvia (Q15) 21-10, 21-19 (0:33)

Round 2

Match 17: Saymon Barbosa/Alvaro Filho Brazil (Q1) def. Romain Di Giantommaso/Maxime Thiercy France (Q17) 21-13, 21-16 (0:30)

Match 18: Robin Seidl/Tobias Winter Austria (Q8) def. Armin Dollinger/Jonathan Erdmann Germany (Q9) 21-17, 21-17 (0:36)

Match 19: Trevor Crabb/Sean Rosenthal United States (Q12) def. Mathias Berntsen/Christian Sorum Norway (Q5) 21-18, 15-21, 15-11 (0:45)

Match 20: Kay Matysik/Alexander Walkenhorst Germany (Q4) def. Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (Q20) 25-23, 21-19 (0:45)

Match 21: Christoph Dressler/Thomas Kunert Austria (Q3) def. Daniel Bergerud/Svein Solhaug Norway (Q14) 24-22, 21-14 (0:40)

Match 22: Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (Q6) def. Sean Faiga/Ariel Hilman Israel (Q11) 21-16, 21-19 (0:35)

Match 23: Nico Beeler/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (Q10) def. Billy Allen/Stafford Slick United States (Q7) 15-21, 22-20, 17-15 (0:48)