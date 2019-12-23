Nebraska’s Kubik tops the VolleyballMag.com freshman All-American team

A college freshman capable of cracking the starting lineup on any NCAA Division I volleyball team is impressive. But how about rookie who earned a key spot in the toughest conference in the country on a team boasting five national championships?

Of course, we’re talking about Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik, who is the 2019 VolleyballMag.com national freshman of the year.

Kubik arrived in Lincoln as the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2019 and lived up to that billing this fall. She finished the season third on Nebraska’s team in total kills and total digs, earned three weekly Big Ten honors (two freshman of the week and one player of the week), and became Nebraska’s first Big Ten freshman of the year honoree.

Kubik headlines the VolleyballMag.com All-Freshman Team, which also includes Washington State blocking machine Magda Jehlarova, South Dakota’s fantastic outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke, Georgia Tech’s heavy-hitting Julia Bergmann, and Pittsburgh quarterback Lexis Akeo, among other impressive newcomers to the college game.

With so many good freshman bursting onto the scene this fall, we’ve also included a robust honorable mention list.

2019 VolleyballMag.com All-Freshman Team

Lexis Akeo, S, Pitt

Julia Bergmann, OH, Georgia Tech

Paige Briggs, OH, WKU

Keeley Davis, OH, Creighton

Skylar Fields, OPP, Texas

Grace Frohling, OPP, San Diego

Hanna Hellvig, OH, Hawaii

Magda Jehlarova, MB, Washington State

Aiko Jones, OPP, Louisville

Elizabeth Juhnke, OH, South Dakota

Madi Kubik, OH, Nebraska

Kara McGhee, MB, Baylor

Kylie Murr, L, Ohio State

Temi Thomas-Ailara, OH, Northwestern

Honorable Mention

Julia Adams, OH, TCU

Izzy Ashburn, SS, Wisconsin

Parker Austin, OH, North Carolina

Tara Beilsmith, L, Southeast Missouri State

Bridget Bessler, S, Morehead State

Diana Brown, S, Illinois

Sami Clarkson, S, Omaha

Emma Clothier, MB, Florida State

Julia Crawford, OH, Cal State Fullerton

Anna Dixon, OH, Kansas State

Dilara Gedikoglu, OH, Tulsa

Melanie Feliciano, OH, Evansville

Jillian Gillen, OH, Arkansas

Lauren Harrison, OH, North Carolina

Annie Hatch, OH, Iowa State

Kamaile Hiapo, L, Arizona

Skyy Howard, MB, North Carolina

Kendall Kipp, OH, Stanford

Kenzie Knuckles, L, Nebraska

Caroline Meuth, OH, Notre Dame

Jenaisya Moore, OH, Ohio State

Roccio Moro, L, North Florida

Abby Noll, OH, Eastern Kentucky

Asjia O’Neal, MB, Texas

Sterling Parker, OPP, Colorado

May Pertofsky, OH, Michigan

Brigitta Petrenko, S, Coastal Carolina

Hannah Pukis, S, Washington State

Jessica Robinson, MB, Michigan

Morgan Romano, OH, Rider

Karli Rose, S, LSU

Amber Stivrins, OH, Louisville

Amaya Tillman, MB, Louisville

Pia Timmer, OH, Washington State

Rachel Tullos, MB, Houston

Savannah Vach, S, Miami

Zoe Weatherington, OH, Utah

Emilia Weske, OH, USC

Lydia Wiers, MB, Towson