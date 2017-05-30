California players dominate 2017 VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50

Boys youth volleyball is alive and well in California.

So says the results of the 2017 VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50 list, which ranks the top 50 senior-age boys players in the nation. The voting is done by a panel of NCAA men’s Division I-II coaches. The list is not an exclusive reflection on high-school, club or USA HP performance, but rather an amalgamation of all the top players in the country.

Of the 50 players on the list, 27 come from California.

Perennial national-power Loyola of Los Angeles landed Will Bantle, Ian Parish and JP Reilly on the Fab 50 list. Loyola recently defeated fellow power Corona del Mar of Newport Beach for the CIF Southern California Regional Division I title (the equivalent to a state title). CdM had beaten Loyola a week earlier for the CIF Southern Section Division I title.

Speaking of CdM, coach Steve Conti’s squad has three players on the Fab 50 list (Clay Dickinson, Mitch Haly and Jake Meyer) and four more on our 30 Underclassmen to Watch list (Brandon Browning, Kevin Korbine, Patrick Paragas and Diego Lopez).

Odds are you’ll be hearing plenty about both Loyola and CdM next month when we release our annual boys’ high-school All-American awards.

Two Illinois high schools also stand out on this year’s list.

Glenbard West, out of the Chicago western suburb of Glen Ellyn, is as powerful as ever with Sean Farmer, Robbie Murphy and Zac Norvid all appearing on the Fab 50. New Trier, out of the Chicago north shore suburb of Winnetka, has Niko Gjaja and Billy Fauntleroy. As this story was completed, both Glenbard West and New Trier were a win away from playing in the state finals tournament in Illinois.

In terms of club prominence on the Fab 50 list, Southern California-based Balboa Bay tops the list with seven Fab 50 selections, while HP STL out of St. Louis checks in with five. Manhattan Beach Surf and 949, both of out Southern California, each had four, while upstate New York-based Eden and the suburban Chicago Sports Performance and Adversity clubs had three selections each.

In addition to asking the panel of Division I-II coaches each year for their Fab 50 votes, they also are asked to rank the top five players in the senior class. Here are the top five in the graduating class of 2017 who will 2018 college-season freshmen:

1. Jaylen Jasper (6-7, OH, Annapolis VBC, Stanford)

2. Joel Schneidmiller (6-6, OH, Bay to Bay VBC, UC Irvine)

3. Adam Parks (6-4, S, Spectrum VBC, UCLA)

4. Sam Lewis (6-10, MB, Team Rockstar, USC)

5. Gage Worsley (6-2, Libero, Pacific Rim VBC, Hawaii)



2017 VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50



Name, Ht., Pos., High School, Club, College

Colin Bailey, 6-6, OH-RS, Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.), Spectrum, UCLA

Will Bantle, 6-5, OH, Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.), MB Surf, Penn State

Kade Bontrager, 5-11 1/2, OH-Libero, Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.), HP STL, IPFW

Ben Chinnici, 6-3, OH, Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.), Club Lehigh, Ball State

Ryan DeWeese, 6-5, RS, Natomas Prep (Sacramento, Calif.), NCVC, Northridge

Clay Dickinson, 6-7, OH, Corna del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.), Balboa Bay, USC

Sean Farmer, 6-3, S, Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), Sports Performance, UC Irvine

Billy Fauntleroy, 6-7, OH-MB, New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.), Adversity, USC

Noah Franklin, 6-6, OH, Huntington Beach (Calif.), Team Rockstar, USC

Gabriel Garcia, 6-5, RS, St. Francis School (Carolina, P.R.), Borinquen Coqui, BYU

Alex Gettinger, 6-3, OH, Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.), HP STL, Pepperdine

Niko Gjaja, 6-3, S, New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.), Adversity, Princeton

Chris Hall, 6-2, S, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.), MB Surf, USC

Mitch Haly, 6-7, MB, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.), Balboa Bay, USC

Zach Hendrickson, 6-0, Libero, Saint Xavier (Louisville, Ky.), Louisville Fury, BYU

Leo Henken, 6-5, OH-RS, University (St. Louis, Mo.), HP STL, Stanford

Will Hippe, 6-7, MB, DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.), HP STL, Ball State

Jess Hunt, 6-4, OH, San Clemente (Calif.), 949, Princeton

Taylor Ittner, 6-4, S, Placer (Meadow Vista, Calif.), NCVC, Northridge

Kirk Jackson, 6-7, MB, Fort Zumwalt West (O’Fallon, Mo.), HP STL, McKendree

Jaylen Jasper, 6-7, OH, Broadneck (Annapolis, Md.), Annapolis, Stanford

Devin Joslyn, 6-6, OH, Canisius (Buffalo, N.Y.), Eden, Loyola

Joe Kenzinger, 6-6, MB, Brother Rice (Chicago, Ill.), Ultimate, Lewis

Thomas Kovanic, 6-8, OH, West Aurora (Aurora, Ill.), Sports Performance, Loyola

Spencer Lawrence, 6-4, MB, Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.), Balboa, Ohio State

Sam Lewis, 6-10, MB, Long Beach (Calif.) Poly, Team Rockstar, USC

Grant Maleski, 6-9, MB, Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.), Adversity, UCLA

Jake Meyer, 6-4, MB, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.), Balboa Bay, USC

Marc Moody, 6-7, MB, Lake Nona (Orlando, Fla.), Ocean Bay, Long Beach State

Robbie Murphy, 6-5, OH, Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), Hitmen, Ohio State

Zac Norvid, 6-1, Libero, Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), Sports Performance, Pepperdine

Spencer Olivier, 6-6, OH, Beckman (Tustin, Calif.), Balboa Bay, Long Beach State

Ian Parish, 6-9, MB, Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.), MB Surf, UCLA

Adam Parks, 6-4, S, Oak Park (Calif.), Spectrum, UCLA

Henry Payne, 6-4, OH, Clarence (N.Y.), Eden, Penn State

Cole Paxson, 5-10, Libero, Laguna Beach (Calif.), Balboa Bay, USC

Garland Peed, 6-1, S-Libero, Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.), Coast, UCLA

Aaron Plaisted, 6-3, OH, Wauwatosa (Wis.) East, Milwaukee, McKendree

Kyler Presho-Hartung, 6-8, MB, San Clemente (Calif.), 949, Stanford

Carlos Rivera, 6-3, S, Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.), Balboa Bay, Long Beach State

Griffin Schmit, 6-5, RS, Canisius (Buffalo, N.Y.), Eden, Harvard

Joel Schneidmiller, 6-6, OH, Saratoga (Calif.), Bay to Bay, UC Irvine

Christian Seiber, 6-5, RS-OH, Cathedral (San Diego, Calif.), Coast, UCSB

Charlie Siragusa, 6-8, OH-RS, McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.), 949, BYU

Trent Williams , 6-2 OH, Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.), 949, NA (previous Cal Baptist)

Gage Worsley, 6-2, Libero, Campolindo (Moraga, Calif.), Pacific Rim, Hawaii

Garrett Zolg, 6-3, S, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), The HBC, Loyola

JP Reilly, 6-4, OH-RS, Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.), MB Surf, Stanford

Spencer Wickens, 6-0, Libero, McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.), Pace, Pepperdine

Zevan Williams, 6-4, RS-MB, Clovis (Calif.), Pacific Rim, UC Irvine



Boys 30 Underclassmen to Watch List