Editor’s note: This is part 2 of John Tawa’s list of the top performers, state-by-state, throughout the country before championship season gets into full swing. Think of it as a Player of the Year Watch List. Today, Michigan through Wyoming.

As the playoffs descend on the country and teams work towards being crowned state champions, VolleyballMag.com presents its ION List, the top high school performers in each of the 50 states plus D.C. to this point in the 2023 fall season. It’s like a “watch list,” but with a cuter name. These are players to keep an eye on … ION … get it?

While we’ve been paying attention since first serve in mid-August, the task of identifying the top players began in earnest two weeks ago. More than 200 high school coaches and media sources were consulted and asked: “Who are the best players in your state, based on their play so far in 2023?”

Opinions varied, but eventually a consensus emerged of the players most deserving of recognition. In smaller states or those still trying to find their volleyball footing, the ION List only goes five players deep. In powerhouse states like Ohio, Florida, Texas and California, the ION List exceeds 15 players. If coaches couldn’t choose between two or three on the margin, we included all of them. That’s why some lists, which should be five players, are six. Or eight. The more the merrier.

At the end of the year, VolleyballMag.com will choose a Player of the Year from every state. We’re not saying that the winners will come from the ION List, but it certainly is a good first resource.

MICHIGAN
Izzy Busignani, 6-1 Jr. OH, Marian
Aubree Deshetsky, 5-9 Soph. OH, North Branch
Gabby DiVita, 6-2 Soph. OH, Grosse Pointe South
Campbell Flynn, 6-3 Jr.  S, Mercy
Navea Gauthier, 6-2 Jr. OH, Shelby
Victoria Gray, 6-2 Jr. MB, Bedford
Kate Maley, 6-0 Sr. OH, Skyline
Kayla Nwabueze, 6-3 Soph. MB, Bloomfield Hills
Molly Reck, 5-11 Jr. OH, Northville
Izzy Swiercz, 6-1 Sr.  OH, Hudsonville

Olivia Swenson
MINNESOTA
Kaia Caffee, 6-4 Sr. MB, Buffalo
Rayna Christianson, 6-2 Soph. S/MB, Lakeville North
Alexa Dietz, 5-11 Sr.  MB, East Ridge
McKenna Garr, 5-7 Jr.  libero, Rush City
Carly Gilk, 6-2 Jr.  RS, Champlin Park
Kate Holthaus, 5-10 Jr. OH, Rocori
Anya Schmidt, 5-10 Jr. S, Rogers
Keira Schmidt, 6-5 Jr. MB, Eagan
Olivia Swenson, 6-4 Sr. OH, Wayzata
Stella Swenson, 6-2 Sr.  S, Wayzata

Emily Davis
MISSISSIPPI
Carson Caraway, 6-2 Fr., Jackson Academy
Emily Davis, 6-1 OH, Brandon
Emma Levingston
Emma Levingston, 6-2 Sr. OH, Brandon
Kaylee Lowther, 5-4 Sr.  libero, Jackson Academy
Diana Wells, 5-11 Jr. OH, Germantown
Carlie Cisneros
MISSOURI
Jacy Bray, 5-7 Sr. S, Nixa
Carlie Cisneros, 6-1 Sr.  OH, Liberty North
Bella Faria, 5-9 Sr. OH, Kickapoo
Tara Greenberry, 6-3 Jr. MB, Incarnate Word
Olivia Hasbrook, 5-7 Sr. libero, Eureka
Kya Johnson, 5-7 Sr. libero, Kickapoo
Ella Keeven, 5-9 Jr. S/RS, Marquette
Claire Morissey, 6-0 Sr.  OH, St. Joseph’s Academy
Abigail Mullen, 6-3 Jr. OH/RS, Liberty
Alyssa Nelson, 5-8 Sr. S, Lafayette
Reagan Nelson, 5-11 Jr. OH, Pattonville
Maya Witherspoon, 5-11 Jr.  OH, Lafayette
Maya Witherspoon
MONTANA
Addie Allen, 5-8 Sr. S, Billings West
Kourtney Grossman, 6-0 Sr. OH, Billings West
Mackenzie Jackson, 6-2 Sr. RS, Helena
Austin Long, 5-6 Sr. libero, Billings West
Leela Ormsby, 6-3 Jr. MB, Billings Senior
Sydney Pierce, 6-4 Sr. MB, Billings West
NEBRASKA
Morgan Bode, 6-0 Sr. MB, Papillion – LaVista South
Reese Booth, 5-8 Sr. S, Elkhorn North
Paisley Douglas, 5-6 Sr. libero, Skutt Catholic
Keri Leimbach, 5-5 Jr. libero, Lincoln Lutheran
Malayah Long, 6-0 Sr.  S, Lincoln Southwest
Olivia Mauch, 5-6 Sr.  libero, Bennington
Lauren Medeck, 6-0 Sr.  OH, Papillion – La Vista South
Sierra Pokharel, 5-7 Jr. libero, Millard West
Mia Tvrdy, 6-0 Sr.  MB, Papillion – La Vista
Reagan Wallraff, 6-0 Fr. MB, Elkhorn North
Natalie Wardlow, 6-4 Jr. MB, Lincoln Southeast
Addison West, 5-11 Soph. OH, Skutt Catholic

