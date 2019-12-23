Nebraska’s Kubik tops the VolleyballMag.com freshman All-American team

A college freshman capable of cracking the starting lineup on any NCAA Division I volleyball team is impressive. But how about rookie who earned a key spot in the toughest conference in the country on a team boasting five national championships?
Of course, we’re talking about Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik, who is the 2019 VolleyballMag.com national freshman of the year.
Kubik arrived in Lincoln as the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2019 and lived up to that billing this fall. She finished the season third on Nebraska’s team in total kills and total digs, earned three weekly Big Ten honors (two freshman of the week and one player of the week), and became Nebraska’s first Big Ten freshman of the year honoree.
Kubik headlines the VolleyballMag.com All-Freshman Team, which also includes Washington State blocking machine Magda Jehlarova, South Dakota’s fantastic outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke, Georgia Tech’s heavy-hitting Julia Bergmann, and Pittsburgh quarterback Lexis Akeo, among other impressive newcomers to the college game.
With so many good freshman bursting onto the scene this fall, we’ve also included a robust honorable mention list.
2019 VolleyballMag.com All-Freshman Team
Lexis Akeo, S, Pitt
Julia Bergmann, OH, Georgia Tech
Paige Briggs, OH, WKU
Keeley Davis, OH, Creighton
Skylar Fields, OPP, Texas
Grace Frohling, OPP, San Diego
Hanna Hellvig, OH, Hawaii
Magda Jehlarova, MB, Washington State
Aiko Jones, OPP, Louisville
Elizabeth Juhnke, OH, South Dakota
Madi Kubik, OH, Nebraska
Kara McGhee, MB, Baylor
Kylie Murr, L, Ohio State
Temi Thomas-Ailara, OH, Northwestern
Honorable Mention
Julia Adams, OH, TCU
Izzy Ashburn, SS, Wisconsin
Parker Austin, OH, North Carolina
Tara Beilsmith, L, Southeast Missouri State
Bridget Bessler, S, Morehead State
Diana Brown, S, Illinois
Sami Clarkson, S, Omaha
Emma Clothier, MB, Florida State
Julia Crawford, OH, Cal State Fullerton
Anna Dixon, OH, Kansas State
Dilara Gedikoglu, OH, Tulsa
Melanie Feliciano, OH, Evansville
Jillian Gillen, OH, Arkansas
Lauren Harrison, OH, North Carolina
Annie Hatch, OH, Iowa State
Kamaile Hiapo, L, Arizona
Skyy Howard, MB, North Carolina
Kendall Kipp, OH, Stanford
Kenzie Knuckles, L, Nebraska
Caroline Meuth, OH, Notre Dame
Jenaisya Moore, OH, Ohio State
Roccio Moro, L, North Florida
Abby Noll, OH, Eastern Kentucky
Asjia O’Neal, MB, Texas
Sterling Parker, OPP, Colorado
May Pertofsky, OH, Michigan
Brigitta Petrenko, S, Coastal Carolina
Hannah Pukis, S, Washington State
Jessica Robinson, MB, Michigan
Morgan Romano, OH, Rider
Karli Rose, S, LSU
Amber Stivrins, OH, Louisville
Amaya Tillman, MB, Louisville
Pia Timmer, OH, Washington State
Rachel Tullos, MB, Houston
Savannah Vach, S, Miami
Zoe Weatherington, OH, Utah
Emilia Weske, OH, USC
Lydia Wiers, MB, Towson