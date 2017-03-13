Jim Moore, wife Stacy Metro reported fired at Oregon

The Oregon University student newspaper the Daily Emerald is reporting that Oregon, which finished fourth in the Pac-12 last season, has fired the longtime husband-wife coaching team of Jim Moore and Stacy Metro.

Oregon finished 21-10 in 2016, 13-7 in the Pac-12, and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Michigan. Moore has a 12-year record at the school of 246-132. His wife has been his assistant coach the entire time.

The Daily Emerald story says, “Sources indicated that Moore and Metro, husband and wife, were fired for cause last week.”

The Oregon senior women’s administrator is Lisa Peterson, also the head of the NCAA Division I volleyball committee. VolleyballMag.com left voice and email messages for Peterson.

The Oregon volleyball sports information director replied to VBM in an email, “We have no comment or information to give at this time.”

Oregonlive.com referenced the Daily Emerald story but added, Reached by phone Monday, Moore declined to comment on his and Metro’s job status, but told The Oregonian/OregonLive that they are negotiating with the university “and are trying to come to a settlement.”

Oregon’s roster is considered one of the better group of young players in the nation. VolleyballMag.com will have more on this story as it develops. Click here for the Daily Emerald story.