Logan Eggleston of Texas, now the two-time VolleyballMag.com national player of the year, leads the 2022 VolleyballMag.com All-American teams. Read all about Eggleston here and watch our interview with the Texas outside hitter. She was joined on the first team by national-champion teammates Zoe Fleck and Asjia O’Neal.

The VolleyballMag.com national freshman of the year is Mimi Colyer of Oregon. Every one of our voters had Colyer No. 1. Eva Hudson of Purdue was named on nearly every top-freshman ballot, and Florida’s Alexis Stucky, Baylor’s Averi Carlson, Wisconsin’s Gulce Guctekin and Stanford’s Elia Rubin also received votes.

The coach of the year is San Diego’s Jen Petrie. Read about her here and watch our interview with the coach who took her team to the NCAA semifinals for the first time.

Once again we have four All-American teams — we started that in 2018 because in our talent-rich sport three teams simply aren’t enough — and an honorable-mention list.

While in this particular year our top honorees of Eggleston, Colyer and Petrie mirror that of the American Volleyball Coaches Association, our teams don’t. VolleyballMag.com voters were instructed to list four teams and each had to include at least one setter and one libero. What’s more, VolleyballMag.com is not beholden to the restrictions and nominating process that the AVCA adheres to and we also wait until after the NCAA semifinals and final to conclude voting.

Picking these teams is not easy and our voters were diligent and thorough. Not all agreed on who should be on which team, but everyone who watches, plays, coaches and appreciates NCAA Division I volleyball can agree that the following list of players is quite impressive.

2022 VolleyballMag.com All-Americans

First Team

Julia Bergmann, OH, Georgia Tech

Courtney Buzzerio, RS, Pittsburgh

Gabby Blossom, S, San Diego

Claire Chaussee, OH, Louisville

Logan Eggleston, OH, Texas

Skylar Fields, OH, USC

Zoe Fleck, L, Texas

Danielle Hart, MB, Wisconsin

Magda Jehlarova, MB, Washington State

Kendall Kipp, RS, Stanford

Taylor Landfair, OH, Minnesota

Brooke Nuneviller, OH, Oregon

Asjia O’Neal, MB, Texas

Mac Podraza, S, Ohio State

Second Team

Mimi Colyer, OH, Oregon

Emma Grome, S, Kentucky

Amber Igiede, MB, Hawai’i

Elizabeth Juhnke, OH, South Dakota

Raquel Lazaro, S, Louisville

Emily Londot, RS, Ohio State

Katie Lukes, OH, San Diego

Lauren Matthews, MB, Western Kentucky

McKenna Melville, OH, UCF

Kami Miner, S, Stanford

Kylie Murr, L, Ohio State

Devyn Robinson, RS, Wisconsin

Elena Scott, L, Louisville

Temi Thomas-Ailara, OH, Northwestern

Third Team

Sarah Franklin, OH, Wisconsin

Grace Frohling, RS, San Diego

Claire Hoffman, OH, Washington

Eva Hudson, OH, Purdue

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, S, Texas

Kara McGhee, MB, Baylor

Elena Oglivie, L, Stanford

Hannah Pukis, S, Oregon

Lexi Rodriguez, L, Nebraska

Norah Sis, OH, Creighton

Madisen Skinner, OH, Texas

Azhani Tealer, MB, Kentucky

Amaya Tillman, MB, Louisville

Valeria Vazquez Gomez, OH, Pittsburgh

Fourth Team

Yadhira Anchante, S, Marquette

Caitie Baird, OH, Stanford

Rachel Fairbanks, S/RS, Pittsburgh

Kacie Evans, OH, Georgia

Morgahn Fingall, RS, Tennnessee

Kate Georgiades, L, Houston

Carly Graham, S, Rice

Serena Gray, MB, Pittsburgh

Paula Gursching, OH, Youngstown State

Madi Kubik, OH, Nebraska

Molly Phillips, RS, Texas

Reagan Rutherford, RS, Kentucky

Alexis Stucky, S, Florida

Raina Terry, OH, Illinois