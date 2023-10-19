Editor’s note: This is part 2 of John Tawa’s list of the top performers, state-by-state, throughout the country before championship season gets into full swing. Think of it as a Player of the Year Watch List. Today, Michigan through Wyoming.



As the playoffs descend on the country and teams work towards being crowned state champions, VolleyballMag.com presents its ION List, the top high school performers in each of the 50 states plus D.C. to this point in the 2023 fall season. It’s like a “watch list,” but with a cuter name. These are players to keep an eye on … ION … get it?

While we’ve been paying attention since first serve in mid-August, the task of identifying the top players began in earnest two weeks ago. More than 200 high school coaches and media sources were consulted and asked: “Who are the best players in your state, based on their play so far in 2023?”

Opinions varied, but eventually a consensus emerged of the players most deserving of recognition. In smaller states or those still trying to find their volleyball footing, the ION List only goes five players deep. In powerhouse states like Ohio, Florida, Texas and California, the ION List exceeds 15 players. If coaches couldn’t choose between two or three on the margin, we included all of them. That’s why some lists, which should be five players, are six. Or eight. The more the merrier.

At the end of the year, VolleyballMag.com will choose a Player of the Year from every state. We’re not saying that the winners will come from the ION List, but it certainly is a good first resource.

MICHIGAN

Izzy Busignani, 6-1 Jr. OH, Marian

Aubree Deshetsky, 5-9 Soph. OH, North Branch

Gabby DiVita, 6-2 Soph. OH, Grosse Pointe South

Campbell Flynn, 6-3 Jr. S, Mercy

Navea Gauthier, 6-2 Jr. OH, Shelby

Victoria Gray, 6-2 Jr. MB, Bedford

Kate Maley, 6-0 Sr. OH, Skyline

Kayla Nwabueze, 6-3 Soph. MB, Bloomfield Hills

Molly Reck, 5-11 Jr. OH, Northville

Izzy Swiercz, 6-1 Sr. OH, Hudsonville





MINNESOTA

Kaia Caffee, 6-4 Sr. MB, Buffalo

Rayna Christianson, 6-2 Soph. S/MB, Lakeville North

Alexa Dietz, 5-11 Sr. MB, East Ridge

McKenna Garr, 5-7 Jr. libero, Rush City

Carly Gilk, 6-2 Jr. RS, Champlin Park

Kate Holthaus, 5-10 Jr. OH, Rocori

Anya Schmidt, 5-10 Jr. S, Rogers

Keira Schmidt, 6-5 Jr. MB, Eagan

Olivia Swenson, 6-4 Sr. OH, Wayzata

Stella Swenson, 6-2 Sr. S, Wayzata





MISSISSIPPI

Carson Caraway, 6-2 Fr., Jackson Academy

Emily Davis, 6-1 OH, Brandon

Emma Levingston, 6-2 Sr. OH, Brandon

Kaylee Lowther, 5-4 Sr. libero, Jackson Academy

Diana Wells, 5-11 Jr. OH, Germantown

MISSOURI

Jacy Bray, 5-7 Sr. S, Nixa

Carlie Cisneros, 6-1 Sr. OH, Liberty North

Bella Faria, 5-9 Sr. OH, Kickapoo

Tara Greenberry, 6-3 Jr. MB, Incarnate Word

