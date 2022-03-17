The prevailing theme for the 2022 VolleyballMag.com Girls Fab 50?

Everybody wins!

This year’s Girls Fab 50 list, the longest-running national awards platform that honors the top 50 senior-age players in the country voted on by an elite panel of NCAA Division I coaches (the VolleyballMag.com staff has nothing to do with the rankings beyond assembling them after balloting), features players from 22 states and 31 clubs who will attend 27 different Division I institutions of higher learning.

Geographically, the usual two suspects crossed the finish line well ahead of anybody else with Texas leading the way with nine Fab 50 positions, one ahead of usual winner California and its eight selections. Illinois was third with four and Florida next with three.

The Southern California-based Sunshine Volleyball Club tied with Dallas-Fort Worth-based Skyline Juniors for the most Fab 50 picks with four each.

Of note, Sunshine’s four selections in Kelly Belardi (Stanford), Elia Rubin (Stanford), Megan Verbiest (USC) and Kerry Keefe (Duke) represent the vast majority of Los Angeles Marymount High School’s starting lineup from this past season. Marymount was the 2021 VolleyballMag.com girls high school team of the year and Rubin was the recent VolleyballMag.com girls high school player of the year.

Houston Skyline and Atlanta-based A5 tied for the next position with three Fab 50 picks each.

Who got rich on the college side? How about the USC Trojans, who lead the way with five Fab 50 picks. Nebraska, Minnesota, Texas and Notre Dame each had three, while Northwestern and Pepperdine are notable this time with two each.

In terms of the top recruits in the land, Minnesota-bound McKenna Wucherer is No. 1 in the Class of 2022 as voted on by the Fab 50 panel. The 6-1 outside hitter out of the Milwaukee suburbs and the Milwaukee Sting program received the majority of the first-place votes.

USC-bound Jordan Middleton, who seemingly has been on any VolleyballMag.com awards list for what seems like forever, was a semi-distant second and Texas signee Devin Kahahawai out of Hawaii and the Spike & Serve club was the other significant vote-getter in this race. The top five was rounded out with Nebraska recruit Maggie Mendelson (Ogden, Utah) at No. 4 and Skyline product Averi Carlson (Baylor) and the above-mentioned Rubin tied for fifth.

Name, Height, Position, High School, Club, College

Rebekah Allick, 6-4, MB, North Star (Lincoln, Nebraska), VC Nebraska, Nebraska

Brianna Anderson, 5-10, OH-Libero, Buchholz (Gainesville, Florida), OTVA, LSU

Rosemary Archer, 6-0, S, Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas), TAV, Pepperdine

Kelly Belardi, 5-9, S, Marymount (Los Angeles, California), Sunshine, Stanford

Carter Booth, 6-7, MB,, Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village), Colorado), Colorado Jrs., Minnesota

Aly Borellis, 6-0, S, Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Michigan), Michigan Elite, Ole Miss

Eden Bower, 6-3, OH, Skyview (Nampa, Idaho), Idaho Crush, BYU

Ava Brizard, 6-0, OH, Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan), Michigan Elite, NC State

Riley Buckley, 6-0, S-OH, North Raleigh (North Carolina) Christian, NC Academy, Missouri

Emily Canaan, 5-8, L-DS, Allen (Texas), Skyline, Florida

Averi Carlson, 5-11, S, Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas), Skyline, Baylor

Mimi Colyer, 6-2, OH, Lincoln (Stockton, California), SynergyForce, Oregon

Alexis Dacosta, 5-10, OH, Fulshear (Texas), Skyline, Baylor

Adonia Faumina, 6-2, S-RS, Long Beach (California) Polytechnic, Long Beach, USC

Emma Halter, 5-5, L-DS, Roncalli (Indiana), Team Indiana, Texas

Julia Hanson, 6-0, OH, Prior Lake (Minnesota), Northern Lights, Minnesota

Anna Herrington, 6-1, MB-RS, Timber Creek (Orlando, Florida) OTVA, Boston College

