The key takeaway from this year’s VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50 list?

The sport is alive and well in the Midwest — particularly in Illinois and Wisconsin.

While California, as it usually does in this annual much-anticipated feature, dominated the rankings, a total of 11 players from either the Land of Lincoln or the Badger State made the prestigious list.

The VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50 ranks the top 50 senior-age players in the nation (Class of 2022). The longest-running boys volleyball list in the country, the Boys Fab 50 is voted on by an elite panel of NCAA Division I-II men’s coaches. The list takes into consideration a player’s overall skill level and is not exclusive to his high school, club or USA Volleyball prowess.

California leads the way with 22 Fab 50 selections with Illinois next with seven. Wisconsin had four Fab 50s, tied with Arizona and Florida.

On the college front, Lewis, out of Romeoville, Illinois, is the leader of the back this time with six Fab 50 selections. Pepperdine, Loyola-Chicago, Stanford, UCLA and Ohio State each had four. A total of 19 universities are represented in this list.

MB Surf takes home the top Fab 50 club for 2022 with six selections. Bay to Bay, out of Northern California, has 5, while Arizona Fear and Milwaukee VBC each have four. Loyola High School out of Los Angeles has four of its 2022 rostered players on this list, including outside hitter Dillon Klein, who was voted the top player in the Class of 2022 by the voting panel. Klein, inbound to USC, beat out AZ Fear’s Zach Rama (UCLA signee) for the top positions.

The rest of the top five features UCLA recruit Andrew Rowan (OCVC), Florida product Shane Wetzel (Ohio State) and Bay Area resident Theo Snoey (Stanford).

As is custom, we also present our 25 Underclassmen to Watch list. Keep in mind, this is not a listing of the top 25 non-seniors in the country, but rather 25 players, as the name of the list suggests, that we should keep an eye on in the future. Historically, almost all of this particular list will graduate to the Fab 50 list when it comes time for their senior years.

What is not custom with the this year’s 25 Underclassmen list is the preponderance of freshmen and sophomores. Of the 25 positions, 11 were either ninth- or 10th-graders this past school year.

Some names that drew heavy amounts of eyeballs on the voting panel include San Diego-area standout Wesley Smith (committed to USC), Florida product Thiago Zamprogno (UCLA commit), as well as sophomore Tread Rosenthal (MB Surf) and fellow 10th graders Cole Hartke, a 6-10 outside hitter out of the Northwest Chicago suburbs and 6-6 outside hitter Sean Kelly (MB Surf).

Top 5 Players in the Class

1. Dillon Klein (USC)

2. Zach Rama (UCLA)

3. Andrew Rowan (UCLA)

4. Shane Wetzel (Ohio State)

5. Theo Snoey (Stanford)

2022 VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50

Name, Height, Position, High School, Club, College

Shawn Baggs, 6-7, MB, Casteel (Gilbert, AZ), AZ Fear, Lewis

Mick Bakos,, 6-3, Libero, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Surf, Pepperdine

Ryan Bartz, 6-4, OH, Muskego (Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Ball State

Bradley Bell 6-7, MB, Westosha Central (Salem, Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Loyola-Chicago

Derek Bradford, 6-7, RS, Royal (Simi Valley, CA), MB Surf, Hawai’i

Christopher Connelly,5-11, Libero, Naples (FL), 352 Elite, Long Beach State

Mason Connor, 6-0, Libero, Germantown (Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Ball State

Caden Day, 6-5, OH, Cardinal Gibbons (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Ocean Bay, Penn State

Nathan De Graaf, 6-6, RS, Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pennsylvania), Vanguard, Lewis

Island Doty, 6-3, S-OH, Doherty Green (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Front Range, Long Beach State

Ryan DuRoss, 6-3, OH, Christopher (Gilroy, CA), Bay to Bay, Stanford

James Eadie, 6-7, MB, Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, Pepperdine

Josh Ewert, 6-3, OH, Campolindo (Moraga, CA), Pac Rim, UC San Diego

Daniel Haber, 6-5, OH, Westhampton Beach (New York), Academy, Lewis

Callahan Hefner, 6-5, OH, Westlake (Austin, Texas), OCVC, Pepperdine

Nico Hersh, 6-9, MB-RS, St. Francis (Mountain View, CA), Bay to Bay, UCLA

Asa Holmes, 6-6, OH, Paloma Valley (Lake Elsinore, CA), Balboa Bay, Concordia Irvine

Dan Hurley, 6-8, OH-RS, Cox (Virginia Beach, Virginia), Coastal Virginia, Ohio State

Owen Loncar, 6-3, OH, Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), MB Surf, UC Santa Barbara

Jordan Lucas, 6-2, OH, Upland (CA), Pulse, Grand Canyon

Blaine Jones, 6-3, OH, South Fayette Township (Bridgeville, Pa.), Yorktowne, Penn State

Patrick Kane, 6-3, OH, Mountain View (CA), MVVC, UCSB

Filip Kierzkowski, 6-7, MB, Rolling Meadows (Illinois), Pipeline, Purdue Ft. Wayne

Dillon Klein, 6-4, OH, Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), MB Surf, USC

Coleman McDonough, 5-11, Libero, Seneca Valley (Cranberry Township, Pa.), Vanguard, UCLA