Olivia Hasbrook, 5-7 Sr. libero, Eureka

Kya Johnson, 5-7 Sr. libero, Kickapoo

Ella Keeven, 5-9 Jr. S/RS, Marquette

Claire Morissey, 6-0 Sr. OH, St. Joseph’s Academy

Abigail Mullen, 6-3 Jr. OH/RS, Liberty

Alyssa Nelson, 5-8 Sr. S, Lafayette

Reagan Nelson, 5-11 Jr. OH, Pattonville

Maya Witherspoon, 5-11 Jr. OH, Lafayette

MONTANA

Addie Allen, 5-8 Sr. S, Billings West

Kourtney Grossman, 6-0 Sr. OH, Billings West

Mackenzie Jackson, 6-2 Sr. RS, Helena

Austin Long, 5-6 Sr. libero, Billings West

Leela Ormsby, 6-3 Jr. MB, Billings Senior

Sydney Pierce, 6-4 Sr. MB, Billings West

NEBRASKA

Morgan Bode, 6-0 Sr. MB, Papillion – LaVista South

Reese Booth, 5-8 Sr. S, Elkhorn North

Paisley Douglas, 5-6 Sr. libero, Skutt Catholic

Keri Leimbach, 5-5 Jr. libero, Lincoln Lutheran

Malayah Long, 6-0 Sr. S, Lincoln Southwest

Olivia Mauch, 5-6 Sr. libero, Bennington

Lauren Medeck, 6-0 Sr. OH, Papillion – La Vista South

Sierra Pokharel, 5-7 Jr. libero, Millard West

Mia Tvrdy, 6-0 Sr. MB, Papillion – La Vista

Reagan Wallraff, 6-0 Fr. MB, Elkhorn North

Natalie Wardlow, 6-4 Jr. MB, Lincoln Southeast

Addison West, 5-11 Soph. OH, Skutt Catholic



NEVADA

Julie Beckham, 6-0 Soph. OH, Coronado

Italia Cloyd, 5-9 Sr. OH/RS, Faith Lutheran

Sienna Novak, 5-10 Soph. OH, Foothill

Bianca Richardson, 5-11 Sr. OH, Faith Lutheran

Tatum Thompson, 5-7 Sr. libero, Bishop Gorman

Trinity Thompson, 5-9 Soph. S, Bishop Gorman

Leilia Toailoa, 6-1 Sr. OH, Bishop Gorman

Ayanna Watson, 6-3 Soph. OH, Bishop Gorman

Willow Watson, 6-2 Jr. MB, Arbor View

Aliah Williams, 6-2 Sr. MB, Centennial

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Julianne Danis, 5-9 Jr. OH, Goffstown

Lindsey Healey, 5-11 Sr. OH, Bedford

Lana McCarthy, 6-4 Sr. MB, Bedford

McKenna O’Connell, 5-8 Sr. S, Bedford

Annette Schlunk, 5-10 Sr. OH, Hollis-Brookline

Tory Vitko, 6-0 Sr. S/RS, Dover

NEW JERSEY

Naomi Lygas, 5-9 Soph. OH, Princeton

Jordyn Hamlin, 5-7 Sr. OH, Southern Regional — Manahawkin

Haley Maher, 5-3 Sr. libero, Sparta

Taylor Miller, 6-2 Sr .OH, Demarest

Abby Romero, 5-5 Sr. libero, Immaculate Heart Academy

Dajah Williams, 6-0 Sr. OH, Williamstown

NEW MEXICO

Tea Kalajdzic, 6-0 Sr. OH, La Cueva

Marian Hatch, 5-7 Sr. S, Cleveland

Makayla Martinez, 5-4 Sr. libero, Cibola

Addison Massey, 6-0 Soph. OH, Las Cruces

Ella Parker, 6-1 Sr. OH/MB, Cibola

Karyna Werley, 5-9 Jr. S, La Cueva

NEW YORK

Ashley Ballou, 6-1 Sr. S/RS, Eden

Meghan Clifford, 6-3 Sr. MB, Fairport

Marin Collins, 6-3 Jr. OH, Frontier

Reagan Ennist, 6-2 Jr. OH, Shenendehowa

Audrey Grable, 5-10 Sr. OH, Sacred Heart

Ava Haynes, 5-11 Sr. OH, Portville

Madison Keem, 5-10 Jr. S, St, Mary’s of Lancaster

Natalie Pedersen, 5-9 Sr. OH, Irondequoit

Sarah Robbins, 6-2 Jr. MB, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake

