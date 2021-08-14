Tremendous balance in VolleyballMag.com’s 2021 Boys Fab 50 presented by Academy Volleyball

The overarching theme in this year’s VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50 list presented by Academy Volleyball is everybody got taken care of.

A total of 26 clubs are represented on the long-running list that features the top 50 senior-age boys volleyball players in the country as voted on by an elite panel of NCAA Division I-II men’s coaches (VolleyballMag.com has no input on the rankings).

Each year, we ask our voting panel to rank the top five players in the class. This time, Florida-based 352’s Klistan Lawrence (Long Beach State) ran away with the top spot, earning all but one first-place vote.

Rockstar product Ben Coordt (UC Santa Barbara) was second, while Legacy’s Luke Benson (BYU) earned the third spot. Princeton-bound Nyherowo Omene, out of Marist High School in Chicago and the Sports Performance club, was fourth and Vanguard’s Cole Young (at 6-10 and headed to Ohio State) was fifth in the Fab 50 rankings.

Continuing the spreading-of-the-wealth theme, 20 NCAA Division I-II universities have incoming 2021 recruits on this list.

On the club side, Vanguard out of Ohio leads the way with five Fab 50 picks, while suburban-Chicago-based Sports Performance turned in a good effort with four, as did Southern California-based Rockstar VBC and Florida-based 352. So. Cal mainstays MB Surf and Balboa Bay each had three Fab 50 picks, along with Illinois-based Future.

On the college side, hats off to UC San Diego and Lewis for tying for the top spot with five Boys Fab 50 picks. Long Beach State, Ohio State and Loyola-Chicago are next on the list with four each.

Geographically, California dominated with 25 Fab 50 selections, while Illinois was second with eight and no state after that was even close (Florida and Ohio each had four).

What’s coming down the pike you may ask?

VolleyballMag.com also asked the voting panel to list their top underclassmen to watch (non-seniors). This year’s 25 Underclassmen to Watch list (28 actually thanks to a four-way tie for the No. 25 spot) also has a spread-out talent distribution with 20 clubs having at least one entry with California-based MB Surf, Balboa Bay and Bay to Bay each having three players make the 25 list.

Remember, the 25 Underclassmen to Watch list is not a ranking of the top 25 non-seniors in the country, but rather a listing of some folks to keep an eye on going forward. We’ll highlight more players who earned votes on the list in the year ahead.

In terms of heavy hitters on the 25 list, Andrew Rowan (OCVC), Theo Snoey (Bay to Bay), Zach Rama (AZ Fear), Dillon Klein (MB Surf), George Bruening (Balboa Bay), Sean Kelly (MB Surf) and Wesley Smith (Wave) were among the top vote-getters (in no particular order).

How does this all translate in the 2021 men’s college recruiting class rankings? Stay tuned for those within the next two weeks.

Top 5 Players in the Class

1. Klistan Lawrence (Long Beach State)

2. Ben Coordt (UC Santa Barbara)

3. Luke Benson (BYU)

4. Nyherowo Omene (Princeton)

5. Cole Young (Ohio State)

2021 BOYS FAB 50 PRESENTED BY ACADEMY VOLLEYBALL

Name, Height, Position, High School, Club, College

Aiden Benson, 6-7, MB, St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois), Sports Performance, Princeton

Luke Benson, 6-6, OH, Newbury Park (California), Legacy, BYU

Ryan Benscoter, 6-7, MB-OH, Pennridge (Perkasie, Pennsylvania), Yorktowne, Sacred Heart

Luke Biondi, 6-5, OH, Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii), Spike and Serve, Uncommitted

Owen Birg, 6-7, RS-S, Thousand Oaks (California), MB Surf, UCSB

Ben Blakley, 6-1, MB-OH, Campolindo (Moraga, California), Pac Rim, UC San Diego

Connor Bloom, 6-5, OH, Orange Lutheran (Orange, California), Pinnacle, Long Beach State

