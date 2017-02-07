Hawai’i begins search for Dave Shoji’s replacement

Although he hasn’t announced his retirement, the University of Hawai’i announced Monday that the school is beginning its search for his replacement in anticipation of him stepping down.

Shoji, 70, announced just after the end of last season — his 42nd — that he has prostate cancer.

The university put out the following brief release:

HONOLULU – A nationwide job search for the head coach of the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball program is now underway.



The selection is contingent upon the anticipated retirement of current head coach Dave Shoji , who coached the Rainbow Wahine for 42 years and 1,202 career wins.



“Coach Shoji means so much to the University of Hawai’i,” Matlin said. “We’ve been meeting regularly and determined that this was the best step as we move forward with the future of the Rainbow Wahine program.”



For those interested in applying, refer to the University’s Work At UH website for information on how to apply (workatuh.hawaii.edu).

This past January 23, Shoji announced that announced the elevation of Kaleo Baxter to assistant coach for the Rainbow Wahine. This past season, Baxter served as the director of operations for both the indoor and beach volleyball teams. Baxter will assist with on-court coaching responsibilities, day-to-day team operations/logistics, and recruiting. The staff also includes associate head coach Jeff Hall.

Hawai’i finished 23-6 in 2016, which included winning the Big West at 15-1. The season ended with a sweep at Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Hawai’i was ranked 17th in the final AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.

Shoji’s overall record in 42 years is 1,022-204-1.