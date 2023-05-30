While California — and justifiably so — is known as the sport’s hotbed that has churned out so many great volleyball players over the years, we must continue not to sleep on the Land of Lincoln when it comes to the youth boys side of things.

A look at the 2023 VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50 proves the state of Illinois, particularly the Chicago suburbs, continues to up the ante and crank out quality players that go on to play at significant NCAA Division I-II programs.

On the heels of having seven Illinois-based selections in 2022, this year 12 players from Illinois grace the Fab 50 list, which highlights the top 50 boys senior-age youth players in the nation as voted on by an elite panel of NCAA Division I-II coaches. VolleyballMag.com has no involvement in the voting process beyond sending out the ballot and tabulating the final results.

The longest-running boys volleyball list in the country under the auspices of the 47-year-old Volleyball Magazine/VolleyballMag.com brand, the Boys Fab 50 takes into consideration a player’s overall skill level and is not exclusive to his high school, club or USA Volleyball prowess. Our annual boys high school All-American awards will be released this summer.

Drilling down deeper into that Illinois dozen, 11 different Chicago city-limit and suburban high schools are represented, along with seven different clubs (Ultimate leading the way with three Fab 50 picks) and nine different college inbound player recipients (Ball State and Loyola Chicago each have two Chicago-area signees).

Of course, California continues to be California with 22 Boys Fab 50 selections. No surprise there.

When it comes to college on this year’s list and what typically is a precursor to our VolleyballMag.com men’s college recruiting class rankings in the fall, coach John Hawks’ Loyola Chicago Ramblers head the list with eight Fab 50 selections, followed by UCLA and Lewis with five each, and Pepperdine, USC, Hawai’i and George Mason with four each. Sixteen Division I-II programs had at least one Fab 50 selection.

Interesting this time around was voting for who the top player in the Class of 2023 is, which yielded no runaway winner, but two clear-cut choices with a decent voting gap after that.

USC signee Wes Smith (6-10 middle out of the San Diego area) is the top-ranked player. He edged UC Santa Barbara-bound George Bruening (Corona del Mar for high school and Balboa Bay for club out of Southern California) by two voting points.

Five different players received a first-place vote.

Smith joins a list of recent top Boys Fab 50 recruits that includes Dillon Klein (USC, 2022), Klistan Lawrence (Long Beach State, 2021), Clarke Godbold (Long Beach State, 2020) and Alex Knight (UCLA, 2019). Klein was named to the all-MPSF second team and the all-MPSF freshman team this spring. Godbold was the Big West freshman of the year in 2021, while Knight was a second-team All-American selection this past season and was named the most outstanding player of the 2023 NCAA men’s tournament, helping lead the Bruins to their 20th national title.

After Bruening and Smith, the 2023 top five rounds out with fellow UCSB recruit Josh Aruya at No. 3, Luca Curci (UCLA) at No. 4 and Cole Schobel (Loyola Chicago) at No. 5. Sebastiano Sani (Long Beach State) and Jake Read (Loyola Chicago) tied for the sixth spot and Jakobi Lange (USC) was eighth in that top player voting.

Balboa Bay out of Southern California was tops in terms of clubs loaded with Fab 50 picks — with five. The previously mentioned Ultimate out of the Chicago suburbs, Pulse, out of Anaheim, California, Outrigger (Hawai’i) and The St. James (Virginia) each had three.

Twins also are part of the mix — two sets to be precise. Pepperdine-bound Jack and Ryan Graves make up one set of twins, while Luke and Zach Pekol out of the Chicago south suburbs is the other. Actually, the Graves twins are triplets along with sister, Madi.

As always, we also include our VolleyballMag.com 25 Underclassmen to Watch List that highlights 25 top non-senior players around the country. Those on this list typically graduate to the Boys Fab 50 main list the next year. As a reminder, this is not a top-25 underclassmen list rather a list of 25 top non-seniors. And just like with the Fab 50, VolleyballMag.com has no involvement with the voting, which was done by that same elite panel of NCAA Division I-II men’s coaches.

Some top vote-getters on this end include Sterling Foley (USC commit), Tread Rosenthal (Hawai’i commit), Travell Jordan (out of Arizona), Caleb Blanchette (USC commit), Parker Tomkinson (USC commit), Tyler Robinson (USC commit), Sean Kelly (Princeton commit), Finn Kearney (Hawai’i commit) and Cole Hartke (Pepperdine commit). Of note with the 25 list, all 25 players are in the Class of 2024 category (juniors who will be seniors in high school this fall).

