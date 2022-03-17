In addition to our Fab 50, we have the 2022 VolleyballMag.com Underclassmen To Watch List.
Again, the Underclassmen to Watch List is not a list of the top 25 non-seniors in the country, but a list of 25 key players to keep an eye on. As in year’s past, the track record of 25 Underclassmen to Watch folks graduating to the Girls Fab 50 is almost 100 percent.
This time, we did ask the panel to rank the top non-seniors in the country. Three of them are Nebraska commits in runaway No. 1 selection Harper Murray of Legacy VBC, Ohio-based Caroline Jurevicius (No. 3) and South Dakota product Bergen Reilly (No. 5). San Diego-area product Julia Blyahsov (Stanford commit) was No. 2, while Purdue commit Chloe Chicoine (Circle City of the Indianapolis area) checked in at No. 4.
Texas and Kentucky also placed three recruits on this list.
Name, Height, Position, Year, High School, Club, College
Alex Acevedo, 6-2, OH, Soph., Skyview (Nampa, Idaho), Idaho Crush, NA
Kierstyn Barton,6-2, RS, Jr., Northwest Christian (Phoenix, Arizona), Aspire, Wisconsin
Julia Blyashov, 6-2, OH, Jr., Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California), WAVE, Stanford
Eloise Brandewie, 6-3, MB. Jr., Bishop Hartley (Columbus, Ohio), Mintonette, Ohio State
Brooke Bultema, 6-3, MB, Jr., Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio), Elevation, Kentucky
Nya Bunton, 6-5, MB, Jr., DuPont Manual (Louisville, Kentucky), KiVA, Texas
Jordyn Byrd, 6-4, RS-MB, Jr., Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Florida), Siesta Key, Texas
Chloe Chicoine, 5-9, OH-Libero, Jr., McCutcheon (Lafayette, Indiana), Circle City, Purdue
Laney Choboy, 5-3, Libero-DS, Jr., Leesville Road (Raleigh, NC), NC Acad., Minnesota
Carlie Cisneros, 6-0, OH, Soph., Liberty North (Liberty, Missouri), Dynasty, NA
Jordyn Dailey, 6-2, MB, Jr., NC Academy for Learning and Enrichment, CHAV, Kentucky
Saige Damrow, 5-7, Libero-DS, Jr., Howards Grove (Wisconsin), Fox Cities Elite, Wisconsin
Brooklyn DeLeye, 6-1, OH, Jr., Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kansas), Topeka Impact, Kentucky
Lauren Harden,, 6-3, OH, Soph., Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Indiana), Team Indiana, NA
Jordyn Harvey, 6-2, OH, Jr., Bountiful (Utah), Club V, NA
Sydney Helmers 6-3 OH, Jr., Assumption (Louisville Kentucky), KiVA, Texas
Andi Jackson, 6-2, MB-OH, Jr., Brighton (Colorado), The Diff, Nebraska
Caroline Jurevicius, 6-2, RS, Jr., Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (Chardon, Ohio), AVC, Nebraska
Claire Little, 6-2, OH, Jr., Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, California), Forza1, BYU
Kennedy Martin, 6-6, OH, Jr., DePere (Wisconsin), Fox Cities Elite, Florida
Ashley Mullen, 5-10, S,, Jr., Liberty (Missouri), Dynasty, UCLA
Kendal Murphy, 6-3, OH, Jr. Horizon (Scottsdale, Arizona), AZ Revolution, Baylor
Harper Murray, 6-1, OH, Jr., Skyline (Ann Arbor Michigan), Legacy, Nebraska
Bergen Reilly, 6-1, S, Jr., O’Gormon (Sioux Falls, South Dakota), Kairos, Nebraska
Ella Swindle, 6-2, S, Jr., Rock Bridge (Columbia, Missouri), KC Power, Texas
Kennedy Wagner, 6-0, OH, Jr., Valparaiso (Indiana), 1st Alliance, Ole Miss
Top 5 Non-Seniors
1. Harper Murray (Legacy, Nebraska)
2. Julia Blyashov (WAVE, Stanford)
3. Caroline Jurevicius (AVC, Nebraska)
4. Chloe Chicoine (Circle City, Purdue)
5. Bergen Reilly (Kairos, Nebraska)