Ben Braun, 6-10, MB, Palm Desert (Mirage, California), OOVC, Ohio State

Chase Celichowski, 6-10, OH, Germantown (Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Lewis

Ryan Collins, 5-10, Libero, Valley Christian (Cerritos, California), Bay to Bay, Lewis

Ben Coordt, 6-4, OH, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), Rockstar, UCSB

Matt Cosgrove, 6-6, OH, Parkway West (Chesterfield, Missouri), St. Louis HP, Penn State

Yadiel Diaz, 5-6, Libero, Timber Creek (Orlando, Florida), 352, Pepperdine

Gabe Dyer, 6-4, S-RS, Saddleback Valley (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Balboa Bay, UC San Diego

Matthew Edwards, 6-3, MB, Winward (Los Angeles, California), OCVC, UCLA

Jim Garrison, 6-8, MB, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), Rockstar, UC San Diego

Jonah Gilbert, 6-5, RS, Bradley (Hilliard, Ohio), Vanguard, Grand Canyon

KJ Glab, 6-1, OH, St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois), Future, Purdue Ft. Wayne

Max Gordon, 6-3, OH-RS, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), MB Surf, UCSB

Dane Hillis, 6-3, San Clemente (California), OH, Balboa Bay, Long Beach State

Cole Ignaszak, 6-7, OH-RS, West Seneca (New York) East, Niagara Frontier, Penn State

Noah Keelin, 6-5, OH, San Clemente (California), 949, USC

Trevylan Kelly, 6-8,OH-RS, Mountain View (Tucson, Arizona), Arizona Summit, Hawaii

Chris Knowles, 6-7, RS, San Marcos (California), Wave, McKendree

Klistan Lawrence, 6-8, RS-OH, Forest (Ocala, Florida), 352 Elite, Long Beach State

Matthew Lim, 6-6, OH, Torrey Pines (San Diego, California), Wave, UC San Diego

Lucas Little, 6-4, MB, Olantangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio), Vanguard, George Mason

Evan Markworth, 6-6, OH, Lyons Township (LaGrange, Illinois), Future, Loyola-Chicago

Cade Martin, 6-3, S-RS, Saddleback Valley (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), 949, UC Irvine

Troy McDonald, 6-4, S, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), MB Surf, George Mason

Sean McQuiggan, 6-10, MB, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), Rockstar, UCLA

Ryan Merk, 5-11, Libero, Loyola (Wilmette Illinois), Future, Penn State

Nicodemus Meyer, 6-10, MB, Franklin (Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Loyola-Chicago

Tyler Morgan, 6-7, S, Dike (Iowa)-New Hartford, Johnston, Lewis

Kurt Nusterer, 6-9, MB, Columbus (Ohio) North, Vanguard, Hawaii

Markus Olsson, 6-7, MB, Homestead (Cupertino, California), Bay to Bay, USC

Nyherowo Omene, 6-8, OH-RS, Marist (Chicago, Illinois), Sports Performance, Princeton

Brendan Read, 6-0, Libero, Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.), Balboa Bay, Pepperdine

Cooper Robinson, 6-7, OH, Loyola (Los Angeles, California), SCVC, UCLA

Josh Rosenblum, 6-7, S-RS, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), Pinnacle, Long Beach State

Max Roquet, 6-7, OH-RS, Johnston (Iowa), Johnston, Lewis

Klaudiusz Rydzy, 6-4, RS, Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Illinois), Bounce, Loyola-Chicago

Josh Schellinger, 6-5, OH, Lake Park (Roselle, Illinois), Future, UC San Diego

Jaxon Schroeder, 6-6, MB, Kimberly (Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Loyola-Chicago

Kevin Schuele, 6-4, OH, St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois), Sports Performance, McKendree

Grant Strong, 6-2, Libero, Palm Harbor (Florida), 352, Ohio State

Austin Struard, 6-0, Libero, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), Rockstar, USC

Matt Suh, 5-8, Libero, Santa Barbara (California), SB Coast Academy, Princeton

Kyle Teune, 6-6 OH, Timothy Christian (Elmhurst, Illinois), Sports Performance, Ohio State

Nicholas Tidik, 6-5, OH-MB, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.), San Gabriel Elite, Pepperdine

Cole Young, 6-10, MB, Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio), Vanguard, Ohio State

Wesley Yusk, 6-7, MB, Lake Howell (Winter Park, Florida), 352 Elite, Lewis

Nathan Zini, 6-7, OH, Seton LaSalle (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Vanguard, St. Francis

Note: There was a four-way tie for the 50th spot on the list, thus there are 53 names on this year’s Boys Fab 50.