Carson Tyler , 5-10 Sr. OH, St. Mary’s of Lancaster

NORTH CAROLINA

Emily Bobbitt, 5-11 Sr. OH/S, Corinth Holders

Julia DePinto, 5-10 Sr. S, Chapel Hill

Talia Francom, 6-5 Jr. MB, Green Level

Genevieve Harris, 5-9 Soph. S, Cardinal Gibbons

Kiarrah Horne, 5-11 Sr. OH, Millbrook

Ryan Hunter, 6-2 Jr. RS, Cox Mill

Gabby Nichols, 6-4 Jr. MB, Reagan

Belle Patrick, 6-2 Sr. OH, Green Hope

Sally Perez, 6-3 Sr. OH, Middle Creek

Ellyson Randolph, 6-2 Fr. OH, Reagan

Katie Raymer, Soph. libero, Apex

Avery Scoggins, 6-1 Sr. S, Middle Creek

Laynie Smith, 6-4 Sr. OH/RS, Chapel Hill

Asia Thigpen, 5-11 Sr. OH, Green Level

NORTH DAKOTA

Tayla Andersen, 5-11 Sr. OH, Bismarck

Raina Chwialkowski, 5-8 Soph. Libero, West Fargo

Eden Fridley, 6-0 Sr. OH, Century

Hannah Litzinger, 5-10 S. OH, Grand Forks

Makenna Nold, Sr. S/MB, Jamestown



OHIO

Sydney Barrett, 6-0 Sr. MB, Kings

Allison Barrick, 6-0 Jr. OH, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Lily Barron, 6-2 Sr. OH, Olentangy Orange

Addy Brus, 5-11 Sr. OH, St. Ursula (Cincinnati)

Sakura Codling, 5-5 Jr. libero, Seton

Kayla Channell, 6-1 Jr. MB, Gilmour Academy

Maddie Cugino, 5-9 Sr. OH, Olentangy Orange

Taryn DeWese, 6-0 Sr. S/RS, Lake (Toledo)

Maria Drapp, 5-9 Sr. S, Mercy McAuley

Katie Gielas, 6-2 Jr. OH, Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Annabelle Groomes, 6-0 Jr. S/RS, St. Joseph

Luci Heid, 6-0 Jr. OH, Badin (Hamilton, Ohio)

Layla Hoying,, 5-10 Soph. OH, Bishop Watterson

Elise Marchal, 6-0 Sr. MB, Kings

Lucy Mott, 6-1 Sr. S, St. Ursula Academy (Toledo)

Hannah Pattie, 5-7 Sr. S, Lake Catholic

Cara Richter, 5-11 Soph. OH, Mount Notre Dame

Alec Rothe, 6-3 Sr. MB, Dublin Scioto

Reese Wuebker, 5-10 Sr. OH, Centerville

Faith Young, 6-1 Sr. OH, Harrison (Ohio)