NEVADA
Julie Beckham, 6-0 Soph. OH, Coronado
Italia Cloyd, 5-9 Sr. OH/RS, Faith Lutheran
Sienna Novak, 5-10 Soph. OH, Foothill
Bianca Richardson, 5-11 Sr. OH, Faith Lutheran
Tatum Thompson, 5-7 Sr. libero, Bishop Gorman
Trinity Thompson, 5-9 Soph. S, Bishop Gorman
Leilia Toailoa, 6-1 Sr.  OH, Bishop Gorman
Ayanna Watson, 6-3 Soph. OH, Bishop Gorman
Willow Watson, 6-2 Jr. MB, Arbor View
Aliah Williams, 6-2 Sr. MB, Centennial
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Julianne Danis, 5-9 Jr. OH, Goffstown
Lindsey Healey, 5-11 Sr.  OH, Bedford
Lana McCarthy, 6-4 Sr.  MB, Bedford
McKenna O’Connell, 5-8 Sr. S, Bedford
Annette Schlunk, 5-10 Sr. OH, Hollis-Brookline
Tory Vitko, 6-0 Sr. S/RS, Dover
NEW JERSEY
Naomi Lygas, 5-9 Soph. OH, Princeton
Jordyn Hamlin, 5-7 Sr. OH, Southern Regional — Manahawkin
Haley Maher, 5-3 Sr. libero, Sparta
Taylor Miller, 6-2 Sr .OH, Demarest
Abby Romero, 5-5 Sr. libero, Immaculate Heart Academy
Dajah Williams, 6-0 Sr.  OH, Williamstown
NEW MEXICO
Tea Kalajdzic, 6-0 Sr. OH, La Cueva
Marian Hatch, 5-7 Sr. S, Cleveland
Makayla Martinez, 5-4 Sr. libero, Cibola
Addison Massey, 6-0 Soph. OH, Las Cruces
Ella Parker, 6-1 Sr. OH/MB, Cibola 
Karyna Werley, 5-9 Jr.  S, La Cueva
NEW YORK
Ashley Ballou, 6-1 Sr. S/RS, Eden
Meghan Clifford, 6-3 Sr.  MB, Fairport
Marin Collins, 6-3 Jr. OH, Frontier
Reagan Ennist, 6-2 Jr.  OH, Shenendehowa
Audrey Grable, 5-10 Sr. OH, Sacred Heart
Ava Haynes, 5-11 Sr. OH, Portville
Madison Keem, 5-10 Jr. S, St, Mary’s of Lancaster
Natalie Pedersen, 5-9 Sr. OH, Irondequoit
Sarah Robbins, 6-2 Jr. MB, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake
Carson Tyler, 5-10 Sr.  OH, St. Mary’s of Lancaster
Sally Perez
NORTH CAROLINA
Emily Bobbitt, 5-11 Sr.  OH/S, Corinth Holders
Julia DePinto, 5-10 Sr.  S, Chapel Hill
Talia Francom, 6-5 Jr. MB, Green Level
Genevieve Harris, 5-9 Soph. S, Cardinal Gibbons
Kiarrah Horne, 5-11 Sr.  OH, Millbrook
Ryan Hunter, 6-2 Jr.  RS, Cox Mill
Gabby Nichols, 6-4 Jr. MB, Reagan
Belle Patrick, 6-2 Sr. OH, Green Hope
Sally Perez, 6-3 Sr. OH, Middle Creek
Ellyson Randolph, 6-2 Fr. OH, Reagan
Katie Raymer, Soph. libero, Apex
Avery Scoggins, 6-1 Sr. S, Middle Creek
Laynie Smith, 6-4 Sr.  OH/RS, Chapel Hill
Asia Thigpen, 5-11 Sr.  OH, Green Level
NORTH DAKOTA
Tayla Andersen, 5-11 Sr. OH, Bismarck
Raina Chwialkowski, 5-8 Soph. Libero, West Fargo
Eden Fridley, 6-0 Sr. OH, Century
Hannah Litzinger, 5-10 S. OH, Grand Forks
Makenna Nold, Sr. S/MB, Jamestown

