Tremendous balance in VolleyballMag.com’s 2021 Boys Fab 50 presented by Academy Volleyball

The overarching theme in this year’s VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50 list presented by Academy Volleyball is everybody got taken care of.
A total of 26 clubs are represented on the long-running list that features the top 50 senior-age boys volleyball players in the country as voted on by an elite panel of NCAA Division I-II men’s coaches (VolleyballMag.com has no input on the rankings).
Each year, we ask our voting panel to rank the top five players in the class. This time, Florida-based 352’s Klistan Lawrence (Long Beach State) ran away with the top spot, earning all but one first-place vote.
Rockstar product Ben Coordt (UC Santa Barbara) was second, while Legacy’s Luke Benson (BYU) earned the third spot. Princeton-bound Nyherowo Omene, out of Marist High School in Chicago and the Sports Performance club, was fourth and Vanguard’s Cole Young (at 6-10 and headed to Ohio State) was fifth in the Fab 50 rankings.
Continuing the spreading-of-the-wealth theme, 20 NCAA Division I-II universities have incoming 2021 recruits on this list.
On the club side, Vanguard out of Ohio leads the way with five Fab 50 picks, while suburban-Chicago-based Sports Performance turned in a good effort with four, as did Southern California-based Rockstar VBC and Florida-based 352. So. Cal mainstays MB Surf and Balboa Bay each had three Fab 50 picks, along with Illinois-based Future.
On the college side, hats off to UC San Diego and Lewis for tying for the top spot with five Boys Fab 50 picks. Long Beach State, Ohio State and Loyola-Chicago are next on the list with four each.
Geographically, California dominated with 25 Fab 50 selections, while Illinois was second with eight and no state after that was even close (Florida and Ohio each had four).
What’s coming down the pike you may ask?
VolleyballMag.com also asked the voting panel to list their top underclassmen to watch (non-seniors). This year’s 25 Underclassmen to Watch list (28 actually thanks to a four-way tie for the No. 25 spot) also has a spread-out talent distribution with 20 clubs having at least one entry with California-based MB Surf, Balboa Bay and Bay to Bay each having three players make the 25 list.
Remember, the 25 Underclassmen to Watch list is not a ranking of the top 25 non-seniors in the country, but rather a listing of some folks to keep an eye on going forward. We’ll highlight more players who earned votes on the list in the year ahead.
In terms of heavy hitters on the 25 list, Andrew Rowan (OCVC), Theo Snoey (Bay to Bay), Zach Rama (AZ Fear), Dillon Klein (MB Surf), George Bruening (Balboa Bay), Sean Kelly (MB Surf) and Wesley Smith (Wave) were among the top vote-getters (in no particular order).
How does this all translate in the 2021 men’s college recruiting class rankings? Stay tuned for those within the next two weeks.
Top 5 Players in the Class
1. Klistan Lawrence (Long Beach State)
2. Ben Coordt (UC Santa Barbara)
3. Luke Benson (BYU)
4. Nyherowo Omene (Princeton)
5. Cole Young (Ohio State)
2021 BOYS FAB 50 PRESENTED BY ACADEMY VOLLEYBALL
Name, Height, Position, High School, Club, College
Aiden Benson, 6-7, MB, St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois), Sports Performance, Princeton
Luke Benson, 6-6, OH, Newbury Park (California), Legacy, BYU
Ryan Benscoter, 6-7, MB-OH, Pennridge (Perkasie, Pennsylvania), Yorktowne, Sacred Heart
Luke Biondi, 6-5, OH, Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii), Spike and Serve, Uncommitted
Owen Birg, 6-7, RS-S, Thousand Oaks (California), MB Surf, UCSB
Ben Blakley, 6-1, MB-OH, Campolindo (Moraga, California), Pac Rim, UC San Diego
Connor Bloom, 6-5, OH, Orange Lutheran (Orange, California), Pinnacle, Long Beach State
Ben Braun, 6-10, MB, Palm Desert (Mirage, California), OOVC, Ohio State
Chase Celichowski, 6-10, OH, Germantown (Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Lewis
