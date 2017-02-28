NCAA men: Polls, POWs, news and notes of the week

The big news out of last week was that top-ranked Ohio State nearly lost.

But it didn’t, and now the Buckeyes, who escaped Grand Canyon in five, are riding a 40-match win streak. They play host to Saint Francis on Friday in MIVA play.

Long Beach State is three games up in the win column in the MPSF, and the EIVA is a true version of anyone can beat anyone on any given day.

In this weekly Tuesday men’s notebook, we have the players of the week for the four Division I-II conferences, the updated polls and more.

AVCA Division I-II Poll: The top five teams stayed the same, Ohio State, Long Beach, BYU, Hawai’l and Lewis. UC Irvine moved up a notch to six, trading places with UCLA.

AVCA Division I-II POW: UC Irvine senior outside hitter Tamir Hershko. He averaged 4.20 kills in two victories and hit .429. He also averaged .70 digs and .50 blocks per set. This is his second AVCA POW honor, the last just more than two years ago. His team, the Pride, has won 16 matches and 34 sets n a row.

AVCA Division III Poll: We will update later Tuesday when it’s released.

AVCA Division III National POW: Springfield College senior outside hitter Luis Vega. He averaged 5.0 kills per set in two sweeps for his top-ranked team, hit .634 and also averaged 2.17 digs per set.

MPSF

Player of the Week: Hershko (see AVCA POW above).

Key matches this week: Start with Hershko’s Anteaters, who go to Long Beach on Wednesday. Stanford is headed to Penn State and plays the Nittany Lions on Saturday in an interesting mid-season non-conference match-up.

Last week’s key results: UCI’s victory over UCLA, BYU’s two wins over Stanford and Hawai’i’s two victories over Pepperdine.

Worth noting: Start with streaks, where the Beach has won 11 in a row, Hawai’i seven straight and BYU six. Cal Baptist has lost 11 in a row … Amir Lugo-Rodriguez continues to lead the league in hitting. The Beach senior is attacking at .514, while teammate Bryce Yould is at .500 … USC’s Lucas Yoder leads at 4.91 kills per set and has 260 kills, six behind league leader Jacob Delson of UCSB.

EIVA

Offensive Player of the Week: Saint Francis senior opposite Jeff Hogan. His team went 2-0 and Hogan had 23 kills and 18 digs. He also had five blocks.

Defensive Player of the Week: Sacred Heart senior middle blocker Doug Dzema. He had eight blocks in two matches and nine kills.

Key matches this week: There’s a lot of non-league play as Saint Francis goes to Ohio State and Penn State gets UC Santa Barbara and Stanford.

Last week’s key results: It seemed like every match affected the standings in a big way, from Penn State and Saint Francis beating George Mason to Sacred Heart beating Princeton.

Worth noting: Sacred Heart leads the league in hitting at .306, and also is holding opponents to .200, best in the league. Charleston is second at .209 … Penn State’s Chris Nugent leads in attacking at .320, barely ahead of NJIT’s Jabarry Goodridge and Sacred Heart’s Christopher DeLucie, who are both at .319. Goodridge lead in kills with 232 and 4.30 per set.

MIVA

Offensive Player of the Week: Lindenwood sophomore setter Adam Brewster. He averaged 11.22 assists and had three aces and two kills. His team beat Fort Wayne in five for its first victory of the season.

Defensive Player of the Week: Lindenwood junior libero Ryan Vorderer. Vorderer averaged 3.56 digs in nine sets, including 20 in that win over Fort Wayne.

Key matches this week: Grand Canyon at Ball State on Wednesday and Lewis at Quincy on Saturday.

Last week’s key results: Grand Canyon’s near miss against Ohio State got everyone’s attention. Lewis’s five-set win over Loyola may turn out to be very big when NCAA at-large-selection time comes around.

Worth noting: Ohio State’s Miles Johnson continues to lead in kills with 244 and kills per set at 4.21. Vorderer leads in digs per set, 2.41, just ahead of Zach Thompson of McKendree, who is tied with Michael Simmons of Lewis with 144 digs total. Ohio State is the clear leader in team hitting percentage at .375 and leads in almost every offensive category.

Conference Carolinas

Player of the Week: Barton College freshman right side Angelo Mandilaris. The product of Greece averaged .386 kills in two victories, hitting .367. He had 19 digs, four aces and four blocks.

Key matches this week: Limestone plays at Emmanuel on Tuesday. Lees-McRae gets a crack at Penn State on Friday.

Last week’s key results: Barton beat Mount Olive and King beat Limestone. King and Mount Olive are tied atop the standings at 8-1.

Worth noting: Erkine’s Isaac Lanier leads in hitting percentage at 3.68, but Robert Poole of Mount Olive, second in percentage at 3.55, leads in kills with 181, four ahead of John Sobel of Lees-Mcrae and Jeff Sprayberry of King. Mandilaris leads in hitting percentage .338, just one point ahead of Ackeem West of Emmanuel.

