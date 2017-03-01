Catching up with Stanford’s Hambly, Clemson coach fired

The past month, as you would imagine, has been a whirlwind for new Stanford coach Kevin Hambly.

It was officially announced on January 30, just three weeks after John Dunning retired and about six weeks after Stanford won the NCAA championship. We caught up with Hambly, who had been at Illinois for eight years, on the recruiting trail.

Hernseman out at Clemson: First, however, the surprising news that Clemson Wednesday fired second-year coach Hugh Hernesman. This is what Clemson posted on its athletic website:

Clemson Head Volleyball Coach Hugh Hernesman will not return for the 2017 season, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced today. A national search for his replacement will begin immediately, and an interim head coach will be named shortly as offseason training continues.

“The decision to make a change in the leadership of our volleyball program is not an easy one,” said Radakovich, “but in evaluating the entire program, it became evident that we needed a new direction to better position our student-athletes for future success. I want to thank Hugh for his service to Clemson and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. We are a world-class university competing in the premier collegiate athletic conference and I am confident we will find a head coach who will lead us to great success on and off the court.”

Clemson finished with the same records, 6-26, 1-19 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, in both of Hernseman’s two seasons.

That leaves at least the following Division I women’s head-coaching positions open: Clemson, Rhode Island, Coppin State, Illinois-Chicago and St. Peters.

Quincy makes a men’s change: Hadley Foster is out at Quincy (an Illinois school that competes in the MIVA) and was replaced by fourth-year women’s coach Bob Crank. In the Quincy news release, there was no mention of Foster, who leaves with a 2017 record of 3-12, 1-8 in the MIVA.

Hambly, new team adjusting: Back to Hambly, who takes over a program that won the NCAA title with a team that included four freshmen starters.

“The kids are making it really easy,” Hambly said. “There’s certainly an adjustment. There’s been a lot of change. They also lost both volunteer Tyler (Taylor) and assistant Cassidy (Lichtman), and John leaving. They lost a lot of leadership in Inky (Ajanaku), so they’re going through a lot of change and I’m just trying to help them navigate that.

“And I’m trying to navigate that as well. We’re trying to figure each other out as we move forward. The volleyball’s been the easiest part. It’s the cultural piece and the trust piece and the communication piece. The gym looks like my gym. They’re starting to learn how I want to coach and teach. The rest of it, the cultural piece and personal stuff, the developing of relationships, that’s going to take some time.”

Hambly brought with him from Illinois assistant coach Erin Lindsey and retained longtime Stanford associate head coach Denise Corlett and director of operations Amy Brown.

“When I knew the job was a possibility I asked, ‘Denise, would you stay?’ She’s the only person (from the team) I met with on the interview and she asked ‘Would you keep me?’ and I said it was a no-brainer,” Hambly said with a laugh. “I told her, ‘You’re a stud and I have tons of respect for you and you’ve been the recruiter and you’ve done an amazing job there and you understand what all this is.’ So that was easy.”

On the outside, at least, Hambly’s laid-back personality might mirror Dunning’s.

“I think we’re similar, but we communicate different. I’m not John, but I think the thing we’re similar about is we want to treat the kids the same way. We want to be good with the kids and we want to look out for them. It will take time, but hopefully they’ll like the things about me that are different.”

Last year, Stanford finished 27-7 overall — which included a five-set win over Illinois — and 15-5 in the Pac-12, tied with UCLA for second place behind Washington. Hambly leaves the Big Ten with a lot to learn about his new league.

“We’ve played Stanford, we’ve played UCLA, we’ve played Colorado, we’ve played Washington State and Oregon and I know it’s a good league. I don’t know enough about it. I’ve watched all the matches I can watch so far and will continue to. But until you’re in the league you really don’t know.”