FIVB Fort Lauderdale: Ed Chan and Michael Gomez photo gallery

Brazil's Barbara Seixas lays out for a dig/Michael Gomez photography
The world’s best players came out to play this past weekend on the Atlantic Ocean. The FIVB Fort Lauderdale Major was one of only three five-star events this year and the biggest tournament in North America this year.
Steady winds challenged the competitors on the outside courts, acting as an equalizer and creating plenty of drama.
VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan and Chicago-based freelance photographer Michael Gomez captured the action. Here are their favorite photos.
Michael Gomez at work/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Gomez specializes in sports photography. He has a passion for professional beach volleyball and can frequently be seen on Oak St. Beach. He is a former player of 25+ years who wanted to fill the void left by competitive volleyball, and decided to pick up a camera and share his passion with the world. His new goal is to photograph the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.
Italy’s Daniele Lupo keeps the ball alive/Michael Gomez photography
The Czech Republic’s Marketa Slukova speeds after the ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Germany’s Sandra Ittlinger scores a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Summer Ross gets underneath a let serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sara Hughes races after a pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taylor Crabb jump sets, taking the block with him and giving Jake Gibb an open net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Taiana Lima takes flight/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Italy’s Paolo Nicolai makes a save in the men’s final/Michael Gomez photography
Nicole Branagh leaps over Lauren Fendrick/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Beach Major Series cheerleaders perform/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Belgian Tom Van Walle strains to reach a tipped ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The ball is just out of the reach of Brazil’s Gustavo Carvalhaes/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Pedro Solberg executes the backwards pokey shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s George Wanderley makes a reaction dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Germany’s Isabel Schneider bends over backwards for a touch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Carolina Horta blocks Barbara Seixas in an all-Brazil final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Skylar DelSol hustles for a ball/Michael Gomez photography
Latvia’s Janis Smedins stretches for a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Phil Dalhausser takes away Aleksandrs Samoilov’s line spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Fans hold up their phones in the darkened arena/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chile’s Esteban Grimalt dives/Michael Gomez photography
Brazil’s Carolina Salgado bump sets/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nick Lucena’s spike is captured by a fisheye lens/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Janis Smedins squats prior to a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nick Lucena’s spike removes Paolo Nicolai’s cap/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nick Lucena hurries for a Dalhausser dig, narrowly avoiding the net standard/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Canada’s Grant O’Gorman elects to let the ball go/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brooke Sweat shows her defensive skills/Michael Gomez phtoography
Latvian “Lion King” Aleksandrs Samoilovs roars/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Agatha Bednarczuk celebrates a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brooke Sweat makes a reaction dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Claudia “Gorda” Galindo extends for a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jake Gibb makes a reaction dig off his own block touch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Eduarda Lisboa drives through the sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Barbara Seixas is introduced in the finals/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ed Chan is the Publisher/Director of Photography at VolleyballMag.com. Ed has been involved in the sport for nearly 40 years as a photographer, facility owner, official, coach, and player.