Jack O’Riordan, 6-7, RS, Barrington (Illinois), Adversity, Ohio State

Nico Paula, 6-2, OH, Berkeley Prep (Tampa, FL), 352 Elite, Lewis

Zach Rama, 6-8, OH, O’Connor (Phoenix, AZ), AZ Fear, UCLA

Bryce Robbins, 6-3, OH, O’Connor (Phoenix, AZ), AZ Fear, Loyola-Chicago

Noah Roberts, 6-7, OH, Los Alamitos (CA), Team Rockstar, USC

Alex Rottman, 6-6, OH, Santa Barbara (CA),Santa Barbara Coast, Stanford

Andrew Rowan, 6-6, S, J Serra (San Juan Capistrano, CA), OCVC, UCLA

Jaidin Russell, 6-5, OH, Newton South (Newton, Mass.), SMASH, UCLA

Evan Snodgrass, 6-8, MB, Tabb (Yorktown, Virginia), 352 Elite, George Mason

Theo Snoey, 6-8, OH, Head-Royce (Oakland, CA), Bay to Bay, Stanford

JJ Sowa, 5-10, Libero, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA), Pulse, Loyola-Chicago

Ryan Sprague, 6-3, S, Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), MB Surf, USC

Ryan Steponaitis, 6-7, MB, Woodstock (Illinois), MOD, Purdue-Ft. Wayne

Cole Sweitzer, 6-4, OH-RS, Middleton (Wisconsin), Milwaukee, Lewis

Kai Taylor, 6-3, OH, Capistrano Valley Christian (CA), Balboa Bay, Hawai’i

Brian Thomas, 6-10, MB, Campolindo (Moraga, CA), Bay to Bay, Harvard

Aidan Tune, 6-0, OH, Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii), Spike and Serve, Pepperdine

Miller Trubey, 6-9, RS, St. Mark’s School of Texas (Dallas, Texas), StepUp, Loyola-Chicago

Ryan Vena, 6-6, MB, Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), MB Surf, Princeton

AJ Vuksinic, 6-6, MB, Wheaton Academy (West Chicago, Ill.), Sports Performance, Ball State

Moses Wagner, 6-5, RS, Bellarmine College Prep (San Jose, CA), Bay to Bay, Stanford

Andrew Werner, 6-6, OH, Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ), AZ Fear, Princeton

Shane Wetzel, 6-6, RS, Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs, FL), Winter Park, Ohio State

Josh Weyerhaeuser, 6-7, MB, Warren (Gurnee, Illinois), Adversity, Long Beach State

Niko Williams, 6-6, S, Poway (CA), Coast, Ohio State

Pitor Wymoczyl, 6-6, MB, Buffalo Grove (Illinois), Adversity, Lewis

Paul Wyszyinski, 5-7, OH, Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Illinois), Sports Perf., George Mason

Note: 52 players are listed. There was a three-way tie for the 50th and final spot.



25 Underclassmen to watch

Name, Height, Position, Year, High School, Club, College (if known)

Caleb Blanchette, 6-5, S-RS, Soph., Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tennessee), C2, Unknown

George Bruening, 6-9, RS, Jr., Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, Pepperdine

Kaumana Carreira, 6-7, OH, Soph., Tesoro (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA), A4, Unknown

Christian Connell, 6-5. OH., Soph., Torrey Pines (San Diego, CA), Wave, Unknown

Jackson Cryst, 6-8, S-RS, Fresh., Millikan (Long Beach, CA), Pinnacle, Unknown

Luca Curci, 6-3, OH, Jr., Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, UCLA

David Decker, 6-8, RS, Jr., Cardinal Gibbons (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Ocean Bay, UCLA

Jack Ebertin, 6-5, OH, Jr., St. Francis (Mountain View, CA), Bay to Bay, USC

Sterling Foley, 6-4, OH, Soph., Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, Unknown

Cole Hartke, 6-10, OH, Soph., Barrington (Illinois), Pinnacle, Unknown

Finn Kearney, 6-5, RS-OH, Soph., O’Connor (Phoenix, AZ), AZ Fear, Unknown

Sean Kelly, 6-6, OH, Soph., Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), MB Surf, Unknown

Jakobi Lang, 6-4, OH, Jr., Hinsdale (Illinois) Central, 630, USC

Kellen Larson, 5-7, Libero, Soph., Woodbridge (Irvine, CA) Balboa Bay, Unknown

Victor Loiola, 6-2, OH, Soph., Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Surf, Unknown

David Mansilla, 6-8, OH, Jr., Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, CA), Rockstar, Unknown

Will McElveen, 6-5, S-RS, Jr., Olympia (Orlando, FL), 352, Ohio State

Kai Rodriguez, 6-3, OH, Jr., Christopher (Gilroy, CA), Bay to Bay, Hawai’i

Tread Rosenthal, 6-7, S-RS, Soph., Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Surf, Unknown

Ryan Sears, 5-11, Libero, Jr., Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, CA), SCVC, Hawai’i

Wesley Smith, 6-9, MB, Jr. (La Costa Canyon CA), Wave, USC

Alex Smits-Van Oyen, 6-5, S-RS, Jr., Coronado (Henderson, Nevada), Vegas United, UCSB

Jameson Vaccaro, 6-4, OH, Jr., Bishop’s (La Jolla, CA), Wave, Princeton

Tristan Whitfield, 6-7, MB-RS, Jr., Cape Henry (Virginia Beach, VA), Coastal Virginia, Princeton

Thiago Zamprogno, 6-6, MB, Jr., Cardinal Gibbons (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Ocean Bay, UCLA