OHIO
Sydney Barrett, 6-0 Sr. MB, Kings
Allison Barrick, 6-0 Jr. OH, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Lily Barron, 6-2 Sr. OH, Olentangy Orange
Addy Brus, 5-11 Sr. OH, St. Ursula (Cincinnati)
Sakura Codling, 5-5 Jr.  libero, Seton
Kayla Channell, 6-1 Jr. MB, Gilmour Academy
Maddie Cugino, 5-9 Sr. OH, Olentangy Orange
Taryn DeWese, 6-0 Sr. S/RS, Lake (Toledo)
Maria Drapp, 5-9 Sr.  S, Mercy McAuley
Katie Gielas, 6-2 Jr. OH, Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Annabelle Groomes, 6-0 Jr. S/RS, St. Joseph
Luci Heid, 6-0 Jr. OH, Badin (Hamilton, Ohio)
Layla Hoying,, 5-10 Soph. OH, Bishop Watterson
Elise Marchal, 6-0 Sr. MB, Kings
Lucy Mott, 6-1 Sr. S, St. Ursula Academy (Toledo)
Hannah Pattie, 5-7 Sr. S, Lake Catholic
Cara Richter, 5-11 Soph. OH, Mount Notre Dame
Alec Rothe, 6-3 Sr.  MB, Dublin Scioto
Reese Wuebker, 5-10 Sr.  OH, Centerville
Faith Young, 6-1 Sr. OH, Harrison (Ohio)
OKLAHOMA
Lolufe Adedeji, 6-2 Soph. MB, Edmond Memorial
Skylar Brady, 5-10 Soph. MB, Bethany
Landry Braziel, 6-0 Sr. OH, Community Christian
Arianna Brown, 6-0 Soph. OH, Booker T. Washington
Carley Butler, 6-1 Sr. MB, Owasso
Olivia Cupp, 5-10 Sr. S, Jenks
Ally Fees, 6-0 Sr. OH, Mount St. Mary
Curry Kendall, 6-1 Sr. OH, Bishop Kelley
Kynli Kirkendoll, 6-0 Sr. MB, Jenks
Gia McGrew, 6-0 Jr. RS, Mount St. Mary
Kat Rowe, 5-7 Sr. S/OH, Edmond Memorial

