Eggleston, Busboom Kelly, Sis top VolleyballMag.com 2021 All-American teams

What a season, what a finish, what a remarkably talented group of NCAA Division I volleyball players, and what a list we have compiled.

Choosing this season’s 2021 VolleyballMag.com All-American teams was no small challenge, nor was it easy to decide on our national player, coach, and freshman of the year.

Our four All-American teams and honorable mentions follow.

Our national player of the year is Texas junior Logan Eggleston. Eggleston led the Longhorns to a 27-2 finish and was pretty spectacular along the way. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter led talent-laded Texas with 387 kills (3.91/set) while hitting .308. She also had 44 aces, was second on the team with 2.72 digs/set, and had 64 blocks, nine solo. She was the Big 12 player of the year for the second straight year.

Eggleston was hardly a runaway. The other two finalists — Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke, the AVCA national player of the year, and Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy — were right there. They both had tremendous seasons and were worthy of the top honor. Our voters also gave nods to Wisconsin’s Lauren Barnes, Louisville’s Tori Dilfer and Anna Stevenson, UCLA’s Mac May, and Utah’s Dani Drews.

Our national coach of the year is Dani Busboom Kelly of Louisville. Busboom Kelly, in her fifth year, led the Cardinals to a 32-0 start, and Louisville had the greatest season in program history, advancing to the national semifinals for the first time. Mississippi State’s Julie Darty Dennis, who took her program to the greatest season that school ever had, and Nebraska’s John Cook were our other finalists. But our voters also gave nods to Wisconsin’s Kelly Sheffield, Pittsburgh’s Dan Fisher, and Georgia Tech’s Michelle Collier.

The VBM national freshman of the year is Creighton outside hitter Norah Sis. The 6-foot-2 product of volleyball-rich Papillion-La Vista High School didn’t go far from her Nebraska home for college. Papillion is about 13 miles from Omaha. Sis led Creighton (which finished 31-4) with 435 kills (3.75/set), hit .261, was third on the team with 343 digs (2.96/set), and had 70 blocks, seven solo. The other finalists were Stanford setter Kami Miner and Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez. Our panel also gave votes to Nebraska’s Alley Batenhorst, Wisconsin’s Julia Orzol and Anna Smrek, Creighton’s Kendra Wait, Kentucky’s Emma Grome, and Caroline Bien of Kansas.

Worth noting about our All-American teams is that we are not beholden to who was or was not nominated, nor who was or was not eligible under AVCA guidelines, so there are players on our list who did not make the AVCA All-American list. We also ensured that we had a libero and setter on each of our four teams.

We are the only entity that we know of that has gone to four All-American teams. In our sport, we could easily have five or more teams, especially after a season that was the most talent-rich, experienced and best in NCAA volleyball history.

2021 VolleyballMag.com All-Americans

First Team

Lauren Barnes, Gr., L, Wisconsin

Julia Bergmann, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech

Mariana Brambilla, Sr., RS, Georgia Tech

Anna DeBeer, Soph., OH, Louisville

Tori Dilfer, Gr., S, Louisville

Samantha Drechsel, Sr., OH, Washington

Dani Drews, Gr., OH, Utah

Logan Eggleston, Jr., OH, Texas

Sydney Hilley, Gr., S, Wisconsin

Mac May, Gr., OH, UCLA

Yossiana Pressley, Sr., OH, Baylor

Dana Rettke, Gr., MB, Wisconsin

Stephanie Samedy, Sr., RS, Minnesota

Anna Stevenson, Gr., MB, Louisville

Second Team

Caitie Baird, Soph., OH, Stanford

Brionne Butler, Sr., MB, Texas

Grace Cleveland, Sr., RS, Purdue

Carly Graham, Sr., S, Rice

Kendall Kipp, Jr., RS, Stanford

Madi Kubik, Jr., OH, Nebraska

Kayla Lund, Gr., OH, Pittsburgh

Lauren Matthews, Sr., MB, Western Kentucky

McKenna Melville, Sr., OH, UCF

Leketor Member-Meneh, Sr., OH, Pittsburgh

Caitlyn Newton, Gr., OH, Purdue

Brooke Nuneviller, Jr., OH, Oregon

Lexi Rodriguez, Fr., L, Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, Gr., MB, Nebraska

