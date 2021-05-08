Texas players dominate 2021 VolleyballMag.com Fab 50, Huskers have the biggest haul

When it comes to the 2021 VolleyballMag.com Girls Fab 50 list (by the way, the longest-running national girls volleyball rankings), the state of Texas and the University of Nebraska rule the roost.
The Lone Star State placed eight players in our Fab 50 rankings, edging fellow sport hotbed California by one and outdistancing Nebraska by three.
The annual VolleyballMag.com Girls Fab 50 list features the top 50 senior-age players in the country based on voting by an elite panel of NCAA Division I women’s volleyball coaches. VolleyballMag.com staff has no input in the rankings.
But when it comes to college recruits on this year’s list, coach John Cook’s Nebraska Huskers have six selections, two better than recently crowned NCAA champion Kentucky.
A total of 26 colleges are Fab 50 represented, while players on this year’s list come from 21 states.
Looking at clubs, Texas-based TAV tops things with four of its players earning Fab 50 designation. Georgia-based A5 and Premier Nebraska each had three players reach the gold standard.
Each year VolleyballMag.com asks the voting panel to rank the top five players in the country and Nebraska signee Lindsay Krause was the clear-cut winner, outdistancing San Diego-area product and Stanford recruit Samantha Francis by 18 voting points. Krause’s designation as the top recruit in the country and Fab 50 chart-topper follows her selection as the fall 2020 VolleyballMag.com girls high school player of the year.
Kennedi Orr, from the Twin Cities suburbs and headed to Nebraska, was third, while fellow inbound Husker Ally Batenhorst out of the Houston area was fourth and Southern California standout and Stanford signee Kami Miner took the fifth spot.
As custom, we also asked the panel to vote for 25 underclassmen to watch and that list also appears on VolleyballMag.com.
Another neat stat we like to keep track of each year: 24 of last year’s 25 Underclassmen to Watch list graduated to this year’s main Fab 50 list. The 25th (Sports Performance’s Ella Wrobel), is again part of the underclass presentation, given she was a sophomore last year.
2021 VOLLEYBALLMAG.COM GIRLS FAB 50
Name, Height Position, High School, Club, College
Tyrah Ariail, 6-0, MB, Lebanon Trail (Frisco, Texas), TAV, USC
Ally Batenhorst, 6-4, OH, Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas), Houston Juniors, Nebraska
Merritt Beason, 6-3, OH, Gardendale (Alabama), Southern Performance, Florida
Eleanor Beavin, 5-6, L-DS, Mercy (Louisville, Kentucky), Union, Kentucky
Jacque Boney, 6-4, MB, Marist (Atlanta, Georgia), A5, Michigan
Jahara Campbell, 6-0, OH, Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, Arizona), AZ Storm, Colorado
Raven Colvin, 6-1, MB, Heritage Christian (Dyer, Indiana), The Academy, Purdue
Arica Davis, 6-2, MB, North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, NC), NC Academy, Ohio State
Gabrielle Essix, 6-4, MB, Hoover (Alabama), Southern Performance, Florida
Samantha Francis, 6-5, MB-OH, La Jolla (California) Country Day, COAST, Stanford
Natalie Glenn, 5-10, OH-RS, Southlake (Texas) Carroll, TAV, Minnesota
Elle Glock, 6-0, S, Wahoo (Nebraska), VC Nebraska, USC
Rylee Gray, 6-4, MB, Elkhorn (Nebraska) South, Nebraska Elite, Nebraska
Kalissa Greene, 6-0, S, Fulton Science Academy (Alpharetta, Georgia), A5, Stanford
Emma Grome, 5-9, S, St. Ursula (Cincinnati, Ohio), Tri-State, Kentucky
Reagan Hope, 6-2, MB-OH, Northwest Christian (Phoenix, Arizona), AZ Storm, Oregon
Ali Hornung, 5-9, OH-Libero, Providence (Clarksville, Indiana), Union, Purdue
Jordan Iliff, 6-1, RS, Mehlville (St. Louis, Missouri), Rockwood Thunder, Missouri
Ngozi Iloh, 6-1, MB, McIntosh (Peachtree City, Georgia), A5, Duke
Lauren Jardine, 6-1, OH, Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), Club V, Wisconsin
Bre Kelley, 6-3, MB, Rockwall-Heath (Rockwell, Texas), Excel, Florida
Lindsay Krause, 6-3, OH, Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Nebraska), Premier Nebraska, Nebraska
Erin Lamb, 6-2, OH, Stewartville (Minnesota), Northern Lights, Kentucky
Whitney Lauenstein, 6-0, OH, Waverly (Nebraska), VC Nebraska, Nebraska
Charitie Luper, 5-8, OH, Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas), TAV, UCLA
Eve Magill, 6-5, OH, Xavier (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), Six Pack, Creighton
Kami Miner, 6-1, S-RS, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California), Long Beach, Stanford
Brooke Mosher, 6-0, S-OH, Waterloo (Wisconsin), FC Elite, Illinois
Rachel Muisenga, 6-1, S, Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois), Adversity, Penn State
Colby Neal, 6-3, MB, Poway (California), COAST, Oregon
Aubrey O’Gorman, 6-3, MB, Lakewood (Lake Odessa, Michigan), FaR Out, Michigan State
Kennedi Orr, 6-0, S, Eagan (Minnesota), Northern Lights, Nebraska
Lexi Rodriguez, 5-7, L-DS, Sterling (Illinois), Fusion, Nebraska
Phyona Schrader, 6-0, S, Ankney (Iowa), Premier Nebraska, Notre Dame
Mabrey Shaffmaster, 6-1, OH, New Castle (Indiana), Munciana, North Carolina
Riley Simpson, 6-3, OH, Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Colorado Juniors, Baylor
Taylor Simpson, 6-0, S, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California), San Gabriel Elite, Colorado
Norah Sis, 6-2, OH, Papillion-LaVista (Papillion, Nebraska), Premier Nebraska, Creighton
Katie Smith, 6-2, MB, Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, California), Tstreet, USC
Anjelina Starck, 6-2, RS-S, Rampart (Colorado Springs), Colorado Juniors, Penn State
Elyse Stowell, 6-1 OH, Esperanza (Anaheim, California), Tstreet, BYU
Sydney Taylor, 5-9, Libero-DS, Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio), Mintonette, Ohio State
Paris Thompson, 6-2, OH, Fort Myers (Florida), FL Gulfside, Notre Dame
Kendra Wait, 5-10, S, Gardner-Edgerton (Gardner, Kansas), MAVS, Creighton
Sarah White, 6-0, S, Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pennsylvania), Pittsburgh Elite, Ohio State
Erika Williams, 6-1, MB, Kingwood Park (Kingwood, Texas), Houston Juniors, Penn State
Jordyn Williams, 6-2, MB, Guyer (Denton, Texas), TAV, Kentucky
Starr Williams, 6-3, OH, Colony (Ontario, California), Long Beach, Long Beach State
Anna Wolf, 6-3, MB, River Falls (Wisconsin), MN Select, Minnesota
Cimone Woodard, 6-3, MB-OH, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas), Houston Skyline, Howard
Top 5 Players in the Class of 2021
1. Lindsay Krause (Nebraska)
2. Samantha Francis (Stanford)
3. Kennedi Orr (Nebraska)
4. Ally Batenhorst (Nebraska)
5. Kami Miner (Stanford)
Contact Mike Miazga at mike@volleyballmag.com
