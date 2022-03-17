In addition to our Fab 50, we have the 2022 VolleyballMag.com Underclassmen To Watch List.



Again, the Underclassmen to Watch List is not a list of the top 25 non-seniors in the country, but a list of 25 key players to keep an eye on. As in year’s past, the track record of 25 Underclassmen to Watch folks graduating to the Girls Fab 50 is almost 100 percent.

This time, we did ask the panel to rank the top non-seniors in the country. Three of them are Nebraska commits in runaway No. 1 selection Harper Murray of Legacy VBC, Ohio-based Caroline Jurevicius (No. 3) and South Dakota product Bergen Reilly (No. 5). San Diego-area product Julia Blyahsov (Stanford commit) was No. 2, while Purdue commit Chloe Chicoine (Circle City of the Indianapolis area) checked in at No. 4.

Texas and Kentucky also placed three recruits on this list.

Name, Height, Position, Year, High School, Club, College

Alex Acevedo, 6-2, OH, Soph., Skyview (Nampa, Idaho), Idaho Crush, NA

Kierstyn Barton,6-2, RS, Jr., Northwest Christian (Phoenix, Arizona), Aspire, Wisconsin

Julia Blyashov, 6-2, OH, Jr., Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California), WAVE, Stanford

Eloise Brandewie, 6-3, MB. Jr., Bishop Hartley (Columbus, Ohio), Mintonette, Ohio State

Brooke Bultema, 6-3, MB, Jr., Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio), Elevation, Kentucky

Nya Bunton, 6-5, MB, Jr., DuPont Manual (Louisville, Kentucky), KiVA, Texas

Jordyn Byrd, 6-4, RS-MB, Jr., Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Florida), Siesta Key, Texas

Chloe Chicoine, 5-9, OH-Libero, Jr., McCutcheon (Lafayette, Indiana), Circle City, Purdue

Laney Choboy, 5-3, Libero-DS, Jr., Leesville Road (Raleigh, NC), NC Acad., Minnesota

Carlie Cisneros, 6-0, OH, Soph., Liberty North (Liberty, Missouri), Dynasty, NA

Jordyn Dailey, 6-2, MB, Jr., NC Academy for Learning and Enrichment, CHAV, Kentucky

Saige Damrow, 5-7, Libero-DS, Jr., Howards Grove (Wisconsin), Fox Cities Elite, Wisconsin

Brooklyn DeLeye, 6-1, OH, Jr., Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kansas), Topeka Impact, Kentucky

Lauren Harden,, 6-3, OH, Soph., Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Indiana), Team Indiana, NA

Jordyn Harvey, 6-2, OH, Jr., Bountiful (Utah), Club V, NA

Sydney Helmers 6-3 OH, Jr., Assumption (Louisville Kentucky), KiVA, Texas

Andi Jackson, 6-2, MB-OH, Jr., Brighton (Colorado), The Diff, Nebraska

Caroline Jurevicius, 6-2, RS, Jr., Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (Chardon, Ohio), AVC, Nebraska

Claire Little, 6-2, OH, Jr., Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, California), Forza1, BYU

Kennedy Martin, 6-6, OH, Jr., DePere (Wisconsin), Fox Cities Elite, Florida

Ashley Mullen, 5-10, S,, Jr., Liberty (Missouri), Dynasty, UCLA

Kendal Murphy, 6-3, OH, Jr. Horizon (Scottsdale, Arizona), AZ Revolution, Baylor

Harper Murray, 6-1, OH, Jr., Skyline (Ann Arbor Michigan), Legacy, Nebraska

Bergen Reilly, 6-1, S, Jr., O’Gormon (Sioux Falls, South Dakota), Kairos, Nebraska

Ella Swindle, 6-2, S, Jr., Rock Bridge (Columbia, Missouri), KC Power, Texas

Kennedy Wagner, 6-0, OH, Jr., Valparaiso (Indiana), 1st Alliance, Ole Miss

Top 5 Non-Seniors

1. Harper Murray (Legacy, Nebraska)

2. Julia Blyashov (WAVE, Stanford)

3. Caroline Jurevicius (AVC, Nebraska)

4. Chloe Chicoine (Circle City, Purdue)

5. Bergen Reilly (Kairos, Nebraska)

