USC seeks to three-peat amid stiff Pac-12 competition

The NCAA beach season begins in earnest this week. There are five conferences and independents bringing the field to 67, all trying to get to the National Collegiate Beach Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala., May 5-7.

The Pac-12 is loaded in beach volleyball.

USC, which won last year’s inaugural NCAA championship, is ranked No. 1. Four others are in the AVCA preseason top-15 poll, No. 3 UCLA, which took third last year; No. 6 Arizona, which finished fifth; No. 13 Stanford, and No. 14 California in the AVCA preseason top 15.

What’s more, the Pac-12 returns the bulk of its starters.

USC: The Women of Troy won the AVCA national-championship beach event in 2015, then captured the first NCAA event, so they are hoping for a three-peat.

The No. 1 pair of Sara Hughes and Kelly Claes could be the best pair ever to play college volleyball. Claes/Hughes have been competing internationally in between building a 73-match win streak that began in their sophomore year.

Veteran coach Anna Collier enters her sixth year with a career 108-17 record, 34-2 lin 2016. She gets back eight of ten starters, with Sophie Bukovec joining Claes and Hughes as All-Americans. Abril Bustamante was second team All-Pac-12.

“I’m really excited about this year,” Collier said. “We’ve improved from last year, which is impressive. I’m really excited about the improvement in each individual player. Having said that, we still need a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and a lot of focus to get to our goal, which is a national championship.

“We want to play well. Every match, every weekend, no matter who’s on the other side of the court. We’d really like to three-peat. I think that if we do play good volleyball, I think that we’ll be in the finals and will have to execute at that time in Gulf Shores in May.”

UCLA: The Bruins were 22-8 in 2016 and return 10 letter winners, including six starters.

Canadian twins Megan and Nicole McNamara earned AVCA Beach All-American status last year as freshmen with a 16-12 record. Megan was also named Pac-12 freshman of the year. This past summer they won bronze for Canada in the FIVB U21 international tournament.

Former AVP pro and fifth-year UCLA coach Stein Metzger not only returns the bulk of his squad, but gets some key additions, including freshman indoors standout Torrey Van Winden and 2016 beach high school All-American Madi Yeomans.

Arizona: The Wildcats were 20-7 in 2016, finishing fifth in the NCAA championship and second in the Pac-12 championships.

They, too have twins in starters Madison and McKenna Witt (27-4). Other returnees include Samantha Manley and Olivia Macdonald (16-11), Hailey Devlin (20-5), and Mia Mason (14-10).

Pac-12 coach of the year Steve Walker lost a lot in Jianna Bonomi (21-7), Katarina Schulz (21-6), Kalei Mau (8-11), Mackenzie Kleespies (20-3), and Nikki Attea (7-2).

But he has plenty of incoming talent, with redshirts Halli Amaro, Kendra Dahlke, and Tyler Spriggs competing for playing time, as well as freshmen Natalie Anselmo, Brooke Burling, and Olivia Hallaran.

“I feel as though from a talent perspective we are as athletic and imposing as we’ve ever been and that’s a very exciting notion. But what will determine our level of success this season will be how well I can develop our young and/or new talent, along with our returners playing up to their potential,” Walker said.

“Coming into the 2016-2017 academic year I was truthfully expecting to have three, maybe four returning pairs who had spent at least one season as a duo. But due to some extenuating circumstances that has not come to be, but I wholeheartedly feel that’s not going to be an issue. The players have completely bought in to the training and if we can manage to transfer the level of play in practice to the matches, we’ll be a tough team to beat.”

He said the group has practiced well, “And the Witt twins as seniors taking on a larger leadership role. Our team culture is very solid.”

Washington: The Huskies were just 5-6 last year, but they surprised the field with a fourth-place finish at the Pac-12 championships.

Indoors standouts Crissy Jones (8-6), Tia Scambray (8-6) and Courtney Schwan (9-5), along with Cassie Strickland (9-5) got second team All-Pac-12 honors. Destiny Julye and Lindsay Chalmers (5-6) also return.

Second-year head coach Jonathan Winders gets back seven of 10 starters and has expanded the schedule.

