Texas players dominate 2021 VolleyballMag.com Fab 50, Huskers have the biggest haul

When it comes to the 2021 VolleyballMag.com Girls Fab 50 list (by the way, the longest-running national girls volleyball rankings), the state of Texas and the University of Nebraska rule the roost.

The Lone Star State placed eight players in our Fab 50 rankings, edging fellow sport hotbed California by one and outdistancing Nebraska by three.

The annual VolleyballMag.com Girls Fab 50 list features the top 50 senior-age players in the country based on voting by an elite panel of NCAA Division I women’s volleyball coaches. VolleyballMag.com staff has no input in the rankings.

But when it comes to college recruits on this year’s list, coach John Cook’s Nebraska Huskers have six selections, two better than recently crowned NCAA champion Kentucky.

A total of 26 colleges are Fab 50 represented, while players on this year’s list come from 21 states.

Looking at clubs, Texas-based TAV tops things with four of its players earning Fab 50 designation. Georgia-based A5 and Premier Nebraska each had three players reach the gold standard.

Each year VolleyballMag.com asks the voting panel to rank the top five players in the country and Nebraska signee Lindsay Krause was the clear-cut winner, outdistancing San Diego-area product and Stanford recruit Samantha Francis by 18 voting points. Krause’s designation as the top recruit in the country and Fab 50 chart-topper follows her selection as the fall 2020 VolleyballMag.com girls high school player of the year.

Kennedi Orr, from the Twin Cities suburbs and headed to Nebraska, was third, while fellow inbound Husker Ally Batenhorst out of the Houston area was fourth and Southern California standout and Stanford signee Kami Miner took the fifth spot.

As custom, we also asked the panel to vote for 25 underclassmen to watch and that list also appears on VolleyballMag.com.

Another neat stat we like to keep track of each year: 24 of last year’s 25 Underclassmen to Watch list graduated to this year’s main Fab 50 list. The 25th (Sports Performance’s Ella Wrobel), is again part of the underclass presentation, given she was a sophomore last year.

2021 VOLLEYBALLMAG.COM GIRLS FAB 50

Name, Height Position, High School, Club, College

Tyrah Ariail, 6-0, MB, Lebanon Trail (Frisco, Texas), TAV, USC

Ally Batenhorst, 6-4, OH, Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas), Houston Juniors, Nebraska

Merritt Beason, 6-3, OH, Gardendale (Alabama), Southern Performance, Florida

Eleanor Beavin, 5-6, L-DS, Mercy (Louisville, Kentucky), Union, Kentucky

Jacque Boney, 6-4, MB, Marist (Atlanta, Georgia), A5, Michigan

Jahara Campbell, 6-0, OH, Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, Arizona), AZ Storm, Colorado

Raven Colvin, 6-1, MB, Heritage Christian (Dyer, Indiana), The Academy, Purdue

Arica Davis, 6-2, MB, North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, NC), NC Academy, Ohio State

Gabrielle Essix, 6-4, MB, Hoover (Alabama), Southern Performance, Florida

Samantha Francis, 6-5, MB-OH, La Jolla (California) Country Day, COAST, Stanford

Natalie Glenn, 5-10, OH-RS, Southlake (Texas) Carroll, TAV, Minnesota

Elle Glock, 6-0, S, Wahoo (Nebraska), VC Nebraska, USC

Rylee Gray, 6-4, MB, Elkhorn (Nebraska) South, Nebraska Elite, Nebraska

Kalissa Greene, 6-0, S, Fulton Science Academy (Alpharetta, Georgia), A5, Stanford

Emma Grome, 5-9, S, St. Ursula (Cincinnati, Ohio), Tri-State, Kentucky

Reagan Hope, 6-2, MB-OH, Northwest Christian (Phoenix, Arizona), AZ Storm, Oregon

Ali Hornung, 5-9, OH-Libero, Providence (Clarksville, Indiana), Union, Purdue

Jordan Iliff, 6-1, RS, Mehlville (St. Louis, Missouri), Rockwood Thunder, Missouri

Ngozi Iloh, 6-1, MB, McIntosh (Peachtree City, Georgia), A5, Duke

Lauren Jardine, 6-1, OH, Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), Club V, Wisconsin

Bre Kelley, 6-3, MB, Rockwall-Heath (Rockwell, Texas), Excel, Florida

Lindsay Krause, 6-3, OH, Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Nebraska), Premier Nebraska, Nebraska

Erin Lamb, 6-2, OH, Stewartville (Minnesota), Northern Lights, Kentucky

Whitney Lauenstein, 6-0, OH, Waverly (Nebraska), VC Nebraska, Nebraska

Charitie Luper, 5-8, OH, Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas), TAV, UCLA

Eve Magill, 6-5, OH, Xavier (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), Six Pack, Creighton

Kami Miner, 6-1, S-RS, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California), Long Beach, Stanford

Brooke Mosher, 6-0, S-OH, Waterloo (Wisconsin), FC Elite, Illinois

Rachel Muisenga, 6-1, S, Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois), Adversity, Penn State

Colby Neal, 6-3, MB, Poway (California), COAST, Oregon

Aubrey O’Gorman, 6-3, MB, Lakewood (Lake Odessa, Michigan), FaR Out, Michigan State

Kennedi Orr, 6-0, S, Eagan (Minnesota), Northern Lights, Nebraska

Lexi Rodriguez, 5-7, L-DS, Sterling (Illinois), Fusion, Nebraska

Phyona Schrader, 6-0, S, Ankney (Iowa), Premier Nebraska, Notre Dame

Mabrey Shaffmaster, 6-1, OH, New Castle (Indiana), Munciana, North Carolina

Riley Simpson, 6-3, OH, Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Colorado Juniors, Baylor

Taylor Simpson, 6-0, S, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California), San Gabriel Elite, Colorado

Norah Sis, 6-2, OH, Papillion-LaVista (Papillion, Nebraska), Premier Nebraska, Creighton

Katie Smith, 6-2, MB, Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, California), Tstreet, USC

Anjelina Starck, 6-2, RS-S, Rampart (Colorado Springs), Colorado Juniors, Penn State

Elyse Stowell, 6-1 OH, Esperanza (Anaheim, California), Tstreet, BYU

Sydney Taylor, 5-9, Libero-DS, Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio), Mintonette, Ohio State

Paris Thompson, 6-2, OH, Fort Myers (Florida), FL Gulfside, Notre Dame

Kendra Wait, 5-10, S, Gardner-Edgerton (Gardner, Kansas), MAVS, Creighton

Sarah White, 6-0, S, Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pennsylvania), Pittsburgh Elite, Ohio State

Erika Williams, 6-1, MB, Kingwood Park (Kingwood, Texas), Houston Juniors, Penn State

Jordyn Williams, 6-2, MB, Guyer (Denton, Texas), TAV, Kentucky

Starr Williams, 6-3, OH, Colony (Ontario, California), Long Beach, Long Beach State

Anna Wolf, 6-3, MB, River Falls (Wisconsin), MN Select, Minnesota

Cimone Woodard, 6-3, MB-OH, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas), Houston Skyline, Howard

Top 5 Players in the Class of 2021

1. Lindsay Krause (Nebraska)

2. Samantha Francis (Stanford)

3. Kennedi Orr (Nebraska)

4. Ally Batenhorst (Nebraska)

5. Kami Miner (Stanford)

