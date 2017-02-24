VBM Supplier Spotlight: The 2017 indoor and outdoor volleyballs

VolleyballMag.com continues its long-standing tradition of bringing you the latest in volleyball-related equipment, gear and apparel. We kick off our new-and-improved Supplier Spotlight section with a look at the latest in indoor and outdoor volleyballs. Please visit the supplier websites for further information.



Indoors



Molten setter’s volleyball

The Molten setter training volleyball (model V5M9000-M) is designed for the athlete committed to reaching a higher level of competition. At 14.1 ounces, the V5M9000-M promotes strength and quickness to bring out each setter’s peak performance on the court, Molten notes. Slightly lighter than a typical setter’s ball, it is intended to be used in game-like situations and drills and is ideal for high-repetition setting practice. The unique panel shape, modeled after Molten’s elite FLISTATEC volleyballs, dramatically increases the ball’s visibility in flight, the company adds. Features a micro-fiber composite cover and is nylon-wound.

www.moltenusa.com

Wilson i-Cor HP volleyball

Wilson’s i-Cor high-performance volleyball offers the ultimate combination of control durability and power, the company states. Covered in Japanese full-grain leather and built with latex power lining and proprietary i-Cor construction, the ball provides a premium touch and feel on every shot, Wilson adds. The i-Cor has an inner structural layer that provides a strong foundation to the ball, while the outer structural layer allows for better control and durability.

www.wilson.com





Baden Perfection leather volleyball

The Baden Perfection leather volleyball is a top-of-the-line volleyball for all aspects of the game and for all levels of play, the company notes. Baden’s innovative tanning process softens the feel of its leather to battle the sting on touch blocks or digs. The blended cotton wrap ensures shape and air retention for reinforced strength and durability. A butyl bladder provides the optimal weight for velocity and performance hit after hit. Baden adds.

www.badensports.com

Mikasa MVA200

The new Mikasa MVA200 indoor volleyball has a unique 8-panel design and aerodynamic dimpling that offers better stability and ball control, the company notes. With Mikasa’s exclusive Micro-Fibre cover, the touch and feel of this ball has brought praise from players and coaches worldwide and has become the indoor ball of choice for all nations,” Mikasa says. The MVA200 is the official FIVB game ball.

www.mikasasports.com

Tachikara 5W-PRIME

Tachikara’s 5W-PRIME elite competition volleyball is the company’s latest innovation in Tactile Technology. Featuring a new T-TEC Micro-Leather that is specifically engineered to provide an enhanced tactile playing experience with increased ball control, Tachikara notes. The ball is NFS approved and ships inflated and ready for play.

www.tachikara.com



Outdoors/All-Around



Spalding/KOB tour and replica balls

Partners Spalding and King of the Beach and Queen of the Beach recently released their official 2017 tour balls and replica ball of the 2017 Spalding King of the Beach and Queen of the Beach Tour. The premium composite leather construction on the tour ball is unmatched and is a favorite ball of players on tour, the companies note. The re-design includes a gold foil for the King of the Beach logo, and the white Queen of the Beach logo ball allows players to color in their favorite design. The balls are available nationwide at select sporting goods retailers including Sports Authority, Target, Walmart, Big Five, Dicks Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Dunhams, Hibbets, VolleyballUSA.com and Kohls.com, as well as on the websites www.kingofthebeach.com and www.spalding.com. KOB, which features brand ambassadors Karch Kiraly and Sinjin Smith, has more than 1,500 tournaments scheduled nationwide in 2017 with 52 tour locations.

www.spalding.com

www.kingofthebeach.com

Mikasa VLS300

The Mikasa VLS300 is the outdoor ball used by all national teams as well as in all FIVB competitions worldwide, including the past 2012 London Olympics, the recent 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The VLS300 model features a unique 10-panel design and the blue/yellow/white curved-panel design enables players to pick up on the movement or rotation of the ball with ease, while improving control when passing or hitting. The cover material is a “Super Composite,” which is high-grade supple material that is extremely durable yet flexible and resistant to water, which is extremely important when playing in inclement or humid conditions, Mikasa explains. The VLS300 is made from patented lock-stich construction that enables the ball to maintain its true spherical shape.

www.mikasausa.com

New AVP game volleyball

The new Wilson AVP volleyball is a collaborative effort where player feedback directed the design of the ball. The ball offers premium graphics for better spin detection, as well as a microfiber composite leather cover that provides superior touch, Wilson states. The pebbled TPE cover allows for enhanced durability and control during play. The 18-panel machine-sewn construction reinforces optimal shape retention. Made with a butyl rubber bladder for extended air retention.

www.wilson.com



Molten Light Touch volleyball

USA Volleyball approved, Molten’s Light Touch volleyball is a lightweight indoor/outdoor volleyball designed for athletes ages 12 and under. The ultra-soft-cushioned polyurethane cover provides a soft touch, allowing young athletes to play comfortably while providing the durability needed to withstand play in any environment. The ball is machine stitched.

www.moltenusa.com

Baden Sandshark sand volleyball

The Baden Sandshark is a premier sand volleyball used by the USC beach volleyball team. The hand-sewn microfiber cover endures the elements of outdoor sun, sand and sweat. The butyl bladder provides the optimal weight for velocity and performance hit after hit, Baden notes.

www.badensports.com

Tachikara PARTY SofTec volleyball

The new Tachikara SofTec PARTY volleyball is made with a soft foam-back composite for virtually no sting during play, the company notes. The fun starburst patterns and colors make it a great all-around volleyball for all levels.

www.tachikara.com