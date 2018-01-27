VolleyballMag.com 2017 High School All-American teams

2017 VolleyballMag.com Girls High School All-Americans
First Team
Gabby Blossom
5-9, Setter, Sr.
St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Missouri)
Key stats: Blossom, the Gatorade Missouri player of the year, recorded 794 assists and 184 digs in helping the Angels win the Class 4A state title. Blossom was named the St. Louis Post-Dispatch player of the year.
Devon Chang
5-11, Setter, Sr.
Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, California)
Key stats: Chang, the Gatorade California player of the year, helped Santa Margarita win a CIF Division I state title and was named the Orange County Register player of the year. She finished 2017 with 1,171 assists and 361 digs.
Gabby Gonzales
6-4, Outside Hitter, Jr.
Walton (Marietta, Georgia)
Key stats: Gonzales was one of many underclassmen who helped Walton win the Georgia 7A state title and earn VolleyballMag.com’s 2017 team of the year honor. Gonzales finished the campaign with 558 kills and 222 digs playing one of the nation’s most challenging schedules filled with elite out-of-state competition.
Thayer Hall
6-4, Outside Hitter, Sr.
Dorman (Roebuck, South Carolina)
Key stats: The Gatorade national player of the year and the 2017 VolleyballMag.com girls high-school player of the year registered 638 kills (8.3 per set) in helping Dorman repeat as South Carolina 5A champions.
Nicklin Hames
5-11 Setter-Right Side, Sr.
The Webb School (Knoxville, Tennessee)
Key stats: The Tennessee Gatorade player of the year helped The Webb School to its fifth state title in a row with Hames on the roster. After getting a late start to the season due to USA Volleyball commitments, Hames registered 385 assists, 225 kills and 218 digs.
Marlie Monserez
5-11, Setter-Outside Hitter, Sr.
Bishop Moore (Orlando, Florida)
Key stats: Monserez was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Volleyball as well as the Florida Class 6A player of the year, finishing the season with 329 kills, 284 digs and 227 assists.
Molly Murrihy
6-0, Setter, Sr.
Marist (Chicago, Illinois)
Key stats: Helped Marist win the Illinois Class 4A state title, plus broke the program single-season record for assists with 1,132, while amassing 130 kills, 132 blocks and 206 digs. The Daily Southtown player of the year.
Brooke Nuneviller
5-11, Outside Hitter, Sr.
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Arizona)
Key stats: Nuneviller won Gatorade’s Arizona player of the year honor in both 2016 and 2017. This past season, she finished with 593 kills and 493 digs to go with a hitting percentage of .388. She ends her career with 1,308 kills and 1.475 digs.
Erin O’Leary
5-10, Setter, Sr.
Novi (Michigan)
Key stats: O’Leary helped lead Novi to its third state title in a row after averaging 11.4 assists per set. O’Leary also earned Michigan’s Miss Volleyball honor.
Sydney Petersen
5-4, Libero, Sr.
Dike-New Hartford (Dike, Iowa)
Key stats: Iowa’s all-class player of the year was part of her third state-championship team this past season, helping Dike-New Hartford to another 2A crown. She finished the season with 525 digs and earned state-tournament MVP honors.
Adanna Rollins
6-0, Outside Hitter, Sr.
Hebron (Carollton, Texas)
Key stats: The Texas Gatorade player of the year and the Dallas Morning News player of the year registered 586 kills and 492 digs in helping Hebron win a state title. Also named District 5-6A MVP.
Melani Shaffmaster
6-3, Setter-Right Side, Soph.
New Castle (Indiana)
Key stats: Shaffmaster helped lead New Castle to the Indiana Class 3A state title after racking up 952 assists, 456 kills and 219 digs to go with 101 blocks and 74 aces.
Alana Hruska, 6-2, MB, Sr., RHAM (Hebron, Connecticut)
Name, Height, Position, Year, School
Karson Bacon, 6-4, MB. Sr., Rancho Cucamonga (California)
Keeley Davis, 6-2, OH, Sr., Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, California)
Kelsey Campeau, 5-4, Libero, Sr., Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)
Logan Eggleston, 6-3, OH, Jr., Brentwood (Tennessee)
Heather Gneiting, 6-4, MB, Sr., Pleasant Grove (Utah)
Jael Johnson, 6-3, MB, Sr., Avon (Indiana)
Nicole Liddle, 5-11, OH, Sr., Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, California)
Rylee Rader, 6-2, MB, Soph., Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky)
CC McGraw, 5-9, Libero, Sr., Prior Lake (Savage, Minnesota)
Haley Warner, 6-2, OH, Sr., Fayetteville (Arkansas)
Jaden Whitmarsh, 5-8, OH, Sr., Torrey Pines (San Diego, California)
Holly Campbell, 6-4, MB, Sr., Westlake (Austin, Texas)
Name, Height, Position, Year, School
Lexis Akeo, 5-9, S, Jr., Kamehameha Schools-Kapalma (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Brooke Anderson, 6-0, OH, Sr., Lake Country Lutheran (Hartland, Wisconsin)
Taylor Baranski, 5-6, Libero, Jr., Minooka (Illinois)
Katie Clark, 6-4, MB, Sr., Arlington (Texas)
MacKenzie Cole, 5-9, OH, Sr., Connetquot (Bohemia, New York)
Capri Davis, 6-3, MB, Sr., Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)
Camryn Ennis, 6-0, S-RS, Sr., Reagan (San Antonio, Texas)
Lauren Harrison, 6-1, OH, Sr., Woodward Academy (College Park, Georgia)
Lily Heim, 6-2, S, Sr., Marian (Omaha, Nebraska)
Ellie Holzman, 6-2, MB, Jr., Mt. Carmel (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Mia Grunze, 6-2, OH, Sr., Waterford (Wisconsin)
Marissa Hornung, 5-9, OH, Sr., Providence (Clarksville, Indiana)
Kelly Hubbard, 6-2, MB, Sr., Venice (Florida)
e’lan McCall, 6-0, OH, Sr. Rouse (Leander, Texas)
Jenaisya Moore, 5-10, Jr., OH, Northeast (Germantown, Maryland)
Charley Niego, 6-1, OH, Sr., Mother McAuley (Chicago, Illinois)
Ade’ Owokoniran, 6-2, MB, Sr., Wakefield (Raleigh, North Carolina)
Jonni Parker, 6-1, RS, Sr., Miami East (Casstown, Ohio)
Amanda Phegley, 6-4, MB, Sr., Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Florida)
Ella May Powell, 6-0, S, Sr., Fayetteville (Arkansas)
Kaitlyn Rogers, 6-2, S, Sr., Weatherford (Texas)
Emma Schriner, 6-3, OH, Sr., Jamestown (Williamsburg, Virginia)
Camryn Tastad, 5-3, Libero, Sr., Santa Fe Christian (Solana Beach, California)
