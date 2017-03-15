NCAA news and notes: USC men, Long Beach beach win

There is nothing new to report about the Oregon women’s program, where head coach Jim Moore and his wife, Stacy Metro, who serves as his assistant and the head beach coach, are apparently out or on the way out.

But they’re still listed as the coaches on the school’s athletic website. Tuesday, Moore told VolleyballMag.com, “I can’t say anything yet because we’re in the middle of negotiations.”

There were three NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball matches Tuesday, as UC San Diego and No. 12 USC of the MPSF both won and so did NJIT of the EIVA.

On Wednesday, there are three more MPSF teams in action as No. 9 Pepperdine (6-9, 4-8) goes to No. 14 CSUN (12-10, 5-8) and No. 15 UC Santa Barbara (10-11, 5-9) has a non-league match against visiting Concordia.

NJIT (10-7) continues its southern swing as it plays at Belmont Abbey (4-11) of Conference Carolinas.

The MIVA has the day off.

In NCAA beach, among the matches on Tuesday, No. 6 Long Beach State beat visiting TCU and No. 10 South Carolina beat Coastal Carolina.

UCSD, USC win: UC San Diego beat Cal Baptist 25-18, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22. It left the Tritons 6-15 overall and two games ahead of last-place Cap Baptist at 3-11. Cal Baptist fell to 3-16, 1-13.)

In a non-conference match, USC of the MPSF had to go the distance to beat visiting Harvard of the EIVA 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-8. Gianluca Grasso had 18 kills and hit .300 to lead USC, which won for the third time in a row to improve to 9-12.

Woody Cook added 15 kills and hit .414 and Lucas Lossone had 15 kills and hit .400. Matt Douglas had 16 digs.

Harvard, which dropped to 6-10, got 18 kills from Casey White, who hit .300. Matthew Ctvrlik and Erik Johnson added 10 kills apiece.

NJIT beats Coker: The Highlanders of the EIVA won the non-conference affair 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 to improve to 10-7. Jabarry Goodridge led with 24 kills and Raymond Kowalski added 15.

Coker is 9-8.

NCAA beach: No. 6 Long Beach lost just one set in a 5-0 sweep over the visiting Horned Frogs to improve to 8-1. TCU, on a five-day, six-match road trip to California, dropped to 3-2 and plays Thursday at the Cal Poly Tournament in San Luis Obispo where it faces Benedictine (Ariz.) and No. 15 Cal Poly.

No. 10 South Carolina beat visiting Coastal Carolina 4-1 on Tuesday. USC improved to 8-0, while the Chanticleers lost their season opener.

Carlini a Sullivan finalist: Lauren Carlini, the only four-time All-American in Wisconsin volleyball history, has been named a finalist for the 2016 AAU James E. Sullivan Award, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The top seven finalists will travel to New York City on April 10-11 for the award ceremony. Other finalists are Kayla Harrison, judo; Laurie Hernandez, gymnastics; Ashleigh Johnson, water polo; Kyle Snyder, wrestling; Aly Raisman, gymnastics; and Ginny Thrasher, target shooting.

The AAU Sullivan Award has been presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States. Representatives from the AAU created the Sullivan Award with the intent to recognize contributions and achievements across the country of amateur athletes. World renowned golfer Bobby Jones, co-founder of The Masters, received the inaugural award in 1930 and swimmer Anne Curtis became the first female to accept the award in 1944.

Carlini joins Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne, who was one of five finalists for the award in 2000, as the only other Badger recognized.