The second Athletes Unlimited professional volleyball season begins Wednesday in Dallas.

This year, the players won’t be in a COVID-protected bubble, nor will American star Jordan Larson be competing, but much else will look the same. Four teams play a weekly round-robin and the rosters of those teams change from week to week, chosen by captains who gained that status based on their individual performances from the week before.

The player who finished second last year, Bethania De La Cruz of the Dominican Republic, returns. So does former Florida standout Aury Cruz, who finished fourth, and the fifth-place finisher, UCLA’s Karsta Lowe. Deja McClendon, the former Penn State standout, also returns after finishing sixth.

NCAA volleyball fans will recognize most of the players, from the veterans, like Cruz, who last played at Florida in 2003, to many recent competitors, like three-time NCAA-champion Morgan Hentz of Stanford, Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins and Dayton’s Jamie Peterson. Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson, the star of the 2021 USA Olympic team in Tokyo before spraining her ankle, returns. Newcomers include Olympians include Carli Lloyd and Alisha Glass Childress

A complete list of players and the schedule follows.

The first player draft is Sunday and can be seen at 1 p.m. Eastern on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AthletesUnlimited The captains for the first draft have yet to be determined.

AU doesn’t have coaches, per se, and calls them facilitators. The four this season are Joe Trinsey, Michelle Chatman-Smith, Deitre Collins-Parker and Laurie Corbelli. Trinsey was on staff last year for AU. Chatman-Smith was a standout at Florida. Collins-Parker was a 1988 Olympian, and Corbelli was a 1984 Olympian.

Returning play-by-play announcer Kevin Barnett, the former Pepperdine player and USA Olympian, returns, but his analyst, Salima Rockwell, has since left broadcasting to become the coach at Notre Dame. So Barnett will be joined in the booth by veteran volleyball analyst Heather Cox, the former Pacific player. Katie Carter is also part of the broadcast team.

Larson, by the way, was set to defend her AU title, but then her career took some different turns. First, she was hired as an assistant coach at Texas, a job to which she will return later this spring. That’s because she signed a pro contract to finish this season in Italy.

2022 Athletes Unlimited Volleyball roster

Ali Bastianelli, MB, Illinois

Amanda Benson, L, Oregon

Tina Boe, MB, Denver

Taylor Bruns, S, South Carolina

Sheilla Castro, OPP, Brazil

Alisha Glass Childress, S, Penn State

Naya Crittendon, OH, Illinois

Aury Cruz, OH, Florida

Bethania De La Cruz, Dominican Republic

Leah Edmond, OH, Kentucky

Erin Fairs, OH, Louisville

Rachel Fara, MB, Colorado

Falyn Fonoimoana, OH, USC

Taylor Fricano, OH, North Carolina

Morgan Hentz, L, Stanford

Cassidy Lichtman, OH, Stanford

Hana Lishman, L, Pepperdine

Carli Lloyd, S, Cal

Karsta Lowe, OH, UCLA

Kaylee Manns, S, Iowa State

Tyler-Marie May, OH, Arizona

Molly McCage, MB, Texas

Deja McClendon, OH, Penn State

Sha’Dare McNeal, OH, Texas

Taylor Morgan, MB, Minnesota

Valerie Nichol, S, Purdue

Jamie Peterson, OH, Dayton

Jenna Rosenthal, MB, Marquette

Taylor Sandbothe, MB, Ohio State

Naomi Santos-Lamb, OH, Florida

Ray Santos, S, Arkansas

Lindsay Stalzer, OH, Bradley

Lauren Stivrins, MB, Nebraska

Ronika Stone, MB, Oregon

Lianna Sybeldon, MB, Washington

Jordan Thompson, OPP, Cincinnati

Natalia Valentin-Anderson, S, FIU

Nomaris Velez Agosto, L, Inter American

Madison Villines, OH, Kansas

Emmaline Willis, MB, Denver

Erica Wilson, OH, Arizona State

Niki Withers, OH, USC

Yizhi (Eri) Xue, MB, Long Beach State

2022 Athletes Unlimited Volleyball schedule

All times Eastern

Week 1

March 16 — 6 p.m. AU stream, 8:30 p.m. Bally Sports

March 18 — 7 p.m. FS1, 9:30 p.m. FS2

March 19 — 7 p.m. FS2, 10 p.m. Bally Sports

Week 2

March 23 — 6 p.m. AU stream, 8:30 p.m. Bally Sports

March 25 — 7 p.m. FS2, 9:30 p.m. FS2

March 26 — 7:30 p.m. FS2, 10 p.m. AU stream

Week 3

March 30 — 6 p.m. AU stream, 8:30 p.m. Bally Sports

April 1 — 7 p.m. FS2, 9:30 p.m. FS2

April 2 — 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Week 4

April 6 — 6 p.m. AU stream, 8:30 p.m. AU stream

April 8 — 7 p.m. FS2, 10 p.m. CBS Sports Network

April 9 — 5 p.m. AU stream, 8 p.m. FS2

Week 5

April 14 — 8 p.m. CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m. CBS Sports Network

April 15 — 7 p.m. FS2, 10 p.m. CBS Sports Network

April 16 — 7 p.m. FS2, 10 p.m. CBS Sports Network

