NCAA: Indiana State tabs Allman, Ball State sweeps Mastodons

Lindsay Allman, the former Southern Miss, Bradley, and Wake Forest assistant, has been named head coach at Indiana State.

There was one NCAA men’s match involving teams from the four Division I-II conferences on Tuesday and there have been a flurry of Division I women’s assistants moving around, but first a look at Wednesday’s men’s schedule.

There are two MPSF matches, when No.12 UC Santa Barbara (6-5 overall, 3-5 MPSF) goes to No. 9 Pepperdine (4-3, 2-2) and No. 13 CSUN (9-3, 2-3) plays at UC San Diego (4-5, 1-4).

The MIVA, EIVA and Conference Carolinas are off.

Ball State sweeps Fort Wayne: In a battle of Indiana MIVA teams, No. 11 Ball State rolled over the Mastodons 25-14, 25-20, 25-21.

Ball State, 10-2 overall, 2-1 MIVA, got 16 kills from freshman Matt Szews, who hit .444 and had three blocks and an ace. Junior Mitch Weiler had eight kills and two blocks, senior Brendan Surane had seven kills and junior Matt Walsh had six kills, four blocks and an ace.

“We feel very fortunate and lucky to have a player like Matt Szews on our team because we can feed the ball to him and he wants the ball,” Cardinals coach Joel Walton said. “I’m glad (setter) Connor (Gross) saw that Szews was ready to go and gave him a lot of opportunities tonight.”

Fort Wayne, which dropped to 4-10, 1-1, got 10 kills from Austin Neace, seven from Pelegrin Vargas and six from Richie Diedrich, who also had two blocks.

The same teams play Friday at Fort Wayne.

Allman to the Sycamores: She takes over a team that went 10-20 overall in 2016, 4-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference. The opening was created when Traci Dahl-Skinner was let go in December after nine years at the Terre Haute school.

Allman graduated from Maine and has a master’s degree from Southern Miss.

“Indiana State is getting a good one in Lindsay Allman,” Wake Forest coach Bill Ferguson said. “In a short time at Wake Forest she had an extremely positive impact on the program and was a tremendous asset to our coaching staff. Lindsay is sharp, professional, motivated and passionate in her methods for coaching and competing at a high level. Her previous knowledge and experience in the Missouri Valley Conference will serve the student-athletes and the program well. The future is bright for Indiana State.”

This is Allman’s first head-coaching job. Her father, John, played football at Indiana State and played with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jobs open: Among the Division I schools still without a women’s head coach are Virginia of the ACC, Rhode Island of the Atlantic 10, Manhattan of the Metro Atlantic, Penn of the Ivy League and Coppin State of the MEAC.

And, of course, Hawai’i announced this week it will begin a search for Dave Shoji’s replacement in anticipation of him stepping down.

Assistants on the move: Among them, Michigan State head coach Cathy George added Jesse Ortiz, who had been at Miami, Ohio, to her staff. He replaces JT Wenger, who left to become head coach at Texas-Arlington … New Virginia Tech coach Jill Wilson hired former UCLA player Thomas Amberg, who had been a volunteer at LSU, and John Wasielewski, who was an assistant at Duke the past 18 years …

Alabama’s Ed Allen hired Tristan Johnson, a Bama graduate who had been at Arkansas State … Missouri coach Wayne Kreklow lost assistant Deng Yang, who became head coach at Stetson, so he has hired former USA national-team member and Pepperdine two-time AVCA All-American Joshua Taylor … TCU director of volleyball Jill Kramer promoted volunteer assistant Trent Kersten and elevated Brian Write to associate head coach.