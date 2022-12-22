The VolleyballMag.com national freshman of the year is Mimi Colyer of Oregon. Every one of our voters had Colyer No. 1. Eva Hudson of Purdue was named on nearly every top-freshman ballot, and Florida’s Alexis Stucky, Baylor’s Averi Carlson, Wisconsin’s Gulce Guctekin and Stanford’s Elia Rubin also received votes.
Once again we have four All-American teams — we started that in 2018 because in our talent-rich sport three teams simply aren’t enough — and an honorable-mention list.
While in this particular year our top honorees of Eggleston, Colyer and Petrie mirror that of the American Volleyball Coaches Association, our teams don’t. VolleyballMag.com voters were instructed to list four teams and each had to include at least one setter and one libero. What’s more, VolleyballMag.com is not beholden to the restrictions and nominating process that the AVCA adheres to and we also wait until after the NCAA semifinals and final to conclude voting.
Picking these teams is not easy and our voters were diligent and thorough. Not all agreed on who should be on which team, but everyone who watches, plays, coaches and appreciates NCAA Division I volleyball can agree that the following list of players is quite impressive.
2022 VolleyballMag.com All-Americans
First Team
Julia Bergmann, OH, Georgia Tech
Courtney Buzzerio, RS, Pittsburgh
Gabby Blossom, S, San Diego
Claire Chaussee, OH, Louisville
Logan Eggleston, OH, Texas
Skylar Fields, OH, USC
Zoe Fleck, L, Texas
Danielle Hart, MB, Wisconsin
Magda Jehlarova, MB, Washington State
Kendall Kipp, RS, Stanford
Taylor Landfair, OH, Minnesota
Brooke Nuneviller, OH, Oregon
Asjia O’Neal, MB, Texas
Mac Podraza, S, Ohio State
Second Team
Mimi Colyer, OH, Oregon
Emma Grome, S, Kentucky
Amber Igiede, MB, Hawai’i
Elizabeth Juhnke, OH, South Dakota
Raquel Lazaro, S, Louisville
Emily Londot, RS, Ohio State
Katie Lukes, OH, San Diego
Lauren Matthews, MB, Western Kentucky
McKenna Melville, OH, UCF
Kami Miner, S, Stanford
Kylie Murr, L, Ohio State
Devyn Robinson, RS, Wisconsin
Elena Scott, L, Louisville
Temi Thomas-Ailara, OH, Northwestern
Third Team
Sarah Franklin, OH, Wisconsin
Grace Frohling, RS, San Diego
Claire Hoffman, OH, Washington
Eva Hudson, OH, Purdue
Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, S, Texas
Kara McGhee, MB, Baylor
Elena Oglivie, L, Stanford
Hannah Pukis, S, Oregon
Lexi Rodriguez, L, Nebraska
Norah Sis, OH, Creighton
Madisen Skinner, OH, Texas
Azhani Tealer, MB, Kentucky
Amaya Tillman, MB, Louisville
Valeria Vazquez Gomez, OH, Pittsburgh