2021 VolleyballMag.com 25 Underclassmen to Watch

Name, Height, Position, Year, High School, Club, College Commit

Brad Bell, 6-7, MB, Jr., Westosha Central (Salem, Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Uncommitted

George Bruening, 6-7, RS, Soph., Corona del Mar (Npt. Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, Uncommitted

Christopher Connelly, 5-11, Libero, Jr., Gulf Coast (Naples, Florida), 352, Long Beach State

Island Doty, 6-3, S, Jr., Doherty Green (Colo. Springs, Colo.), Front Range, Long Beach State

Ryan DuRoss, 6-2, RS, Jr., Christopher (Gilroy, California), Bay to Bay, USC

Josh Ewert, 6-1, OH, Jr., Campolindo (Moraga, California), Pac Rim, Uncommitted

Sterling Foley, 6-3, OH, Fresh., Corona del Mar (Npt. Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, Uncommitted

Callahan Hefner, 6-5, OH, Jr., Westlake (Austin, Texas), AJV, Pepperdine

Nico Iamaleava, 6-6, OH, Soph., Warren (Downey, California), Rock Star, Uncommitted

Blainey Jones, 6-3, OH, Jr., South Fayette (Bridgeville, Penn.), Vanguard, Uncommitted

Patrick Kane, 6-3, OH, Jr., Mountain View (Campbell, California), MVVC, UC Santa Barbara

Sean Kelly, 6-5, OH, Fresh., Loyola (Los Angeles, California), MB Surf, Uncommitted

Dillon Klein, 6-4, OH, Jr., Loyola (Los Angeles, California), MB Surf, USC

Kellen Larson, 5-10, Libero, Fresh., Woodbridge (Irvine, Calif.), Balboa Bay, Uncommitted

Owen Loncar, 6-3, OH, Jr., Loyola (Los Angeles, California), MB Surf, UC Santa Barbara

Trent Moser, 6-6, OH, Jr., Gilbert (Arizona), Aspire, BYU

Jordan Lucas, 6-3, OH, Jr., Los Altos (California), Pulse, Grand Canyon

Ryan Peluso, 6-1, S-RS, Jr., Ransom Everglades (Miami, Florida), 352, Long Beach State

Zach Rama, 6-7, OH, Jr., O’Connor (Phoenix, Arizona), AZ Fear, UCLA

Andrew Rowan 6-6, S, Jr., JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), OCVC, UCLA

Wesley Smith, 6-9, MB, Soph., La Costa Canyon (San Diego, Calif.), Wave, Uncommitted

Theo Snoey, 6-8, OH, Jr., Head-Royce (Oakland, California), Bay to Bay, Princeton

Jameson Vaccaro, 6-4, OH, Soph., Bishop’s La Jolla (California), Wave, Uncommitted

Alex Smits-Van Oyen, 6-5, OH, S-RS, Henderson (Coronado, Nev.), Vegas, UC Santa Barbara

Moses Wagner, 6-5, OH, Jr., Bellarmine (San Jose, Calif.), Bay to Bay, Uncommitted

Shane Wetzel, 6-5, RS-OH, Jr., Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs, Fla.), Winter Park, Uncommitted

Niko Williams, 6-6, S, Jr., Poway (California), Coast, Ohio State

Thiago Zamprogno, 6-6, MB, Soph., Mourning (Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.), Ocean Bay, Uncommitted

Note: There was a four-way tie for the 25th spot on the list, hence 28 names this year on the 25 Underclassmen to Watch list.