Triple Crown NIT results, team photos

Munciana 18 Samurai overcame A4 Volley 18-Purple in a 25-16, 18-25, 15-10 final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

Texas Advantage was the big winner Monday at the Triple Crown Sports NIT in Salt Lake City, taking two of the five age-group crowns, winning both the 17s and 14s Open divisions, as well as finishing third in the 15s Open division.

California’s Sunshine volleyball club finished second in the 16s and 14s Open divisions. Skyline had two top-three finishes with a third in the 18s Open and a second in the 15s Open division.

Munciana won the 18s Open championship, while A5 Mizuno 16-1 Gabe won the 16s and OTVA S. Rox Red won the 15s title.

Full tournament results can be found here.

AV4 18 Volley-Purple finished second in the 18’s Open division/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Skyline 18’s Purple took third in 18s Open/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
TAV 17 Black took the 17’s Open division after a 25-19, 25-13 win over the Idaho Crush/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Idaho Crush 17U finished second in the 42-team Open field/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
California’s Tstreet 17-Naseri finished third in the 17’s Open division/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
A5 Mizuno 16-1 Gabe beat Sunshine 16 Westside 25-16, 26-24 in the championship of the 16 Open division/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sunshine 16 Westside went 7-1 in the TCS NIT to finish second/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
OTVA S. Rox Red won the 15s Open Championship in a 21-25, 25-15, 15-7 finish over Skyline 15 Royal/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Skyline 15 Royal battled its way through the 15s championship bracket, as their quarterfinal, semifinal, and final matches all went three sets/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
TAV 15 Black finished third in the Triple Crown NIT/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Wave 15 Brennan finished fourth in the 15s Open division/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
TAV 14 Black edged Sunshine 14 Westside 25-18, 16-25, 15-11 in the 14s Open championship/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sunshine 14 Westside finished second in the 20-team competition/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