“There have been four players training throughout the year specifically for beach volleyball for the first time in our program, three returners and one new player,” Winders said. “With the talented new players joining our team, and returning most of our team from last season’s run in the Pac-12 tournament, we are optimistic about the development of our volleyball program.”

Washington is also building two courts next to the indoor facility on campus.

Arizona State: Former AVP pro Brad Keenan takes over as coach and inherits a team that finished 12-13, 2-8 in the Pac-12.

The Sun Devil’s No. 1 pair, Bianca Arellano (15-9) and Whitney Follette 15-9), were named to the inaugural All-Pac-12 first team. Arellano/Follette set a school single-season record with 18 wins and advanced to the semifinals of the Pac-12 championships.

Nearly all the Sun Devils are back, including Madison Berridge (9-15), Natalie Braun (1-9), Frances Giedraitis (11-9), Kwyn Johnson (9-15), Sydney Palmer (8-13), Jourdan Parnell (13-11), Mia Rivera (10-14), and Bethany Wedbpohl (13-9).

Only Kylie Pickrell (3-3) and Logan (10-7) were lost to graduation.

“I am super excited to get to work with these incredible student-athletes and build on the recent success of the program,” said Keenan, whose wife is 2016 Olympic beach bronze-medalist April Ross.

“We have a great group of girls and I am excited to see this team compete and continue to grow in the coming weeks.”

Stanford: The Cardinal, seventh last year at 5-12, is the youngest team in the conference, and returns almost all of its starters. AVCA indoor All-American Kathryn Plummer qualified for the FIVB U21 World Championships in Nanjing, China, later this year, as well as earning bronze in last year’s U19 championships in Cyprus. Other returning starters include Tami Alade (3-7), Jenn DiSanto (7-10), Catherine Raquel (13-22), Merete Lutz (25-11), Courtney Bowen (7-9), Payton Chang (6-12), and Ivana Vanjak (20-16). Hayley Hodson, who left school early in the indoor season and is expected to be back in the fall, was a second-team all-league selection.

Former USC assistant and pro player Andrew Fuller is the new head coach and he added his wife, Olympian Lauren Fendrick, as assistant coach.

“I’m excited to see the different brands of beach volleyball that our pairs create,” Fuller said. “Many of them haven’t grown up in the beach world, where a lot of players end up playing the same way because of peer influence, so they have this really clean slate of how to play offensively and defensively. I think Stanford will be super fun to watch both this season and beyond.”

Cal: The Bears finished 17-12, fifth at the Pac-12 championships. But Cal also returns much of its starting lineup, including Mia Merino (15-14 at No. 1), Bryce Bark (19-10 at No. 2), Grace Campbell and Olivia Rodberg (19-9 at No. 3) and at the Nos. 4 and 5, Teya Neff (13-15) Rachel Wilson (15-13), Kaity Uythoven (7-9), and Katie Regalia (16-11).

Second-year head coach Meagan Schmitt lost only Sarah Cole (15-12 at the No. 1 pair) and Kory Lamet (19-11 at the No. 2 pair).

“During the offseason we really had time to reflect on the past competitive season and evaluate where we’ve come in this offseason and where we can go this spring,” Schmitt said. “Having reflected on how far we’ve come and the personnel that we currently have on this squad, it seems pretty obvious that we need to expect better results from ourselves this spring.”

Oregon:

The Ducks finished 2-10 and were eighth at the league tournament. Fourth-year head coach Stacy Metro returns much of last year’s lineup, including Lauren Page (All-Pac-12 honorable mention at 5-7), August Raskie (3-9), indoor AVCA third team All-American Lindsey Vander Weide (4-9), Marine Hall Poirier (1-1), Taylor Agost (4-8), Maddy Silberger-Franek (5-7) and Haley McLaren (3-8). Freshmen Willow Johnson, Brooke Van Sickle, and Jolie Rasmussen will battle for playing time.

Oregon graduated Kacey Nady (3-10), Liz Brenner (3-9), Martenne Bettendorf (3-9), and Amanda Benson (4-8).

Utah: This is the school’s first season and the head coach is JJ Van Niel. Among the Utes players are indoor standouts Adora Anae and Carly Trueman.