OREGON
Madi Andrews, 6-0 Soph. OH, Nelson
Taelyn Bentley, 5-11 Jr. MB, Crescent Valley
Emma Brewer, 6-1 Soph. OH, Salem Academy
Sidney Friesen, 5-8 Sr. OH, Sprague
Bridget Gould, 5-11 Sr. RS, Marshfield
Alexis Haury, 5-10 Sr.  S/OH, Silverton
Akylah Kaino, 5-11 Jr. OH, Burns
Mackenzie King, 6-0 Sr. OH, Burns
Lilly Lansing, 6-0 Sr. MB, Jesuit
Chloe LeLuge, 6-3 Sr.  OH, Bend
Kamden Mitchell, 5-11 Sr. S, Crescent Valley
Tatum Montiel, 5-11 Jr. OH, Marshfield
Paige Thiess, 6-1 Jr. OH, Oregon City
Gracie Vohs, 5-11 Sr. OH, Sisters
PENNSYLVANIA
Natalie Carr, 5-11 Soph. OH, Canon-McMillan
Bailey Corrigan, 6-0 Jr.  OH, Liberty
Reese Hazelton, 6-2  Sr.  OH, Philipsburg-Osceola
Isabelle Hoppe, 5-8 Soph. S, Pine-Richland
Addison Leber, 5-10 Jr. OH, Hempfield
Madison Monahan, 5-9 Sr. S, Pope John Paul II
Emma Parks, 6-2 Jr. OH, Meadville
Alli Reimer, 6-0 Sr. OH, Parkland
Sophia Schweikert, 6-1 Jr. OH, Upper Merion
Maggie Smith, 5-8 Sr. S, Parkland
RHODE ISLAND
Abby Crowley, 5-7 Jr. S, La Salle
Sydney Henson, 5-6 Jr. libero, North Kingstown
Ella Maack, 6-1 Sr. S, North Kingstown
Caitlin Mediate, 5-5 Jr. S, Portsmouth
Keira Mullen, Soph. S/RS, East Providence
SOUTH CAROLINA
Olivia Borgman, 6-1 Jr. OH, North Myrtle Beach
Grace Dumont, 5-11 Sr. S/RS, St. Joseph’s Catholic
Annie Dziczkowski, 5-10 Sr. OH, South Aiken
Maggie Elliott, 6-1 Sr.  OH, Beckham
Christiana Greene, 5-9 Sr. OH/, Cardinal Newman
Carly O’Brien, 5-10 Sr.  OH, Dorman
Bridey Potter, 6-0 Sr., MB, Wando

SOUTH DAKOTA
Taryn Kirsch, 5-10 Jr. libero, Washington
Maggie Meister, 5-8 Jr.  libero, Harrisburg
Ava Nillson, 6-0 Sr. S, Warner
Sophi Randall, 5-11 Jr. S, Dell Rapids
Josalyn Samuels, 6-0 8th, Harrisburg
Gabi Zachariasen, 5-11 Soph. OH, Harrisburg

TENNESSEE
Maggie Allred, 6-1 Sr.  MB, Nolensville
Tinsley Brown, 5-9 Sr. OH, Hardin Valley
Autumn Holmes, 6-2 Sr. MB, Science Hill
Lauren Hurst, 6-3 Jr.  OH, Cleveland
Kaira Knox, 5-9 Jr. RS, Nolensville
Kinslee McGown, 5-10 Sr. S, Cleveland
Kiernan Stamey, 6-2 Sr. OH, Maryville

Ayden Ames
TEXAS
Ayden Ames, 6-4 Sr. OH, Prosper
Henley Anderson, 6-4 Soph. OH, Dripping Springs
Favor Anyanwu, 6-2 Sr.  MB, Sachse
Samara Coleman, 6-0 Jr. OH, Grand Oaks
Suli Davis, 6-1 Jr.  OH, Colleyville Heritage
Carson Eickenloff, 5-8 Sr. S, Boyd
Megan Fitch, 6-2 Sr. , OH, Cornerstone Christian
Addison Gaido, 6-4 Jr. RS, Georgetown
Avery Jackson
Avery Jackson, 5-10 Sr. OH, The Hockaday School
Aniya Joseph, 5-9 Sr. OH, Harlan
Kacy Kazmierski, 6-0 Sr. S, Lake Travis
Lolo Lambert, 5-9 Sr. OH, Plano East
MJ McCurdy, 6-0 Sr. OH, Frisco Liberty
Brooklyn Merrell, 5-6 Jr. libero, Tompkins
Mora Mooney, 5-11 Sr. OH, St. Michael’s Catholic Academy
Kirra Musgrove, 6-2 Jr. S/RS, Lutheran South
Kassie O’Brien, 6-1 Jr. S, Cinco Ranch
Savannah Skopal, 6-0 Sr. S, Rouse
Cari Spears, 6-3 Jr.  OH, Prestonwood Christian
Halle Thompson, 6-0 Soph. OH, Grand Oaks

