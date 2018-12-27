Penn State’s Jonni Parker tops VolleyballMag.com All-Freshman team

You could argue that from top to bottom, this is as strong of a freshman class that has ever entered NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

The players coming into the college game are ready to not only play, but compete at the highest level. To wit, a freshman, Nicklin Hames, set Nebraska into the NCAA championship match. Another freshman, Holly Campbell, cracked the Stanford lineup and was a key factor as the Cardinal won it all.

But no freshman was more valuable to her respective team this season Penn State’s Jonni Parker, who also appears on the VolleyballMag.com fourth All-American team.

The 6-foot-1 right side is our national freshman of the year and highlights our first all-freshman team.

We’ve also added a second all-freshman team — which includes Parker’s Penn State teammates Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord — and the way things are going in NCAA volleyball, don’t be surprised if we add a third team in the future, the talent level is so deep.

Freshman of the year: Jonni Parker, Penn State

First team

Brionne Butler, MB, Texas

Holly Campbell, MB, Stanford

Emily DeWalt, S, Texas State

Logan Eggleston, OH, Texas

Heather Gneiting, MB, BYU

Thayer Hall, OH, Florida

Nicklin Hames, S, Nebraska

Raquel Lázaro, S, USC

élan McCall, OH, TCU

McKenna Melville, OH, UCF

Brooke Nuneviller, L, Oregon

Jonni Parker, RS, Penn State

Adanna Rollins, OH, Minnesota

Polina Shemanova OH, Syracuse

Second team

Efrosini Alexakou, OH, St. John’s

Dana Axner, L, FGCU

Hayley Bush, S, Purdue

Grace Cleveland, MB, Purdue

Serena Gray, MB, Penn State

Paige Jones, OH, Michigan

Kaitlyn Hord, MB, Penn State

Abby Marjama, OH, UC Irvine

CC McGraw, Minnesota

Gloria Mutiri, RS, Kansas State

Charley Niego, OH, Notre Dame

Ella May Powell, S, Washington

Anyse Smith, OH, Colorado

Alli Stumler, OH, Kentucky