Emily Hellmuth, 6-2, OH, Highland Park (Texas), Skyline, Pepperdine

Carly Hendrickson, 6-2, OH, Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio), Elevation, Florida

Averie Hernandez, 6-2, OH, Normal (Illinois) West, Illini Elite, Northwestern

Eva Hudson, 6-1, OH, Bishop Dwenger (Fort Wayne, Indiana), Munciana, Notre Dame

Katie Hurta, 6-0, S-OH, Nazareth Academy (LaGrange Park, Illinois), Adversity, Indiana

Rachel Jepsen, 6-4, MB, Olympus (Holladay, Utah), Club V, Pitt

Devin Kahahawai, 6-2, OH, Kamehameha (Honolulu, Hawaii), Spike & Serve, Texas

Kerry Keefe, 6-2, RS, Marymount (Los Angeles, California), Sunshine, Duke

Caroline Kerr, 5-11, S, Thomas More (Champaign, Illinois), Illini Elite, Tennessee

Hayden Kubik, 6-1, OH, Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa), Club Ignit, Nebraska

Logan Lednicky, 6-2, RS, George Ranch (Richmond, Texas) Houston Skyline, Texas A&M

Cheridyn Leverette, 6-0, OH, Eagles Landing Christian (McDonough, Georgia), A5, UCLA

Alexa Markley, 6-2, RS, McIntosh (Peachtree City, Georgia), A5, Penn State

Rylie McGinest, 6-1, MB, Long Beach (California) Polytechnic, Long Beach, USC

Maggie Mendelson, 6-5, MB, Fremont (Ogden, Utah), Hive, Nebraska

Jordan Middleton, 6-2, OH, Hamilton (Chander, Arizona), AZ Storm, USC

Carter Mogridge, 6-4, MB-OH, Steinbrenner (Lutz, Florida), OTVA, North Carolina

Serena Nyambio, 6-2, MB, Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills, Michigan), Legacy, Michigan

Grayce Olson, 6-3, OH, Foothill (Pleasanton, California), NorCal, UCLA

Kate Prior, 6-5, MB, Boulder City (Nevada), Vegas Aces, BYU

Kathryn Randorf, 6-0, MB-OH, Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills, Ohio), AVC, Northwestern

Elia Rubin, 6-2, OH, Marymount (Los Angeles, California), Sunshine, Stanford

Harmony Sample, 5-10, S-RS, Hebron (Carrollton, Texas), TAV, Notre Dame

Allie Sczech, 6-4, RS, Cypress Ranch (Cypress, Texas), Houston Skyline, Baylor

Marianna Singletary, 6-4, MB, Porter-Gaud (Charleston, South Carolina) A5, Texas

Alexis Stucky, 6-2, S-RS, Laramie (Wyoming), NorCo, Florida

Amaya Thomas, 6-2, MB, University (Orlando, Florida), OTVA, Florida

Gala Trubint, 5-8, L-OH, Scripps Ranch (San Diego, California), Coast, USC

Lucy Trump, 6-0, OH, Ryle (Union, Kentucky), Tri-State Elite, Notre Dame

Megan Verbiest, 5-6, Libero, Marymount (Los Angeles, California), Sunshine, USC

Brielle Warren, 6-1, OH, College Station (Texas), Houston Skyline, Purdue

Ella Wrobel, 6-4, OH-RS, Plainfield (Illinois) North, Sports Performance, Wisconsin

McKenna Wucherer, 6-1, OH, Brookfield (Wisconsin) Central, Milwaukee Sting, Minnesota

Top 5 Players in the Class of 2022

1. McKenna Wucherer (Milwaukee Sting, Minnesota)

2. Jordan Middleton (AZ Storm, USC)

3. Devin Kahahawai (Spike & Serve, Texas)

4 .Maggie Mendelson (Hive, Nebraska))

T5. Averi Carlson (Skyline, Baylor)

T5. Elia Rubin (Sunshine, Stanford)

