23rd annual Iowa coaches clinic being held in February

The 2017 Iowa Volleyball Coaches Clinic takes place Feb. 24-25 in Ames, Iowa. The clinic is hosted by Championship Productions and will offer volleyball coaches the chance to learn from some of the top volleyball coaching minds in the country.

The clinic staff includes Iowa State University’s Christy Johnson-Lynch, the 2009 ASICS/VolleyballMag.com women’s college coach of the year, the University of Iowa’s Bond Shymansky, former Louisville coach Anne Kordes, Northern Illinois University coach Ray Gooden, Iowa Volleyball Hall of Fame inductee Tom Keating, Ankeny (Iowa) High School coach Jessica Rinehart and 2016 VolleyballMag.com women’s college coach of the year Kirsten Bernthal Booth (Creighton University).

Clinic segments will include on- and off-court sessions. In addition to gaining access to presentations from coaches, early registrants will receive a special staff discount rate, a free 30-day online access pass to clinic sessions and a buy-one-get-one free coupon for videos at Championship Productions’ booth.

All attendees will be invited to a coaches social and clinic breakfast, while also having access to various volleyball vendors.

The deadline for early registration is Feb. 10. Coaches seeking to register or learn more can do so on Championship Productions’ website.

Founded in 1976, Championship Productions produces instructional sports videos in 20 different sports. The videos are produced with the leading coaches in every sport. The company also works with Drake University on a series of continuing education/graduate-level college courses for coaches, with Upper Iowa University for a master’s degree in coaching and also operates the largest track and volleyball coaching clinics in the Midwest. All Championship Productions videos are available as instant streams on any device and on DVDs as well. To learn more, visit www.ChampionshipProductions.com or visit the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/championshipproductions.