OKLAHOMA

Lolufe Adedeji, 6-2 Soph. MB, Edmond Memorial

Skylar Brady, 5-10 Soph. MB, Bethany

Landry Braziel, 6-0 Sr. OH, Community Christian

Arianna Brown, 6-0 Soph. OH, Booker T. Washington

Carley Butler, 6-1 Sr. MB, Owasso

Olivia Cupp, 5-10 Sr. S, Jenks

Ally Fees, 6-0 Sr. OH, Mount St. Mary

Curry Kendall, 6-1 Sr. OH, Bishop Kelley

Kynli Kirkendoll, 6-0 Sr. MB, Jenks

Gia McGrew, 6-0 Jr. RS, Mount St. Mary

Kat Rowe, 5-7 Sr. S/OH, Edmond Memorial



OREGON

Madi Andrews, 6-0 Soph. OH, Nelson

Taelyn Bentley, 5-11 Jr. MB, Crescent Valley

Emma Brewer, 6-1 Soph. OH, Salem Academy

Sidney Friesen, 5-8 Sr. OH, Sprague

Bridget Gould, 5-11 Sr. RS, Marshfield

Alexis Haury, 5-10 Sr. S/OH, Silverton

Akylah Kaino, 5-11 Jr. OH, Burns

Mackenzie King, 6-0 Sr. OH, Burns

Lilly Lansing, 6-0 Sr. MB, Jesuit

Chloe LeLuge, 6-3 Sr. OH, Bend

Kamden Mitchell, 5-11 Sr. S, Crescent Valley

Tatum Montiel, 5-11 Jr. OH, Marshfield

Paige Thiess, 6-1 Jr. OH, Oregon City

Gracie Vohs, 5-11 Sr. OH, Sisters

PENNSYLVANIA

Natalie Carr, 5-11 Soph. OH, Canon-McMillan

Bailey Corrigan, 6-0 Jr. OH, Liberty

Reese Hazelton, 6-2 Sr. OH, Philipsburg-Osceola

Isabelle Hoppe, 5-8 Soph. S, Pine-Richland

Addison Leber, 5-10 Jr. OH, Hempfield

Madison Monahan, 5-9 Sr. S, Pope John Paul II

Emma Parks, 6-2 Jr. OH, Meadville

Alli Reimer, 6-0 Sr. OH, Parkland

Sophia Schweikert, 6-1 Jr. OH, Upper Merion

Maggie Smith, 5-8 Sr. S, Parkland

RHODE ISLAND

Abby Crowley, 5-7 Jr. S, La Salle

Sydney Henson, 5-6 Jr. libero, North Kingstown

Ella Maack, 6-1 Sr. S, North Kingstown

Caitlin Mediate, 5-5 Jr. S, Portsmouth

Keira Mullen, Soph. S/RS, East Providence

SOUTH CAROLINA

Olivia Borgman, 6-1 Jr. OH, North Myrtle Beach

Grace Dumont, 5-11 Sr. S/RS, St. Joseph’s Catholic

Annie Dziczkowski, 5-10 Sr. OH, South Aiken

Maggie Elliott, 6-1 Sr. OH, Beckham

Christiana Greene, 5-9 Sr. OH/, Cardinal Newman

Carly O’Brien, 5-10 Sr. OH, Dorman

Bridey Potter, 6-0 Sr., MB, Wando



SOUTH DAKOTA

Taryn Kirsch, 5-10 Jr. libero, Washington

Maggie Meister, 5-8 Jr. libero, Harrisburg

Ava Nillson, 6-0 Sr. S, Warner

Sophi Randall, 5-11 Jr. S, Dell Rapids

Josalyn Samuels, 6-0 8th, Harrisburg

Gabi Zachariasen, 5-11 Soph. OH, Harrisburg



TENNESSEE

Maggie Allred, 6-1 Sr. MB, Nolensville

Tinsley Brown, 5-9 Sr. OH, Hardin Valley

Autumn Holmes, 6-2 Sr. MB, Science Hill

Lauren Hurst, 6-3 Jr. OH, Cleveland

Kaira Knox, 5-9 Jr. RS, Nolensville

Kinslee McGown, 5-10 Sr. S, Cleveland

Kiernan Stamey, 6-2 Sr. OH, Maryville





TEXAS

Ayden Ames, 6-4 Sr. OH, Prosper

Henley Anderson, 6-4 Soph. OH, Dripping Springs

Favor Anyanwu, 6-2 Sr. MB, Sachse

Samara Coleman, 6-0 Jr. OH, Grand Oaks

Suli Davis, 6-1 Jr. OH, Colleyville Heritage

Carson Eickenloff, 5-8 Sr. S, Boyd

Megan Fitch, 6-2 Sr. , OH, Cornerstone Christian

Addison Gaido, 6-4 Jr. RS, Georgetown