2023 VolleyballMag.com Boys Fab 50



Name, Position, High School, Club, College

Lukas Anderson, 6-4, RS, Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), MB Surf, Loyola Chicago

Josh Aruya, 6-8, MB, Mission Viejo (CA), Balboa Bay, UC Santa Barbara

Quinn Bishop, 6-3, OH, Dwyer (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), Ocean Bay, Harvard

Ignacio Brito, 6-4, OH, Columbus (Miami, FL), Miami United, Stanford

George Bruening, 6-8, RS, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, UC Santa Barbara

Marty Canavan, 6-5, OH-RS, Marist (Chicago, IL), Ultimate, Ball State

Nate Clinton, 6-4, OH, Amador Valley (Pleasanton, CA), Bay to Bay, Stanford

Luca Curci, 6-3, OH, Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, UCLA

Jack Ebertin, 6-5, OH, St. Francis (Mountain View, CA), Bay to Bay, USC

Nate Egerstrom, 6-8, MB, Calabasas (CA), SoCal Legends, Penn State

Robert Evangelista, 6-2, OH, McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, NY), Pace Bootlegger, George Mason

Jack Graves, 6-5, OH, Beckham (Irvine, CA), A4, Pepperdine

Ryan Graves, 6-6, S, Beckham (Irvine, CA), A4, Pepperdine

Spencer Graves, 6-5, MB, Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), MB Surf, UCLA

Sean Harvey, 6-7, OH, Bartlett (IL), Future, Penn State

Cameron Hoying, 6-8, S, St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio), Vanguard, Lewis

Tyler Howard, 6-4, OH, Canyon (Anaheim, CA), Pulse, Loyola Chicago

Aidan Klein, 6-9, MB, Evanston (IL) Township, MOD, Loyola Chicago

Carson Kneisl, 6-6, OH, Arvada (Colorado) West, Front Range, Stanford

Jakobi Lange, 6-4, OH, Hinsdale (IL) Central, 630, USC

Charlie Ledford, 6-2, Libero, Cathedral (San Diego, CA), Wave, Loyola Chicago

Gray Mandelbaum, 6-7, MB, Brentwood (Los Angeles, CA), Rockstar, Stanford

Matt Mazur, 6-8, RS, Lancaster (New York), Niagara Frontier, Pepperdine

Gabe Metcalf, 6-3, S, La Canada (Flintridge, CA), Rockstar, George Mason

Derek Nagel, 6-10, RS, Palatine (IL), Pipeline, George Mason

Gavin O’Brien, 6-8, MB, Neuqua Valley (Naperville, IL), Sports Performance, Loyola Chicago

Brad Pan, 5-8, Libero, Cupertino (CA), Mountain View, USC

Luke Pekol, 6-9, OH-RS-MB, Joliet (IL) Catholic, Uno, Lewis

Zach Pekol, 6-9, OH-RS-MB, Joliet (IL) Catholic, Uno, Lewis

Liam Phinizy, 6-8, OH-RS, Huntington Beach (CA), Pulse, Loyola Chicago

Jake Read, 6-4, OH, Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, Loyola Chicago

Kai Rodriguez, 6-4, OH, Moanalua (Honolulu, Hawai’i), Outrigger, Hawai’i

Jaidin Russell, 6-5, RS-OH, Newton (Massachusetts) South, SMASH, UCLA

Sebastian Sanchez, 6-5, OH, Bishop Moore (Orlando, FL), Ocean Bay, George Mason

Sebastian Sani, 6-8, OH, Walter Johnson (Bethesda, Maryland), The St. James, Long Beach State

Kyle Saurer, 6-9, S, Elgin Academy (Elgin, IL), Sports Performance, BYU

Cole Schobel, 6-1, S, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA), Balboa Bay, Loyola Chicago

Michael Schwob, 6-5, S, Broadneck (Annapolis, Maryland), Annapolis, Penn State

Ryan Sears, 5-11, Libero, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, CA), SCVC, Hawai’i

Alex Smits-Van Oyen, 6-5, S, Coronado (Las Vegas, Nevada), Pulse, UC Santa Barbara

Wes Smith, 6-10, MB, La Costa Canyon (Carlsbad, CA), Wave, USC

Tyler Stewart, 6-5, S, Prospect Ridge Academy (Broomfield, CO), Front Range, Pepperdine

