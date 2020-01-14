VolleyballMag.com presents the 2019 High School All-American teams

By Mike Miazga and Chris Tobolski

If there’s one thing 2019 taught us, it’s that the level of play in girls high school volleyball in America is mirroring that of its club counterpart — it continues to soar.

This year’s VolleyballMag.com girls high school All-Americans presentation is proof of that and then some with a total of 54 players representing the best of the best across the land.

In Michigan, Mercy High School’s Jess Mruzik, an early enrollee at the University of Michigan, followed up a club season where she was named the VBM girls club player of the year with a stellar high-school run that ended with her snaring VBM’s top girls high school individual honor.

We’ve already written in great detail about San Diego-based Torrey Pines’ run to the 2019 VBM national-champion honor in a state once again loaded with high-caliber talent. (click here).

And speaking of state’s with high-caliber talent, Brad Baker helped direct west-suburban-Chicago-based Benet Academy to a state title in Illinois’ annual 4A pressure-cooker classification. It’s Baker’s fourth state title at Benet since 2011 — no easy feat — especially when No. 4 had a major roadblock to overcome in the form of fellow perennial state power Chicago Marist — winner of the 2017 and 2018 titles — and standout double-duty (boys and girls) coach Jordan Vidovic.

Player of the year: Jess Mruzik (Mercy, Farmington Hills, Michigan)

Coach of the year: Brad Baker (Benet Academy, Lisle, Illinois)

Team of the year/VBM national champion: Torrey Pines (San Diego, California)

First-Team All-Americans

Anna DeBeer

Height: 6-0

Position: OH

Year: Senior

School: Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky)

DeBeer finished with 409 kills and 287 digs and helped Assumption win yet another state title. “Anna was invaluable to our team this past season,” Assumption coach Ron Kordes said. “Along with her phenomenal volleyball skills, she provided the leadership and energy that enabled us to close our season with another state championship.”

Carly Diehl

Height: 5-11

Position: Setter

Year: Senior

School: Torrey Pines (San Diego, California)

Diehl was at the controls of a Torrey Pines team that won CIF San Diego Section and state Open Division titles, and was named the 2019 VolleyballMag.com national champion. “Carly created opportunities for all our hitters to be in a better position to attack every set,” Torrey Pines coach Brennan Dean said. “Her strong leadership and level-headedness make her one of the best.”

Madison Endsley

Height: 6-2

Position: OH

Year: Senior

School: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California)

Endsley, a University of Washington signee, racked up 469 kills and 197 digs, while hitting .367 for a Cathedral team that played in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division final.

Paige Flickinger

Height: 5-11

Position: OH

Year: Senior

School: Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas)

Flickinger accumulated kills and digs like they were going out of style this past season. She registered 797 kills and 813 digs, for a 50-2 Bobcats team that won the Texas 6A state title and was in the discussion for national-champion honors. A repeat VBM first-team selection.

Camryn Hannah

Height: 6-2

Position: RS-S

Year: Senior

School: Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Hannah hit triple digits in four categories with 410 kills, 271 assists, 208 digs and 107 blocks for a Marist team that made Illinois 4A semifinals. “Camryn is one of the most versatile and impactful high school players in the country,” coach Jordan Vidovic said. “She is a physically explosive hitter at the net and also became a full-time setter in the back court for us. She hits and blocks from different positions and has become a full-court player. Her leadership is equally as valuable and she represented what our program is all about.” The Clemson-bound Hannah won two state titles and was part of Marist teams that went 128-7 during her time there. A repeat VBM first-team pick.

Nalani Iosia

Height: 5-7

Position: Libero

Year: Senior

School: Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California)

Longtime Redondo Union coach Tommy Chaffins pulls no punches when talking about Iosia’s abilities on the court. “There is no other player in the country who can set and play libero at the level Nalani can,” he said. “I would argue she is the best libero in the country and would be a top 15 setter nationally, even though she has rarely set since her freshman year. That is how much skill and talent she has.” Iosia finished the year with 291 digs and 94 service aces en route to sharing the CIF Southern Section Division I player of the year honor with teammate Kami Miner. A second-team VBM pick in 2018.

