NCAA beach update plus East meets West photo gallery

This past weekend was a busy one in NCAA beach.

Top-ranked USC beat No. 12 Florida International and No. 10 LSU at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach and then headed to Hawai’i for spring break and to prepare for playing Nebraska and No. 2 Florida State on Friday in Honolulu. USC plays FSU again Saturday in a rematch of last spring’s title tilt at the NCAA Beach Championships.

FSU, also in Mahattan Beach, beat No. 6 Long Beach State and Cal Poly, but on Sunday lost to No. 3 Pepperdine and No. 4 UCLA. The Seminoles also face Utah, No. 8 Arizona and No. 5 Hawai’l in Honolulu.

Pepperdine is at Long Beach Thursday to play the home team and Loyola Marymount. And then next weekend the Waves are back at Zuma Beach when the field includes Cal State LA, TCU and No. 12 Arizona State.

UCLA this past weekend went 4-0 with wins over LSU, FIU, No. 7 Georgia State and Florida State. The Bruins go to Monterey this weekend to play Portland, San Jose State, San Francisco, No. 11 Grand Canyon and Saint Mary’s.

Stetson, ranked ninth, has a home tournament in Deland, Fla., this weekend that includes No. 7 Georgia State, Jacksonsville State, New Mexico, Morehead State, and Florida Atlantic.

LSU is in Baton Rouge at Mango’s, home site for the Wannabes, with Tulane, No. 15 South Carolina, FIU and North Florida.