Ryan Collins, 5-10, Libero, Valley Christian (Cerritos, California), Bay to Bay, Lewis
Ben Coordt, 6-4, OH, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), Rockstar, UCSB
Matt Cosgrove, 6-6, OH, Parkway West (Chesterfield, Missouri), St. Louis HP, Penn State
Yadiel Diaz, 5-6, Libero, Timber Creek (Orlando, Florida), 352, Pepperdine
Gabe Dyer, 6-4, S-RS, Saddleback Valley (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Balboa Bay, UC San Diego
Matthew Edwards, 6-3, MB, Winward (Los Angeles, California), OCVC, UCLA
Jim Garrison, 6-8, MB, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), Rockstar, UC San Diego
Jonah Gilbert, 6-5, RS, Bradley (Hilliard, Ohio), Vanguard, Grand Canyon
KJ Glab, 6-1, OH, St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois), Future, Purdue Ft. Wayne
Max Gordon, 6-3, OH-RS, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), MB Surf, UCSB
Dane Hillis, 6-3, San Clemente (California), OH, Balboa Bay, Long Beach State
Cole Ignaszak, 6-7, OH-RS, West Seneca (New York) East, Niagara Frontier, Penn State
Noah Keelin, 6-5, OH, San Clemente (California), 949, USC
Trevylan Kelly, 6-8,OH-RS, Mountain View (Tucson, Arizona), Arizona Summit, Hawaii
Chris Knowles, 6-7, RS, San Marcos (California), Wave, McKendree
Klistan Lawrence, 6-8, RS-OH, Forest (Ocala, Florida), 352 Elite, Long Beach State
Matthew Lim, 6-6, OH, Torrey Pines (San Diego, California), Wave, UC San Diego
Lucas Little, 6-4, MB, Olantangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio), Vanguard, George Mason
Evan Markworth, 6-6, OH, Lyons Township (LaGrange, Illinois), Future, Loyola-Chicago
Cade Martin, 6-3, S-RS, Saddleback Valley (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), 949, UC Irvine
Troy McDonald, 6-4, S, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), MB Surf, George Mason
Sean McQuiggan, 6-10, MB, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), Rockstar, UCLA
Ryan Merk, 5-11, Libero, Loyola (Wilmette Illinois), Future, Penn State
Nicodemus Meyer, 6-10, MB, Franklin (Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Loyola-Chicago
Tyler Morgan, 6-7, S, Dike (Iowa)-New Hartford, Johnston, Lewis
Kurt Nusterer, 6-9, MB, Columbus (Ohio) North, Vanguard, Hawaii
Markus Olsson, 6-7, MB, Homestead (Cupertino, California), Bay to Bay, USC
Nyherowo Omene, 6-8, OH-RS, Marist (Chicago, Illinois), Sports Performance, Princeton
Brendan Read, 6-0, Libero, Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.), Balboa Bay, Pepperdine
Cooper Robinson, 6-7, OH, Loyola (Los Angeles, California), SCVC, UCLA
Josh Rosenblum, 6-7, S-RS, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), Pinnacle, Long Beach State
Max Roquet, 6-7, OH-RS, Johnston (Iowa), Johnston, Lewis
Klaudiusz Rydzy, 6-4, RS, Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Illinois), Bounce, Loyola-Chicago
Josh Schellinger, 6-5, OH, Lake Park (Roselle, Illinois), Future, UC San Diego
Jaxon Schroeder, 6-6, MB, Kimberly (Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Loyola-Chicago
Kevin Schuele, 6-4, OH, St. Francis (Wheaton, Illinois), Sports Performance, McKendree
Grant Strong, 6-2, Libero, Palm Harbor (Florida), 352, Ohio State
Austin Struard, 6-0, Libero, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California), Rockstar, USC
Matt Suh, 5-8, Libero, Santa Barbara (California), SB Coast Academy, Princeton
Kyle Teune, 6-6 OH, Timothy Christian (Elmhurst, Illinois), Sports Performance, Ohio State
Nicholas Tidik, 6-5, OH-MB, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.), San Gabriel Elite, Pepperdine
Cole Young, 6-10, MB, Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio), Vanguard, Ohio State
Wesley Yusk, 6-7, MB, Lake Howell (Winter Park, Florida), 352 Elite, Lewis
Nathan Zini, 6-7, OH, Seton LaSalle (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Vanguard, St. Francis
Note: There was a four-way tie for the 50th spot on the list, thus there are 53 names on this year’s Boys Fab 50.