Jess Mruzik

Height: 6-1

Position: Outside hitter

Year: Senior

School: Mercy (Farmington Hills, Michigan)

Mruzik, the 2019 VolleyballMag.com girls high school player of the year and an early enrollee at the University of Michigan, finished with more than 400 kills and hit over .500, earning the 2019 Michigan Miss Volleyball award. She helped Mercy to the Division I state title.

Hattie Monson

Height: 5-6

Position: Libero

Year: Senior

School: Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois)

Monson’s strong back-row play helped Benet Academy win its fourth Illinois state title since 2011. The Notre Dame signee finished the season with 370 digs on a Red Wings team that went 41-1.

Iman Ndiaye

Height: 6-2

Position: OH-RS

Year: Senior

School: Plano (Texas) West

Ndiaye, headed to UCLA,

Kennedi Orr

Height: 6-0

Position: Setter

Year: Junior

School: Eagan (Minnesota)

The versatile Orr, a Nebraska recruit, helped Eagan reach the Minnesota AAA championship match this past season and was named the Minneapolis Star-Tribune metro player of the year. “Kennedi is so valuable on many levels,” Eagan coach Kathy Gillen said. “She is known for making a beautiful set out of anything that’s given to her. In high school she is asked to hit and pass/serve-receive, which she happily says, ‘Sounds good,’ and does a great job. Above all, she is a born leader. She pushes in practice, but finds the perfect balance of having fun as well. For this, her teammates love her and respect her tremendously.”

Melani Shaffmaster

Height: 6-3

Position: Setter

Year: Senior

School: New Castle (Indiana)

Shaffmaster’s exceptional play helped New Castle go 35-1 and win an Indiana state title. She finished the season with 948 assists to go with 280 kills and 267 digs. “Melani’s dedication to the game and physicality have developed her into who she is today,” New Castle coach Sarah Roush said. “She was the most valuable player on our team this season because she led by example and the team followed her. She also made our ball control seem much better than it was with her physical stature and pursuit of the ball.” A second-team VBM pick a year ago.

Mia Tuaniga

Height: 5-9

Position: Setter

Year: Senior

School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

Tuaniga, the Orange County Register player of the year, posted 741 assists, 256 digs and 205 kills for a Mater Dei squad that reached the CIF state Open Division final. “Mia’s knowledge for the game is years beyond her age,” Mater Dei coach Dan O’Dell said. “And when you pair that with her incredible physical abilities and how she can beat an opponent in so many different ways, you get a truly exceptional talent that maximizes the overall ability of the team.”

Second Team

Akacia Brown, 6-1, OH, Sr., Cedar Falls (Iowa)

Kaylee Cox, 6-1, OH, Jr., Flower Mound (Texas)

Sydney Dowler, 5-11, S, Sr., Green Hope (Cary, North Carolina)

Sophie Fischer, 6-5, OH, Sr., Nation Ford (Fort Mill, South Carolina)

Elizabeth Helmich, 6-2, RS, Sr., Wayzata (Plymouth, Minnesota)

Ngozi Iloh, 6-1, MB, Jr., McIntosh (Peachtree City, Georgia)

Lindsay Krause, 6-3, MB., Jr., Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Nebraska)

Elena Ogilvie, 5-9, OH, Sr., Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawai’i)

Samantha Ott, 5-11, OH, Sr., Padua Franciscan (Parma, Ohio)

Ella Rubin, 6-0, OH, Soph., Marymount (Los Angeles, California)

Lexi Rodriguez, 5-11, Libero, Junior, Sterling (Illinois)

Reagan Rutherford, 6-0, RS-S, Sr., Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas)