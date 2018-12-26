Stanford’s Plummer, Nebraska’s Cook highlight VolleyballMag.com All-American teams

There are simply so many fabulous NCAA Division I women’s volleyball players.

But for all of the 2018 season, capped by winning her school’s second national title in three years, Stanford outside hitter Kathryn Plummer stood above the rest — figuratively and literally.

The 6-foot-6 junior is this year’s VolleyballMag.com national player of the year, highlighting our annual All-American list that has a different twist this season.

Somewhere along the way, someone decided that every sport would have three All-American teams plus honorable mention. That has always been the case in volleyball.

But we decided there are simply too many outstanding college volleyball players to stop at three teams, so we’ve added a fourth.

And, frankly, we thought about a fifth because the sport is so deep with talent. For that matter, our all-freshman first team alone would certainly rank right up there with the best squads in the country.

The first All-American team is a Who’s Who of the college game. the 14-player list includes all four of our POY finalists — Plummer, Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke, BYU’s Roni Jones-Perry and Jordyn Poulter of Illinois — who, not coincidentally, competed in this year’s final four.

And so did Nebraska’s John Cook, our national coach of the year.

Cook took the Huskers to their fourth national semifinals in a row. He led a new-look team — with two freshman starters and a transfer — that made an unlikely run to the championship match. What’s more, he did it again with a relatively new staff, since his assistants keep moving on to head-coaching jobs. One of them, Chris Tamas of Illinois, was right up there in the voting for COY.

Please consider, too, that the VolleyballMag.com voting takes place after the national championship, whereas the AVCA All-American teams, POY and COY are decided beforehand. What’s more, our voting panel consists not only of coaches, but also media members and a few close followers of the sport.

We are excited to honor these great representatives of college volleyball. Our all-freshman teams will be announced Thursday.

