Southern California Indoor Hall of Fame announces 2017 inductees

The newly formed Southern California Indoor Volleyball Hall of Fame (SCIVBHOF) recently announced its inaugural 25 member induction class of 2017.

The Hall of Fame will be located at the American Sports Center in Anaheim, the official training center of the USA Men and Women’s national teams.

The inaugural induction ceremony will be held Sunday May 7th. “The committee has done a tremendous job in narrowing the over 100 deserving Southern California nominees to an opening class of 25 indoor players and coaches,” said Mike Gallups, the President of American Sports Centers. “We are excited that the 25 selections cover the major eras of volleyball and look forward to honoring additional outstanding athletes and coaches with ties to Southern California in years to come.”

The inductee’s honors include over 100 combined Olympic medals, NCAA, AIAW, and United States Volleyball Association titles, plus numerous United States Volleyball Association honors spanning the 1950s into the 2000s.

1988 Seoul Olympic Gold medal winners Karch Kiraly, Bob Ctvrtlik, Steve Timmons, Craig Buck, Doug Partie, Jeff Stork, Ricci Luyties, and coach Marv Dunphy headline the inaugural class.

UCLA is represented well, as Kiraly, Partie, Luyties, legendary coach Al Scates, Andy Banachowski, Mike O’Hara, Sinjin Smith, and Rolf Engen participated in UCLA’s 29 championships.

Timmons, NCAA MVP Dusty Dvorak, two time champion Bryan Ivie, and Olympic medalists Debbie Green and Paula Weishoff are the USC honorees.

Pepperdine’s Marv Dunphy, Ctvrtlik, Buck, and Stork are among the inaugural inductees.

Current coach Deitre Collins-Parker, 1984 gold medalist and captain Chris Marlowe, and Olympian Laurel Brassey Iversen will represent San Diego State.

Long Beach will be represented by four time Olympian Tara Cross-Battle, three-time gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, and former assistant coach Green.

Other honorees include three time All-American middle Kim Oden and UCSB coach and star Kathy Gregory. Gene Selznick, the international captain from 1953-1967, will be inducted posthumously.

Long-time scorekeeper Elissa Sato, who is also the maternal influence of the Sato family, was selected for the first SCIVB Lifetime Service Award.

The full list of 2017 inductees:

SCIVBHOF FINAL 25 INDUCTEES FOR MAY 7, 2017 EVENT

Andy Banachowski

Laurel Brassey Iversen

Craig Buck

Deitre Collins-Parker

Tara Cross-Battle

Bob Ctvrtlik

Marv Dunphy

Dusty Dvorak

Rolf Engen

Debbie Green

Kathy Gregory

Bryan Ivie

Karch Kiraly

Ricci Luyties

Chris Marlowe

Misty May-Treanor

Kim Oden

Mike O’Hara

Doug Partie

Al Scates

Gene Selznick

Sinjin Smith

Jeff Stork

Steve Timmons

Paula Weishoff