Third Team

Brooke Botkin, Gr., OH, USC

Whitney Bower, Jr., S, BYU

Zoe Fleck, Sr., L, UCLA

Emma Grome, Fr., S, Kentucky

Claire Hoffman, Jr., OH, Washington

Kenzie Koerber, Gr., RS, BYU

Nicole Lennon, Sr., OH, Rice

Marlie Monserez, Sr., S, Florida

Jonni Parker, Sr., RS, Penn State

Rylee Rader, Soph., MB, Ohio State

Norah Sis, Fr., OH, Creighton

Alli Stumler, Sr., OH, Kentucky

Azhani Tealer, Jr,, MB, Kentucky

Taylor Wolf, Sr., RS/S, Marquette

Fourth Team

Kayla Caffey, Gr., MB, Nebraska

Emma Clothier, Jr., MB, Florida State

Skylar Fields, Jr., OH, Texas

Marin Grote, Jr., MB, Washington

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State

Magda Jehlarova, Jr., MB, Washington State

CC McGraw, Gr., L, Minnesota

Kami Miner, Fr., S, Stanford

Chinaza Ndee, Gr., RS, Pittsburgh

Asjia O’Neal, Jr., MB, Texas

Jamie Peterson, Sr., OH, Dayton

Mac Podraza, Jr., S, Ohio State

Ella May Powell, Jr., S, Washington

Avery Skinner, Gr., OH, Baylor

Honorable Mention

Rachel Ahrens, Sr., OH, Pepperdine

Taylor Alt, Soph., OH, Toledo

Caroline Bien, Fr., OH, Kansas

Karson Bacon, Soph., MB, Oregon

Gabby Blossom, Sr., S, Penn State

Abby Bottomley, Sr., L, Creighton

Hayley Bush, Sr., S, Purdue

T’Ara Caesar, Sr., OH, Florida

Miajavon Coleman, Sr., OH, Coppin State

Megan Cooney, Gr., RS, Illinois

Leanna Deegan, Sr., OH, Lafayette

Emily DeWalt, Sr., S, Texas State

Kennedy Eschenberg, Gr., MB, BYU

Yanlis Feliz, Soph., OH, Chicago State

Lauren Forte, Sr., MB, Florida

Grace Frohling, Jr., RS, San Diego

Kate Georgiades, Soph., L, Houston

Heather Gneiting, Jr., MB, BYU

Serena Gray, Sr., MB, Pittsburgh

Petra Indrova, Jr., RS, Bowling Green

Thayer Hall, Sr., OH, Florida

Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska

Mariena Hayden, Gr., OH, UNLV

Amber Igiede, Soph., MB, Hawai’i

Iman Isanovic, Jr., OH, Arizona State

Cierra Jenkins, Soph., S, Brown

KJ Johnson, Jr., OH, Fairfield

Janice Leao, Jr., MB, Miami

Sadie Limback, Sr., OH, Omaha

Emily Londot, Soph., RS, Ohio State

Danielle Mahaffey, Sr., MB, Tennessee

Laney Malloy, Sr., OH, Southeast Missouri

Marina Markova, Jr., OH, Syracuse

Dylan Maberry, Soph., OH, High Point

Matti McKissock, Sr., S, Georgia Tech

Ari Miller, Jr., MB, Milwaukee

Georgia Murphy, Soph., L, Oregon

Jess Mruzik, Soph., OH, Michigan

Kylie Murr, Jr., L, Ohio State

Dani Nay, Soph., OH, Weber State

Jena Otec, Gr., L, Purdue

Tamara Otene, Soph., OH, Illinois State

Faith Panhans, Jr., S, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Marija Popovic, Sr., DS, Iowa State

Hannah Pukis, Jr., S, Washington State

Rachelle Rastelli, Sr., RS, St. John’s

Savannah Rennie, Gr., MB, Marquette

Morgan Romano, Jr., RS, Rider

Breanna Runnels, Gr., OH, Tennessee

Hannah Sedwick Sr., S, Baylor

Erin Shomaker, Jr., OH, FGCU

Madi Skinner, Soph., OH, Kentucky

Danielle Tedesco, Gr., MB, UAlbany

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwestern

Amaya Tillman, Jr., MB, Louisville

Pia Timmer, Jr., OH, Washington State

Madi Tyus, Sr., OH, St. Francis

Savannah Vach, Soph., S, Miami

Brooke Van Sickle, Sr., OH, Hawai’i

Miëtte Veldman, Soph., OH, James Madison

Gabby Waden, Sr., RS, Mississippi State

Kendra Wait, Fr., S, Creighton

Dominique Washington, Gr., OH, Florida A&M

Kayla White, Gr., OH, UNC Greensboro

Jaela Zimmerman, Sr., OH, Creighton

***