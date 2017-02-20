Triple Crown NIT results, team photos

Texas Advantage was the big winner Monday at the Triple Crown Sports NIT in Salt Lake City, taking two of the five age-group crowns, winning both the 17s and 14s Open divisions, as well as finishing third in the 15s Open division.

California’s Sunshine volleyball club finished second in the 16s and 14s Open divisions. Skyline had two top-three finishes with a third in the 18s Open and a second in the 15s Open division.

Munciana won the 18s Open championship, while A5 Mizuno 16-1 Gabe won the 16s and OTVA S. Rox Red won the 15s title.