UTAH
Sami Blackett, 6-1 Sr. OH, Orem
Zoey Burgess, 6-2 Sr.  MB, Lone Peak
Taylor Harvey, 6-2 Jr.  OH, Bountiful
Alyvia Jaffa, 6-3 Sr. MB, Morgan
Levani Key-Powell, 5-9 Sr. OH, Bingham
Elina Mortensen, 6-1 Sr. OH, Corner Canyon
Marly Pratt, 5-8 Sr.  OH, Maple Mountain
Morgan Pratt, 5-8 Sr. S, Maple Mountain
Ryen Smith, 5-11 Sr. OH, Sky View
Avrie Valgardson, 5-10 Jr. S, Pleasant Grove
VERMONT
Anna Daggett, Sr. libero, Champlain Valley Union
Shakeira Konare, 5-9 Sr. RS, Essex
Isabely Nerad, 6-1 Sr. OH, Essex
Sara Sinkewicz, 5-5 Jr. libero, Essex
Anna Towne, 5-10 Sr. MB, Essex

Ryla Jones
VIRGINIA
Erin Debiec, 6-1 Sr. S, Bishop O’Connell
Kayla Foley, 5-5 Sr. libero, First Colonial
Avery Hanly, 5-11 Sr. OH, Kellam
Ryla Jones, 6-4 Sr. MB, Flint Hill
Alexis Keeter, 5-10 Sr. OH, Grafton
Mimi Mambu, 6- Jr. OH, Chantilly
Natalie Nguyen, 5-5 Sr. S, Flint Hill
Caleigh Ponn, 5-7 Jr. OH, Hidden Valley
WASHINGTON
Elizabeth Andrew, 6-5 Jr.  MB, Ridgefield
Danielle Brown, 6-3 Sr.  MB, Puyallup
Hannah Byers, 6-2 Sr. OH, Olympia
Lauren Dreves, , 6-1 Sr. OH, Columbia River
Laura Eichert, 6-0 Soph. OH, Lake Stevens
Lilly Etter, 5-10 Sr. S/RS, Gonzaga Prep
Sammy Humphrey, 5-10 Sr, S, North Thurston
Kendall Mairs, 5-11 Jr. S/RS, Camas
Quincy Moran, 6-1 Sr. OH, North Creek
Ella Neubauer, 6-1 Jr. OH, Eastlake
Maya Quitiquit, 5-8 Soph. S, Kennedy Catholic

WEST VIRGINIA
Audrey Buck, 5-8 Jr. S/OH, Morgantown
Bell DeVall, 5-5 Sr. S/RS, Morgantown
McKenna Halfin, 5-11 Jr. OH, Phillip Barbour
McKenzi Martin, 5-8 Jr. OH, Oak Glen
Ada McCoy, 5-11 Jr.  OH, Musselman

WISCONSIN
Brooke Baldwin, 6-0 Soph. S/RS, Hamilton
Anna Bjork, 6-3 Sr. MB, Oconomowoc
Peyton Carlson, 5-11 Soph. OH, Waupaca
Jordan Czajkowski, 5-11 Jr. S, Divine Savior Holy Angels
Ella Demetrician, 6-2 Sr.  OH, Appleton North
Olivia Durst, 58 Jr. libero, Divine Savior Holy Angels
Madison Quest, 6-3 Jr.  OH, Divine Savior Holy Angels
Belle Shea, 5-5 Sr. libero, Xavier
Marlee Sivak, 6-0 Soph. OH, Oconomowoc 
Emerson Van Lannen, 5-10 Sr. S/RS, Appleton North
Lilly Wagner, 6-0 Sr.  S, Oconomowoc
Sophia Wendlick, 6-0 Sr. OH, Divine Savior Holy Angels
WYOMING
Tessa Dodd, 6-3 Soph. OH/RS, Laramie
Molly Hays, 5-8 Sr. S, Cody
Piper Martin, 5-8 Jr.. S, Thunder Basin
Maddy Stucky, 5-11 Sr.  S/RS, Laramie
Addy Thorington, 6-0 Sr. OH, Powell