2021 VolleyballMag.com 25 Underclassmen to Watch
Name, Height, Position, Year, High School, Club, College Commit
Brad Bell, 6-7, MB, Jr., Westosha Central (Salem, Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Uncommitted
George Bruening, 6-7, RS, Soph., Corona del Mar (Npt. Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, Uncommitted
Christopher Connelly, 5-11, Libero, Jr., Gulf Coast (Naples, Florida), 352, Long Beach State
Island Doty, 6-3, S, Jr., Doherty Green (Colo. Springs, Colo.), Front Range, Long Beach State
Ryan DuRoss, 6-2, RS, Jr., Christopher (Gilroy, California), Bay to Bay, USC
Josh Ewert, 6-1, OH, Jr., Campolindo (Moraga, California), Pac Rim, Uncommitted
Sterling Foley, 6-3, OH, Fresh., Corona del Mar (Npt. Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, Uncommitted
Callahan Hefner, 6-5, OH, Jr., Westlake (Austin, Texas), AJV, Pepperdine
Nico Iamaleava, 6-6, OH, Soph., Warren (Downey, California), Rock Star, Uncommitted
Blainey Jones, 6-3, OH, Jr., South Fayette (Bridgeville, Penn.), Vanguard, Uncommitted
Patrick Kane, 6-3, OH, Jr., Mountain View (Campbell, California), MVVC, UC Santa Barbara
Sean Kelly, 6-5, OH, Fresh., Loyola (Los Angeles, California), MB Surf, Uncommitted
Dillon Klein, 6-4, OH, Jr., Loyola (Los Angeles, California), MB Surf, USC
Kellen Larson, 5-10, Libero, Fresh., Woodbridge (Irvine, Calif.), Balboa Bay, Uncommitted
Owen Loncar, 6-3, OH, Jr., Loyola (Los Angeles, California), MB Surf, UC Santa Barbara
Trent Moser, 6-6, OH, Jr., Gilbert (Arizona), Aspire, BYU
Jordan Lucas, 6-3, OH, Jr., Los Altos (California), Pulse, Grand Canyon
Ryan Peluso, 6-1, S-RS, Jr., Ransom Everglades (Miami, Florida), 352, Long Beach State
Zach Rama, 6-7, OH, Jr., O’Connor (Phoenix, Arizona), AZ Fear, UCLA
Andrew Rowan 6-6, S, Jr., JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), OCVC, UCLA
Wesley Smith, 6-9, MB, Soph., La Costa Canyon (San Diego, Calif.), Wave, Uncommitted
Theo Snoey, 6-8, OH, Jr., Head-Royce (Oakland, California), Bay to Bay, Princeton
Jameson Vaccaro, 6-4, OH, Soph., Bishop’s La Jolla (California), Wave, Uncommitted
Alex Smits-Van Oyen, 6-5, OH, S-RS, Henderson (Coronado, Nev.), Vegas, UC Santa Barbara
Moses Wagner, 6-5, OH, Jr., Bellarmine (San Jose, Calif.), Bay to Bay, Uncommitted
Shane Wetzel, 6-5, RS-OH, Jr., Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs, Fla.), Winter Park, Uncommitted
Niko Williams, 6-6, S, Jr., Poway (California), Coast, Ohio State
Thiago Zamprogno, 6-6, MB, Soph., Mourning (Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.), Ocean Bay, Uncommitted
Note: There was a four-way tie for the 25th spot on the list, hence 28 names this year on the 25 Underclassmen to Watch list.