Player of the year: Kathryn Plummer, Stanford

Coach of the year: John Cook, Nebraska

First team

Kathryn Plummer, Jr., OH, Stanford

Mikaela Foecke, Sr., OH, Nebraska

Roni Jones-Perry, Sr., OH, BYU

Jordyn Poulter, Sr., S, Illinois

Lyndie Haddock-Eppich, Sr., S, BYU

Morgan Hentz, Jr., L, Stanford

Mary Lake, Jr., L, BYU

Jacqueline Quade, Jr., OH, Illinois

Dana Rettke, So., MB, Wisconsin

Stephanie Samedy, So., RS, Minnesota

Samantha Seliger-Swenson, Sr., S, Minnesota

Lauren Stivrins, So., MB, Nebraska

Ronika Stone, Jr., MB, Oregon

Kendall White, Jr., L, Penn State

Second team

Tami Alade, Sr., MB, Stanford

Sherridan Atkinson, Sr., OH, Purdue

Allie Barber, Sr., OH, Marquette

Ali Bastianelli, Sr., MB, Illinois

Leah Edmond, Jr., OH, Kentucky

Shelly Fanning, Jr., MB, Baylor

Sydney Hilley, So., S, Wisconsin

Audriana Fitzmorris, Jr., RS, Stanford

Madison Lilley, So., S, Kentucky

Kenzie Maloney, Sr., L, Nebraska

Carly Skjodt, Sr., OH, Michigan

Erica Treiber, Sr., MB, Tennessee

Torrey Van Winden, Jr., RS, Cal Poly

Micaya White, Jr., OH, Texas

Third team

Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani, Sr., OH, Texas

Brooke Botkin, So., OH, USC

Payton Caffrey, Jr., OH, Florida State

Kendra Dahlke, Sr., OH, Arizona

Dani Drews, So., OH, Utah

Jenna Gray, Jr., S, Stanford

Nika Markovic, Jr., RS, Pittsburgh

McKenna Melville, Fr., OH, UCF

Taylor Mims, Sr., OH, Washington State

Katie Oleksak, Jr., S, Colorado State

Regan Pittman, So., MB, Minnesota

Jordan Thompson, Jr., OH, Cincinnati

Lindsey Vander Weide, Sr., OH, Oregon

Jaali Winters, Sr., OH, Creighton

Fourth team

Naghede Abu, Sr., MB, Colorado

Kara Bajema, Jr., OH, Washington

Madison Duello, Jr., OH, Wisconsin

Santita Ebangwese, Sr., MB, Syracuse

Heather Gneiting, Fr., MB, BYU

élan McCall, Fr., OH, TCU

Brooke Mohler, Jr., MB, Purdue

Taylor Morgan, Jr., MB, Minnesota

Jonni Parker, Fr., RS, Penn State

Yossiana Pressley, So., OH, Baylor

Addie Picha, Sr., MB, San Diego

August Raskie, Sr., S, Oregon

Lindsey Ruddins, Jr., OH, UC Santa Barbara

Kallie Seimet, Sr., L, Bowling Green

Honorable Mention

Claire Archibald, Sr., OH, Iona

Frances Arnautou, Jr., S, Yale

Taylor Bannister, So., RS, LSU

Jada Burse, Jr., OH, Kansas

Lauren Bruns, Sr., OH, Dayton

Holly Carlton, So., RS, Florida

Giorgia Civita, So., L, Wichita State

Leah Clayton, Jr. OH, ETSU

Taylor Cunningham, Sr., MB, Sam Houston State

Gabby Curry, So., L, Kentucky

Kylie DeBerg, So., OH, Missouri

Emily DeWalt, Fr., S, Texas State

Tamia Dockery, Sr., S, Howard

Hayley Dotson, Sr., OH, South Dakota

Alyssa Enneking, Sr., OH, Oklahoma

Hannah Frohling, Jr., OH, Pepperdine

Abby Garrity, Sr., OH, Idaho State

McKenna Granato, Sr., OH, Hawaii

Tessa Grubbs, Jr., OH, Tennessee

Thayer Hall, Fr., OH, Florida

Nicklin Hames, Fr., S, Nebraska

Paige Hammons, So., OH, Florida

Hollann Hans, Jr., OH, Texas A&M

Alexis Hart, Jr., OH, Minnesota

Kirstie Hillyer, Jr., MB, Colorado State

Paulina Hougaard-Jensen, Jr., MB, Colorado State

Morgan Johnson, Sr., MB, Texas

Kaylie Jorgenson, Sr., OH, Northern Arizona

Madelyn Kaprelyan, Jr., RS, Central Connecticut

Taryn Kloth, Sr., OH, Creighton

Aleksandra Kazala, Sr., OH, American

Ragni Steen Knudsen, Sr., OH, UT Rio Grande Valley

Rachael Kramer, Jr., MB, Florida

Taryn Knuth, So., MB, Florida State

Sara Kovac, Sr., RS, Loyola Marymount

Khalia Lanier, Jr., OH, USC

Raquel Lázaro, Fr., S, USC

Nicole Lennon, So., OH, Rice

Jenna Lerg, Sr., L, Michigan

Molly Livingston, Sr., MB, High Point

Olivia Lohmeier, So., OH, Morehead State

Taylor Louis, Sr., OH, Iowa

Kayla Lund, So., OH, Pittsburgh

Candace Martin, Sr., MB, Alabama State

Veronica Martin, Sr., MB, Little Rock

Mac May, So., OH, UCLA

Meghan McClure, So., OH, Stanford

Leketor Member-Meneh, So., OH, Missouri

Leah Meyer, Jr., MB, Duke

McKenna Miller, Jr., OH, BYU

Alyssa Munlyn, Sr., MB, Missouri

Zana Muno, Sr., L, UCLA

Brooke Nuneviller, Fr., L, Oregon

Nicole Otero, Sr., L, Albany

Courtney Pence, Sr., L, Illinois State

Jordan Pingel, Sr., L, UCF

Erika Pritchard, So., OH, Maryland

Devon Rachel, Sr., OH, Charleston

Nia Reed, Sr., OH, Penn State

Natalia Rivera, Jr., L, LIU Brooklyn

Wilma Rivera, Sr., S, Louisville

Adanna Rollins, Fr., OH, Minnesota

Jenna Rosenthal, Sr., MB, Marquette

Breana Runnels, So., OH, Colorado State

LeAnne Sakowicz, Jr., S, Stony Brook

Jess Schaben, Sr., OH, Iowa State

Polina Shemanova Fr., OH, Syracuse

Mikayla Shields, Jr., RS, South Carolina

Alexa Smith, Sr., OH, Colorado

Karlie Taylor, Jr., OH, Northern Iowa

Piper Thomas, Sr., MB, Northern Iowa

Layne Van Buskirk, Jr., MB, Pittsburgh

Courtney VanLiew, So, OH, FGCU

Bryanna Weiskircher, Sr., S, Penn State

Adlee Van Winden, Sr., OH, Cal Poly

Taylor Wolf, So., RS, Green Bay

McKenna Woodford, Sr., OH, Washington State

Kylee Zumach, Sr., OH, Kansas State