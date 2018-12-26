Stanford’s Plummer, Nebraska’s Cook highlight VolleyballMag.com All-American teams

By Lee Feinswog -
5
Kathryn Plummer-Stanford-Player of the Year-All-American
Stanford junior Kathryn Plummer, blasting through the Nebraska block during the NCAA championship match, is the VolleyballMag.com national player of the year/Julie Chan, VBshots.com

There are simply so many fabulous NCAA Division I women’s volleyball players.

But for all of the 2018 season, capped by winning her school’s second national title in three years, Stanford outside hitter Kathryn Plummer stood above the rest — figuratively and literally.

Kathryn Plummer-Stanford-Player of the Year-All-American
Kathryn Plummer led Stanford to its second NCAA title in three years/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

The 6-foot-6 junior is this year’s VolleyballMag.com national player of the year, highlighting our annual All-American list that has a different twist this season.

Somewhere along the way, someone decided that every sport would have three All-American teams plus honorable mention. That has always been the case in volleyball.

But we decided there are simply too many outstanding college volleyball players to stop at three teams, so we’ve added a fourth.

And, frankly, we thought about a fifth because the sport is so deep with talent. For that matter, our all-freshman first team alone would certainly rank right up there with the best squads in the country.

The first All-American team is a Who’s Who of the college game. the 14-player list includes all four of our POY finalists — Plummer, Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke, BYU’s Roni Jones-Perry and Jordyn Poulter of Illinois — who, not coincidentally, competed in this year’s final four.

And so did Nebraska’s John Cook, our national coach of the year.

Cook took the Huskers to their fourth national semifinals in a row. He led a new-look team — with two freshman starters and a transfer — that made an unlikely run to the championship match. What’s more, he did it again with a relatively new staff, since his assistants keep moving on to head-coaching jobs. One of them, Chris Tamas of Illinois, was right up there in the voting for COY.

Please consider, too, that the VolleyballMag.com voting takes place after the national championship, whereas the AVCA All-American teams, POY and COY are decided beforehand. What’s more, our voting panel consists not only of coaches, but also media members and a few close followers of the sport.

We are excited to honor these great representatives of college volleyball. Our all-freshman teams will be announced Thursday.

John Cook-Nebraska-Coach of the Year-All-American
Nebraska’s John Cook is the VolleyballMag.com national coach of the year/Ed Chan. VBshots.com

Player of the year: Kathryn Plummer, Stanford
Coach of the year: John Cook, Nebraska