Avery Jackson, 5-10 Sr. OH, The Hockaday School

Aniya Joseph, 5-9 Sr. OH, Harlan

Kacy Kazmierski, 6-0 Sr. S, Lake Travis

Lolo Lambert, 5-9 Sr. OH, Plano East

MJ McCurdy, 6-0 Sr. OH, Frisco Liberty

Brooklyn Merrell, 5-6 Jr. libero, Tompkins

Mora Mooney, 5-11 Sr. OH, St. Michael’s Catholic Academy

Kirra Musgrove, 6-2 Jr. S/RS, Lutheran South

Kassie O’Brien, 6-1 Jr. S, Cinco Ranch

Savannah Skopal, 6-0 Sr. S, Rouse

Cari Spears, 6-3 Jr. OH, Prestonwood Christian

Halle Thompson, 6-0 Soph. OH, Grand Oaks



UTAH

Sami Blackett, 6-1 Sr. OH, Orem

Zoey Burgess, 6-2 Sr. MB, Lone Peak

Taylor Harvey, 6-2 Jr. OH, Bountiful

Alyvia Jaffa, 6-3 Sr. MB, Morgan

Levani Key-Powell, 5-9 Sr. OH, Bingham

Elina Mortensen, 6-1 Sr. OH, Corner Canyon

Marly Pratt, 5-8 Sr. OH, Maple Mountain

Morgan Pratt, 5-8 Sr. S, Maple Mountain

Ryen Smith, 5-11 Sr. OH, Sky View

Avrie Valgardson, 5-10 Jr. S, Pleasant Grove

VERMONT

Anna Daggett, Sr. libero, Champlain Valley Union

Shakeira Konare, 5-9 Sr. RS, Essex

Isabely Nerad, 6-1 Sr. OH, Essex

Sara Sinkewicz, 5-5 Jr. libero, Essex

Anna Towne, 5-10 Sr. MB, Essex





VIRGINIA

Erin Debiec, 6-1 Sr. S, Bishop O’Connell

Kayla Foley, 5-5 Sr. libero, First Colonial

Avery Hanly, 5-11 Sr. OH, Kellam

Ryla Jones, 6-4 Sr. MB, Flint Hill

Alexis Keeter, 5-10 Sr. OH, Grafton

Mimi Mambu, 6- Jr. OH, Chantilly

Natalie Nguyen, 5-5 Sr. S, Flint Hill

Caleigh Ponn, 5-7 Jr. OH, Hidden Valley

WASHINGTON

Elizabeth Andrew, 6-5 Jr. MB, Ridgefield

Danielle Brown, 6-3 Sr. MB, Puyallup

Hannah Byers, 6-2 Sr. OH, Olympia

Lauren Dreves, , 6-1 Sr. OH, Columbia River

Laura Eichert, 6-0 Soph. OH, Lake Stevens

Lilly Etter, 5-10 Sr. S/RS, Gonzaga Prep

Sammy Humphrey, 5-10 Sr, S, North Thurston

Kendall Mairs, 5-11 Jr. S/RS, Camas

Quincy Moran, 6-1 Sr. OH, North Creek

Ella Neubauer, 6-1 Jr. OH, Eastlake

Maya Quitiquit, 5-8 Soph. S, Kennedy Catholic



WEST VIRGINIA

Audrey Buck, 5-8 Jr. S/OH, Morgantown

Bell DeVall, 5-5 Sr. S/RS, Morgantown

McKenna Halfin, 5-11 Jr. OH, Phillip Barbour

McKenzi Martin, 5-8 Jr. OH, Oak Glen

Ada McCoy, 5-11 Jr. OH, Musselman



WISCONSIN

Brooke Baldwin, 6-0 Soph. S/RS, Hamilton

Anna Bjork, 6-3 Sr. MB, Oconomowoc

Peyton Carlson, 5-11 Soph. OH, Waupaca

Jordan Czajkowski, 5-11 Jr. S, Divine Savior Holy Angels

Ella Demetrician, 6-2 Sr. OH, Appleton North

Olivia Durst, 58 Jr. libero, Divine Savior Holy Angels

Madison Quest, 6-3 Jr. OH, Divine Savior Holy Angels

Belle Shea, 5-5 Sr. libero, Xavier

Marlee Sivak, 6-0 Soph. OH, Oconomowoc

Emerson Van Lannen, 5-10 Sr. S/RS, Appleton North

Lilly Wagner, 6-0 Sr. S, Oconomowoc

Sophia Wendlick, 6-0 Sr. OH, Divine Savior Holy Angels

WYOMING

Tessa Dodd, 6-3 Soph. OH/RS, Laramie

Molly Hays, 5-8 Sr. S, Cody

Piper Martin, 5-8 Jr.. S, Thunder Basin

Maddy Stucky, 5-11 Sr. S/RS, Laramie

Addy Thorington, 6-0 Sr. OH, Powell

ICYMI: Alabama through Massachusetts