Tyler Tharpe, 6-7, RS, Whitney Young (Chicago, IL), Ultimate, Ohio State

Justin Todd, 6-6, OH-RS, Moanalua (Honolulu, Hawai’i), Outrigger, Hawaii

James Vaccaro, 6-4, OH-S, Bishop’s (La Jolla, CA), Wave, Princeton

Tyler Walenga, 6-2, OH, Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, IL), Ultimate, Lewis

Tristan Whitfield, 6-7, MB, Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, VA), The St. James, Princeton

Michah Wong Diallo, 6-8, MB, Marshall (Los Angeles, CA), SoCal Legends, UCLA

Zach Yewchuk, 6-7, RS, Moanalua (Honolulu, Hawai’i), Outrigger, Hawaii

Peter Zurawski, 6-6, S, Oak Park-River Forest (Oak Park, IL), 630, Ball State

Thiago Zamprogno, 6-6, MB, Cardinal Gibbons (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Ocean Bay, UCLA

Quinten Zilch, 6-2, Libero-OH, Shipley (Media, PA), The St. James, Lewis

Note: 52 players are listed in this year’s Boys Fab 50. There was a three-way tie for the 50th and final position, and as is VolleyballMag.com custom, no ties for the final spot are broken.

Top Players in the Class

1. Wes Smith (USC)

2. George Bruening (UC Santa Barbara)

3. Josh Aruya (UC Santa Barbara)

4. Luca Curci (UCLA)

5. Cole Schobel (Loyola Chicago)

25 Underclassmen to Watch List



Name, Height, Position, Year, High School, Club, College (if known)

Roan Alviar, 5-11, Libero, Jr., Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, CA), Bay to Bay, NA

Caleb Blanchette, 6-5, S-RS, Jr., Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tennessee), C2 Attack, USC

Kaumana Carreira, 6-7, OH, Jr., Tesoro (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA), A4, NA

Kahale Clini, 6-4, OH-RS, Jr., Punahou (Honolulu, Hawai’i), Outrigger, UCLA

Christian Connell, 6-5, OH, Jr., Torrey Pines (San Diego, CA), Wave, USC

Sterling Foley, 6-6, OH, Jr., Corona del Mar (Newport Beach CA), Balboa Bay, USC

Gaige Gabriel, 6-8, MB, Jr., Exeter Township (Reading, PA), Yorktowne, Penn State

Riggs Guy, 6-3, OH-RS, Jr., Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, CA), Balboa Bay, NA

Cole Hartke, 6-10, OH, Jr., Barrington (IL), Sports Performance, Pepperdine

Ford Harman, 5-10, S, Libero, Jr., Santa Barbara (CA), Santa Barbara, Long Beach State

Travell Jordan, 6-8, MB, Jr., Desert Ridge (Mesa, Arizona), AZ Fear, NA

Raglan Kear, 6-5, OH, Jr., San Clemente (CA), 949, UC Santa Barbara

Finn Kearney, 6-5, RS-OH, Jr., Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix, Arizona), AZ Fear, Hawai’i

Sean Kelly, 6-6, OH, Jr., Loyola (Los Angeles, CA), MB Surf, Princeton

Kellen Larson, 5-7, Libero, Jr., Woodbridge (Irvine, CA), Balboa Bay, NA

Victor Loiola, 6-4, OH, Jr., Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Surf, Long Beach State

Ian Nolte, 6-5, OH-RS, Wilson (Long Beach, CA), Rockstar, Ohio State

Isaiah Preuitt, 6-8, MB, Central Catholic (Portland, Oregon), AJAXVB, NA

Tyler Robinson, 6-8, MB, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA), Rockstar, USC

Trent Taliaferro, 6-4, S, Jr., Mission Viejo (CA), 949, UCLA

Parker Tomkinson, 6-10, MB, Jr., Carlsbad (CA), Wave, USC

Eamon Rigdon, 6-6, RS, Jr., Servite (Anaheim, CA), 949, NA

Tread Rosenthal, 6-8, S, Jr., Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Surf, Hawai’i

Marek Turner, 6-5, RS, Jr., Wilson (Long Beach, CA), Rockstar, NA

Reed Wainright, 6-7, MB, Jr., St. Margaret’s Episcopal (San Juan Capistrano, CA), Balboa Bay, NA