First team
Kathryn Plummer, Jr., OH, Stanford
Mikaela Foecke, Sr., OH, Nebraska
Roni Jones-Perry, Sr., OH, BYU
Jordyn Poulter, Sr., S, Illinois
Lyndie Haddock-Eppich, Sr., S, BYU
Morgan Hentz, Jr., L, Stanford
Mary Lake, Jr., L, BYU
Jacqueline Quade, Jr., OH, Illinois
Dana Rettke, So., MB, Wisconsin
Stephanie Samedy, So., RS, Minnesota
Samantha Seliger-Swenson, Sr., S, Minnesota
Lauren Stivrins, So., MB, Nebraska
Ronika Stone, Jr., MB, Oregon
Kendall White, Jr., L, Penn State
Second team
Tami Alade, Sr., MB, Stanford
Sherridan Atkinson, Sr., OH, Purdue
Allie Barber, Sr., OH, Marquette
Ali Bastianelli, Sr., MB, Illinois
Leah Edmond, Jr., OH, Kentucky
Shelly Fanning, Jr., MB, Baylor
Sydney Hilley, So., S, Wisconsin
Audriana Fitzmorris, Jr., RS, Stanford
Madison Lilley, So., S, Kentucky
Kenzie Maloney, Sr., L, Nebraska
Carly Skjodt, Sr., OH, Michigan
Erica Treiber, Sr., MB, Tennessee
Torrey Van Winden, Jr., RS, Cal Poly
Micaya White, Jr., OH, Texas
Third team
Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani, Sr., OH, Texas
Brooke Botkin, So., OH, USC
Payton Caffrey, Jr., OH, Florida State
Kendra Dahlke, Sr., OH, Arizona
Dani Drews, So., OH, Utah
Jenna Gray, Jr., S, Stanford
Nika Markovic, Jr., RS, Pittsburgh
McKenna Melville, Fr., OH, UCF
Taylor Mims, Sr., OH, Washington State
Katie Oleksak, Jr., S, Colorado State
Regan Pittman, So., MB, Minnesota
Jordan Thompson, Jr., OH, Cincinnati
Lindsey Vander Weide, Sr., OH, Oregon
Jaali Winters, Sr., OH, Creighton
Fourth team
Naghede Abu, Sr., MB, Colorado
Kara Bajema, Jr., OH, Washington
Madison Duello, Jr., OH, Wisconsin
Santita Ebangwese, Sr., MB, Syracuse
Heather Gneiting, Fr., MB, BYU
élan McCall, Fr., OH, TCU
Brooke Mohler, Jr., MB, Purdue
Taylor Morgan, Jr., MB, Minnesota
Jonni Parker, Fr., RS, Penn State
Yossiana Pressley, So., OH, Baylor
Addie Picha, Sr., MB, San Diego
August Raskie, Sr., S, Oregon
Lindsey Ruddins, Jr., OH, UC Santa Barbara
Kallie Seimet, Sr., L, Bowling Green
Honorable Mention
Claire Archibald, Sr., OH, Iona
Frances Arnautou, Jr., S, Yale
Taylor Bannister, So., RS, LSU
Jada Burse, Jr., OH, Kansas
Lauren Bruns, Sr., OH, Dayton
Holly Carlton, So., RS, Florida
Giorgia Civita, So., L, Wichita State
Leah Clayton, Jr. OH, ETSU
Taylor Cunningham, Sr., MB, Sam Houston State
Gabby Curry, So., L, Kentucky
Kylie DeBerg, So., OH, Missouri
Emily DeWalt, Fr., S, Texas State
Tamia Dockery, Sr., S, Howard
Hayley Dotson, Sr., OH, South Dakota
Alyssa Enneking, Sr., OH, Oklahoma
Hannah Frohling, Jr., OH, Pepperdine
Abby Garrity, Sr., OH, Idaho State
McKenna Granato, Sr., OH, Hawaii
Tessa Grubbs, Jr., OH, Tennessee
Thayer Hall, Fr., OH, Florida
Nicklin Hames, Fr., S, Nebraska
Paige Hammons, So., OH, Florida
Hollann Hans, Jr., OH, Texas A&M
Alexis Hart, Jr., OH, Minnesota
Kirstie Hillyer, Jr., MB, Colorado State
Paulina Hougaard-Jensen, Jr., MB, Colorado State
Morgan Johnson, Sr., MB, Texas
Kaylie Jorgenson, Sr., OH, Northern Arizona
Madelyn Kaprelyan, Jr., RS, Central Connecticut
Taryn Kloth, Sr., OH, Creighton
Aleksandra Kazala, Sr., OH, American
Ragni Steen Knudsen, Sr., OH, UT Rio Grande Valley
Rachael Kramer, Jr., MB, Florida
Taryn Knuth, So., MB, Florida State
Sara Kovac, Sr., RS, Loyola Marymount
Khalia Lanier, Jr., OH, USC
Raquel Lázaro, Fr., S, USC
Nicole Lennon, So., OH, Rice
Jenna Lerg, Sr., L, Michigan
Molly Livingston, Sr., MB, High Point
Olivia Lohmeier, So., OH, Morehead State
Taylor Louis, Sr., OH, Iowa
Kayla Lund, So., OH, Pittsburgh
Candace Martin, Sr., MB, Alabama State
Veronica Martin, Sr., MB, Little Rock
Mac May, So., OH, UCLA
Meghan McClure, So., OH, Stanford
Leketor Member-Meneh, So., OH, Missouri
Leah Meyer, Jr., MB, Duke
McKenna Miller, Jr., OH, BYU
Alyssa Munlyn, Sr., MB, Missouri
Zana Muno, Sr., L, UCLA
Brooke Nuneviller, Fr., L, Oregon
Nicole Otero, Sr., L, Albany
Courtney Pence, Sr., L, Illinois State
Jordan Pingel, Sr., L, UCF
Erika Pritchard, So., OH, Maryland
Devon Rachel, Sr., OH, Charleston
Nia Reed, Sr., OH, Penn State
Natalia Rivera, Jr., L, LIU Brooklyn
Wilma Rivera, Sr., S, Louisville
Adanna Rollins, Fr., OH, Minnesota
Jenna Rosenthal, Sr., MB, Marquette
Breana Runnels, So., OH, Colorado State
LeAnne Sakowicz, Jr., S, Stony Brook
Jess Schaben, Sr., OH, Iowa State
Polina Shemanova Fr., OH, Syracuse
Mikayla Shields, Jr., RS, South Carolina
Alexa Smith, Sr., OH, Colorado
Karlie Taylor, Jr., OH, Northern Iowa
Piper Thomas, Sr., MB, Northern Iowa
Layne Van Buskirk, Jr., MB, Pittsburgh
Courtney VanLiew, So, OH, FGCU
Bryanna Weiskircher, Sr., S, Penn State
Adlee Van Winden, Sr., OH, Cal Poly
Taylor Wolf, So., RS, Green Bay
McKenna Woodford, Sr., OH, Washington State
Kylee Zumach, Sr., OH, Kansas State

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

5 COMMENTS

  1. OF course, Cook was the CoY. . . this is why you don’t award trophies before the season is over. . .this is why they don’t stop the Olympic 1500 and award the gold medal after 1200 meters. . . Anyone who was in Lincoln on August 24 and saw Florida beat Nebraska in 4 would have called you a liar if you told them that Nebraska team ended the year playing Stanford for the NC and could have won the match. Cook said before Nebraska played its first round NCAA game that Nebraska ‘was the most improved team in America’. . they were; for the second year in a row. Reyes and Banwarth can’t escape the credit, but this season was simply remarkable. Thank you.

  2. Roni Jones-Perry is my POY, for sure. Same sort of numbers as Plummer (who is indeed great, too), but especially once McKenna Miller went out, everyone in the gym knew that Roni was their go-to outside hitter, and teams could concentrate their block on her. Still her numbers were amazing. (Look at her game against Texas. Almost miraculous, in my opinion.) Oh well…….happy holidays, vb fans.

    • Roni Jones-Perry is a fantastic player. But she played most of the season against mid-level DI blockers and floor defenders. Her negative hitting performance in the semi-final came at an unfortunate time. Wish her all the best.

  3. Final thought re: POY:
    Jones-Perry had an excellent team around her, bodes well for BYU next year…but Plummer had–literally–5 other All-Americans on the floor with her…options galore for Jenna Gray to set on any given play…teams knew they would pay for it if they concentrated too much on Plummer.
    I really don’t know what the voters were thinking of on this one. I thought it was a no-brainer.

LEAVE A REPLY