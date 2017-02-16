NCAA: Hambly announces Stanford staff, CSUN upsets UCLA

Not surprisingly, Denise Corlett will remain on the Stanford coaching staff. New coach Kevin Hambly also announced Wednesday that his assistant from Illinois, Erin Lindsey, will join him in Palo Alto.

In NCAA men’s volleyball on Wednesday, No. 5 UCLA got upset again, this time by No. 14 CSUN, No. 2 Long Beach State beat No. 12 UCSB, and No. 4 Hawai’i crushed another MIVA team.

All that in a bit, but first Thursday’s very light schedule.

There are two MPSF matches as No. 6 Stanford (8-4, 5-2) goes to USC (3-9, 2-7) and No. 9 Pepperdine (5-4, 3-3) plays at Cal Baptist (3-9, 1-7).

In the MIVA, No. 10 Loyola (7-4, 3-1), one of three teams with one league loss behind unbeaten Ohio State, plays host to Fort Wayne (4-11, 1-3) .

The EIVA and Conference Carolinas have the night off.

Stanford staff: Corlett is a fixture on The Farm. The associate head coach to John Dunning, who retired last month, has been there 28 years and is one of most beloved and respected people in the college game and regarded as a top recruiter.

Lindsey, the former head coach at Dartmouth, played at North Carolina. She joined the Illinois staff last year. Hambly also retained long-time director of operations Amy Brown.

“Keeping Denise was a no-brainer,” Hambly said in a news release. “I have known Denise for a long time and she is one of the best in the business in recruiting. She has incredible knowledge of Stanford and all of the inner workings of it, and I am excited that she will remain on staff. I think it is huge for us moving forward.”

Corlett was on Don Shaw’s staff and was retained by Dunning when he took over 16 years ago.

CSUN knocks off Bruins: Arvis Greene had 25 kills for the visiting Matadors in a 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9 victory. It left Northridge 10-5 overall and 3-5 in the MPSF, while UCLA, which lost for the fourth time in five matches, fell to 10-5, 7-4.

Greene, who set a career-high with 26 kills against Stanford on Feb. 3, hit .449 on 49 swings. The junior opposite also added a career-high seven digs to go with three blocks and one ace.

“We came ready to play tonight, mentally we were very focused,” CSUN coach Jeff Campbell said. “I was really impressed with Arvis again tonight, he wants to win and he ports forth the effort to be successful.”

In his first start of the season at setter, redshirt freshman Schylar Lillethorup recorded the Matadors’ first double-double with 41 assists and 10 digs while also serving a season-high four aces.

“I thought Schylar also had a real nice match both setting and serving,” Campbell said.

Sophomore Dimitar Kalchev added seven kills and three aces to up his season total to 38 while junior Josiah Byers also had seven kills on .545 hitting to go with three blocks.

UCLA got 21 kills from Dylan Missry, who hit .390. He had two of his team’s 12 aces but six of its 18 service errors. He had five digs.

JT Hatch had 12 kills, two aces and seven digs, while Micah Ma’a had eight kills, five aces and four errors, five blocks — two solo — and nine digs.

Long Beach, Hawai’i get victories: Visiting Long Beach improved to 12-2 overall and built its lead to three in the win column at 8-1 in the MPSF. BYU is second at 5-1. The 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 loss dropped Santa Barbara to 6-8, 3-8.

TJ DeFalco led with 14 kills and just one error in 21 swings, hit .619, and had 13 digs and two blocks. Bryce Yould hit .778 with seven kills, no errors on nine swings. He is hitting .513 for the season after his third match in a row without an error.

Kyle Ensing had 12 kills and hit .385 and Amir Lugo-Rodgriguez had seven kills and hit .556 and had seven blocks.

Long Beach State had one ace and 17 errors,

UCSB got nine kills from Hayden Boehle, who had two of his team’s six aces compared to just eight errors. He also had five digs and two blocks.

The Gauchos have lost seven in a row.

Hawai’i swept Lindenwood 25-21, 25-18, 26-2-4, to go 2-0 on its MIVA swing. The night before the Warriors beat McKendree.

Hawai’i, 14-2, won for the ninth time in a row and is off the second-best start in program history and best since 1996, when it was 15-1.

Freshman opposite Rado Parapunov led with 16 kills, hitting .355. Sophomore outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier had a career-high 15 kills while freshman outside hitter Austin Matautia added seven kills. All three hit .333 or better in 75 attempts.

Hawai’i hit .333 while holding Lindenwood to .192.

Lindenwood is 0-11. Jake Duckworth led with eight kills.