Logan Eggleston of Texas, now the two-time VolleyballMag.com national player of the year, leads the 2022 VolleyballMag.com All-American teams. Read all about Eggleston here and watch our interview with the Texas outside hitter. She was joined on the first team by national-champion teammates Zoe Fleck and Asjia O’Neal.

The VolleyballMag.com national freshman of the year is Mimi Colyer of Oregon. Every one of our voters had Colyer No. 1. Eva Hudson of Purdue was named on nearly every top-freshman ballot, and Florida’s Alexis Stucky, Baylor’s Averi Carlson, Wisconsin’s Gulce Guctekin and Stanford’s Elia Rubin also received votes.

The coach of the year is San Diego’s Jen Petrie. Read about her here and watch our interview with the coach who took her team to the NCAA semifinals for the first time.

Once again we have four All-American teams — we started that in 2018 because in our talent-rich sport three teams simply aren’t enough — and an honorable-mention list. 

While in this particular year our top honorees of Eggleston, Colyer and Petrie mirror that of the American Volleyball Coaches Association, our teams don’t. VolleyballMag.com voters were instructed to list four teams and each had to include at least one setter and one libero. What’s more, VolleyballMag.com is not beholden to the restrictions and nominating process that the AVCA adheres to and we also wait until after the NCAA semifinals and final to conclude voting.

Picking these teams is not easy and our voters were diligent and thorough. Not all agreed on who should be on which team, but everyone who watches, plays, coaches and appreciates NCAA Division I volleyball can agree that the following list of players is quite impressive.

Gabby Blossom celebrates a point during the NCAA semifinals/Matt Smith photo

2022 VolleyballMag.com All-Americans

First Team
Julia Bergmann, OH, Georgia Tech
Courtney Buzzerio, RS, Pittsburgh
Gabby Blossom, S, San Diego
Claire Chaussee, OH, Louisville
Logan Eggleston, OH, Texas
Skylar Fields, OH, USC
Zoe Fleck, L, Texas
Danielle Hart, MB, Wisconsin
Magda Jehlarova, MB, Washington State
Kendall Kipp, RS, Stanford
Taylor Landfair, OH, Minnesota
Brooke Nuneviller, OH, Oregon
Asjia O’Neal, MB, Texas
Mac Podraza, S, Ohio State
Louisville’s Claire Chaussee attacks against Texas in the NCAA title match/Matt Smith photo
Second Team 
Mimi Colyer, OH, Oregon
Emma Grome, S, Kentucky
Amber Igiede, MB, Hawai’i
Elizabeth Juhnke, OH, South Dakota
Raquel Lazaro, S, Louisville
Emily Londot, RS, Ohio State
Katie Lukes, OH, San Diego
Lauren Matthews, MB, Western Kentucky
McKenna Melville, OH, UCF
Kami Miner, S, Stanford
Kylie Murr, L, Ohio State
Devyn Robinson, RS, Wisconsin
Elena Scott, L, Louisville
Temi Thomas-Ailara, OH, Northwestern
Third Team 
Sarah Franklin, OH, Wisconsin
Grace Frohling, RS, San Diego
Claire Hoffman, OH, Washington
Eva Hudson, OH, Purdue
Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, S, Texas
Kara McGhee, MB, Baylor
Elena Oglivie, L, Stanford
Hannah Pukis, S, Oregon
Lexi Rodriguez, L, Nebraska
Norah Sis, OH, Creighton
Madisen Skinner, OH, Texas
Azhani Tealer, MB, Kentucky
Amaya Tillman, MB, Louisville
Valeria Vazquez Gomez, OH, Pittsburgh
Fourth Team
Yadhira Anchante, S, Marquette
Caitie Baird, OH, Stanford
Rachel Fairbanks, S/RS, Pittsburgh
Kacie Evans, OH, Georgia
Morgahn Fingall, RS, Tennnessee
Kate Georgiades, L, Houston
Carly Graham, S, Rice
Serena Gray, MB, Pittsburgh
Paula Gursching, OH, Youngstown State
Madi Kubik, OH, Nebraska
Molly Phillips, RS, Texas
Reagan Rutherford, RS, Kentucky
Alexis Stucky, S, Florida
Raina Terry, OH, Illinois
Honorable Mention
Anota Adekunle, MB, Rice
Victoria Barrett, OH, Towson
Merritt Beason, RS, Florida
Annie Benbow, L, San Diego
Leyla Blackwell, MB, San Diego
Paige Briggs, OH, Western Kentucky
Crystal Burk, OH, South Dakota State
Haley Bush, OH, Drake
Averi Carlson, S, Baylor
Sara Ciszek, S, Sacred Heart
Sydney Cole, S, Northern Colorado
Sarah Cruz, OH, Texas Rio Grande Valley
Anna DeBeer, OH, Louisville
Emily DeWalt, S, Texas State
Lily Felts, OH, FGCU
Sophie Fisher, MB, Georgia
Janell Fitzgerald, RS, Texas State
Merry Gebel, OH, Western Carolina
Kari Geissberger, L, Loyola Marymount
Heather Gneiting, MB, BYU
Gracie Johnson, OH, Duke
Rainelle Jones, MB, Maryland
Meegan Hart, MB, Colorado
Taylor Head, OH, Arkansas
Allie Holland, MB, Penn State
Eleanor Holthaus, OH, Iowa State
Tsvetelina Ilieva, OH, Binghamton
Petra Indrova, OH, Bowling Green
Abbie Jackson, OH, Houston
KJ Johnson, OH, Fairfield
Lindsey Kelly, S, Princeton
Julia Kurowski, S, Colgate
Giovana Larregui Lopez, OH, Eastern Illinois
Logan Lednicky, RS, Texas A&M
Erin Livingston, OH, BYU
Marina Markova, OH, Florida
Isabel Martin, OH, UNLV
Lani Mason, OH, Delaware
Nia McCardell, L, Rice
Rya McKinnon, OH, Howard
Karlie McNabb, OH, Loyola
Carsen Murray, MB, Marquette
Audrey Nalls, OH, TCU
Onye Ofoegbu, MB, UC Irvine
Sydney Palazzolo, OH, High Point
Kyndal Payne, OH, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Ella May Powell, S, Washington
Madelyn Robinson, OH, Utah
Adanna Rollins, OH, Kentucky
McKenna Ruch, MB, Omaha
Julia Sangiacomo, OH, Santa Clara
Polina Shemanova, OH, Syracuse
Jenna Story, L, Wright State
Pia Timmer, OH, Washington State
Andrea Tsvetanova, S, Coppin State
Mia Tuaniga, S, USC
Kendra Wait, S, Creighton
Dominique Washington, OH, Florida A&M
Mia Wesley, OH, Southern Miss
Kashauna Williams, OH, Penn State
Asjia O’Neal of Texas skies above Louisville in the NCAA championship match/Matt Smith photo

