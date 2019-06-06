Players from California dominate VolleyballMag.com’s Boys Fab 50 list

In the opening theme song for the 1960s sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies, it said that “Californy is the place you ought to be.” And that’s definitely the case for the 2019 VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50, where California most definitely is the place to be.

The Golden State is teeming with entrants on this exclusive list, which ranks the top 50 senior boys players in the country. This is not a list of the top club or high school players, but rather an amalgamation of the top 50 players in the country — period. The list is not voted on by VolleyballMag.com staffers, but rather an elite list of NCAA Division I-II men’s coaches.

Thirty of the 50 players on the Fab 50 list call California home, while 17 of the 25 players on the 25 Underclassmen to Watch list are from California.

In terms of colleges, UCLA and Loyola Chicago tied for the lead with six Fab 50 signees each, while two-time national champion Long Beach State, Lewis and Stanford were a close second with five Fab 50s each. A total of 19 schools had at least one Fab 50 selection.

As far as top recruits in this class, UCLA signee and Pac6 club star Alex Knight was the panel’s choice as the No. 1 player in the class by a decent margin.

After that, it was a photo finish to get into the top five, with Stanford signee Will Rottman and Illinois standout Kevin Lamp, who will join Rottman on The Farm, tying for the No. 2 position.

UCLA recruit Merrick McHenry, from Hurst, Texas, was the No. 4 recruit based on voting, while there was a logjam for the final spot with Kevin Kauling, another Illinois-based Sports Performance standout along with Lamp, Texas, product Nathan Lietzke and Pepperdine signee Akin Akinwami tying for the fifth position.

Interesting to note is that two Texas players made the top five list, showing the continued progress of the boys game in that state.

A total of 27 club programs are repped in the Fab 50 with Southern California-based Balboa Bay and Pac6 each having four players on the list. Neighbor 949 and suburban Chicago-based Sports Performance each have three Fab 50s.

On the 25 Underclassmen to Watch list, SCVC’s Clarke Godbold, Balboa Bay’s Sebastian Rodriguez, and OCVC’s Ben Montplaisir and Grant Sloane were the top vote getters. The top 25 underclassmen in the country is a simple list of standout freshmen (there is one on the list this year), sophomores and juniors to keep an eye on going forward. This list was also voted on by the panel of NCAA Division I-II coaches.

2019 Volleyball Magazine Boys Fab 50

Top 5 Players

1. Alex Knight

2. tie, Will Rottman

2. tie, Kevin Lamp

4. Merrick McHenry

5. tie, Kevin Kauling

5. tie, Nathan Lietzke

5. tie, Akin Akinwami

Name, Height Position, High School, Club, College

Nick Amoruso 6-7, MB-OH, Commack (New York), LIVBC,

Mason Briggs, 5-11, Libero, Bishop Alemany (Valencia, California), Legacy, Long Beach State

Colton Brooks, 6-4, OH, Amador Valley (Pleasanton, California), Bay to Bay, Loyola

Inaki Bustamante, 6-6, OH, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California), SCVC, Lewis

Colman Chadam, 6-5, OH, Monte Vista (Danville, California) PacRim, Loyola

Dayne Chalmers, 6-4, OH, Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, California), Balboa Bay, UCSB

Adam Chang, 6-4, MB, Westview (San Diego, California), Wave, Stanford

Taylan Cook 6-2, Libero, Sage Creek (Carlsbad, California), Coast, Loyola

Adam Flood, 6-2, OH, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, California) Balboa Bay, USC

Nathaniel Gates, 6-8, MB, La Jolla (California), Coast, Stanford

Cole Gillis, 6-4, OH, Branham (San Jose, California), Mountain View, UC Irvine

Nathan Harlan, 6-4, OH-RS, Tesoro (Santa Margarita, California), 949, Long Beach State

James Hartley, 6-6, OH, Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw, North Carolina), Carolina Union, Princeton

Jackson Hickman, 6-4, OH, Boulder Creek (Phoenix, Arizona) AZ Fear, Lewis

Ethan Hill, 6-7, MB, St. Margaret’s Episcopal (San Juan Capistrano, California), Balboa Bay, UCLA

Justin Howard, 6-6, MB, Pacific Palisades (California), Pac6, Ohio State

Marty Jepsen, 6-1, OH, Marist (Chicago, Illinois), Ultimate, Lewis

Gavin Julien, 6-7, MB, Whitefish Bay (Wisconsin), Milwaukee VBC, BYU

Joe Karlous, 6-0, S, Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, California), Balboa Bay, Pepperdine

Kevin Kauling, 6-8, S, Neuqua Valley (Naperville, Illinois), Sports Performance, Lewis

Alex Knight, 6-4, OH, Pacifica Christian (Santa Monica, California), Pac6, UCLA

Aidan Knipe, 6-3, S, Huntington Beach (California), Team Rockstar, Long Beach State

Kevin Lamp, 6-4, OH, Lake Forest (Illinois), Sports Performance, Stanford

Nathan Lietzke, 6-5 S, St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Austin, Texas), Austin Juniors, Stanford

Jake Maffett, 6-4, OH-RS, Los Alamitos (California), SCVC, Loyola

Merrick McHenry, 6-7, OH-RS, Bell (Hurst, Texas), Austin Juniors, UCLA

Cole Power, 5-11, Libero, Edison (Huntington Beach, California), Balboa Bay, UCLA

Sebastian Negron, OH, Trabuco Hills (Mission Viejo, California), 949, Concordia Irvine

Marcus Partain, 6-3, S, Palisades Charter (Los Angeles, California), Pac6, UCLA

Nico Posivak, 5-11, Libero, Loyola (Los Angeles, California), Pac6, Princeton

Will Rottman, 6-5, MB, Santa Barbara (California), SB Coast, Stanford

Michael Sack, 6-8, MB, St. Laurence (Burbank, Illinois), Chicago VBC, Lewis

Zach Schneider, 6-6, OH, Lockport (New York), Lockport VBC, Long Beach State

Michael Scott, 6-7, MB, Carmel (Mundelein, Illinois), Adversity, Pepperdine

Ethan Smith, 6-7, MB, Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, California), 949, Harvard



Scott Solan, 6-7, RS, Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada), Vegas United, Pepperdine

Karl Stenlund, 6-8 OH, Beckman (Tustin, California), OCVC, Long Beach State

Akhil Tangutur, 6-3, OH, Palisades (Pacific Palisades, California), Pac6, UC Irvine

Donovon Todorov, 6-5, MB, University City (San Diego, California), Coast, UC Santa Barbara

Matthew Tompkins, 6-2, OH, Trinity (Euless, Texas), STL HP, Ohio State

Brian Voight, 6-5, S, Homestead (Mequon, Wisconsin), Milwaukee VBC, Loyola

Kyle Vom Steeg, 6-7, RS, Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, California), Balboa Bay, UCLA

Griff Walters, 6-6, RS, El Camino (Sacramento, California), NCVC, Northridge

Rico Wardlow, 6-5, MB, Bolingbrook (Illinois), Sports Performance, Purdue Fort Wayne

Andrew Watts, 6-7, MB, Northport (New York), Long Island, Penn State

Michael Wright,6-3, S-OH, Deep Run (Glen Allen, Virginia), ECVC, Ohio State

Jack Yentz, 6-6, OH, Homestead (Mequon, Wisconsin), Milwaukee VBC, Loyola

Note: There was a tie for the 50 th spot, thus there are 51 names on this year’s list.