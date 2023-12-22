Skinner and Elliott of Texas, Pitt’s Babcock lead 2023 VolleyballMag.com All-Americans

NCAA Women Lee Feinswog

For the third year in a row, a Texas Longhorn is the VolleyballMag.com national player of the year.

This year it’s junior Madisen Skinner, the outside hitter who was the Big 12 player of the year and then had a tremendous NCAA Tournament. Skinner is joined on our first team by Texas teammate Asjia O’Neal, the middle who was outstanding all season. Together they were a wrecking crew as the seventh-seeded Longhorns won last Sunday’s NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship in Tampa to give their school back-to-back titles.

Our All-American teams and top honors are presented by the Pro Volleyball Federation, which begins its inaugural season next month.

The three other semifinalists are represented on our first team. Nebraska has junior right side Merritt Beason and junior Lexi Rodriguez, Wisconsin has senior outside Sarah Franklin (who was the AVCA national player of the year), and Pittsburgh has Olivia Babock, our national freshman of the year.

Also receiving votes for player of the year, an award won the past two seasons by Logan Eggleston of Texas, were Franklin, Beason, Arizona State’s Marta Levinska, Jillian Gillen of Arkansas, Stanford’s Kendall Kipp, Louisville’s Anna DeBeer and USC’s Skylar Fields.

Babcock, also the AVCA national freshman of the year, narrowly beat out Nebraska’s Bergen Reilly for the honor. Others receiving votes were Florida’s Kennedy Martin, Purdue’s Chloe Chicoine and Nebraska’s Harper Murray.

Our national coach of the year is Jerritt Elliott of Texas, whose Longhorns were 5-3 early in the season but continually improved, right through the final weekend when they beat third-seeded Wisconsin in the semifinals and then swept top-seeded Nebraska in the championship match.

Elliott, who won his third NCAA title at Texas, edged Nebraska’s John Cook. Just behind was Arizona State’s JJ Van Niel. Others receiving votes were Missouri’s Dawn Sullivan, Pittsburgh’s Dan Fisher, Jason Watson of Arkansas and Sara Thomas of Eastern Illinois.

We have a separate story on Skinner and a video interview with her, and we also have an interview with Elliott that will post Saturday.

A couple of notes about our selection process. Our panel included many of our VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll voters and a handful of other experts who vote for us annually. They were instructed to pick four teams and each team had to include a setter and a libero. For the top honors, they listed their top three choices in each category. What’s more, VolleyballMag.com is not beholden to the restrictions and nominating process that the AVCA adheres to and we also wait until after the NCAA semifinals and final to conclude voting. We added a fourth team in 2018 and, frankly, we could easily justify having a fifth because the talent is so good and so deep in NCAA Division I volleyball.

2023 VolleyballMag.com All-Americans

Player of the year: Madisen Skinner, Texas

Freshman of the year: Olivia Babcock, Pittsburgh

Coach of the year: Jerritt Elliott, Texas

First Team

Olivia Babcock, RS, Pittsburgh

Merritt Beason, RS, Nebraska

Anna DeBeer, OH, Louisville

Skylar Fields, OH, USC

Morgahn Fingall, RS, Tennssee

Sarah Franklin, OH, Wisconsin

Magda Jehralova, MB, Washington State

Kendall Kipp, RS, Stanford

Marta Levinska, RS, Arizona State

Kami Miner, S, Stanford

Asjia O’Neal, MB, Texas

Hannah Pukis, S, Oregon

Lexi Rodriguez, L, Nebraska

Madisen Skinner, OH, Texas

Second Team

Caitie Baird, OH, Stanford

Carter Booth, MB, Wisconsin

Rachel Fairbanks, S/RS, Pittsburgh

Sophie Fisher, MB, Georgia

Jillian Gillen, OH, Arkansas

Eva Hudson, OH, Purdue

Kennedy Martin, RS, Florida

Harper Murray, OH, Nebraska

Jess Mruzik, OH, Penn State

Elena Oglivie, L, Stanford

Bergen Reilly, S, Nebraska

Elena Scott, L, Louisville

Norah Sis, OH, Creighton

Anna Smrek, RS, Wisconsin

Third Team

Paige Briggs, OH, Western Kentucky

Logan Case, S, Western Michigan

Cara Cresse, MB, Louisville

Brooklyn DeLeye, OH, Kentucky

Kate Georgiades, L, Houston

Emma Grome, S, Kentucky

Taylor Head, OH, Arkansas

Amber Igiede, MB, Hawai’i

Audrey Koenig, OH, Florida State

Morgan Lewis, RS, Oregon

Kara McGhee, MB, Oregon

Jenaisya Moore, OH, Tennessee

Elia Rubin, OH, Stanford

Kendra Wait, S, Creighton

Fourth Team

Lexie Almodovar, OH, Dayton

Chloe Chicoine, OH, Purdue

Mimi Colyer, OH, Oregon

Reagan Cooper, OH, Kansas

Camryn Haworth, S, Indiana

Caroline Kerr, S, Tennessee

Emily Londot, OH, Ohio State

Grace Lopez, RS, Miami

Georgia Murphy, L, Oregon

Melanie Parra, OH, TCU

Mac Podraza, S, Penn State

Jasmine Rivest, OH, Coastal Carolina

Reagan Rutherford, RS, Kentucky

Torrey Stafford, OH, Pittsburgh

Honorable Mention

Tayler Alden, S, Northern Iowa

Paige Bartsch, OH, Boise State

Bianca Bertolino, OH, Georgia Tech

Ielan Bradley, RS, Stephen F. Austin

Whitney Bower, S, BYU

Nina Cajic, OH, Towson

Raven Colvin, MB, Purdue

Giula Cardona, RS, Evansville

Aliyah Carter, OH, Kansas State

Kayley Cassaday, OH, Tulsa

Grace Chillingworth, OH, Pepperdine

Emma Clothier, MB, SMU

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, MB, Texas A&M

Kaylee Cox, OH, Western Kentucky

Sophie Davis, MB, James Madison

Carly Diehl, S, Yale

Anna Dodson, MB, UCLA

Tatijana Fucka, MB, Fairleigh Dickinson

Gabby Gonzales, OH, Oregon

Nayeli Gonzalez, OH, Iowa State

Aubrey Hamilton, OH, Marquette

Madison Harms, MB, South Dakota

Hannah Hogue, S, Arkansas

Tsvetlina Ilieva, OH, Binghamton

Emily Klika, L, Pittsburgh

Giovana Larregui López, OH, Eastern Illinois

Audrey Leak, OH, Yale

Maggie Li, OH, Cal

Erin Livingston, OH, BYU

Khori Louis, MB, Florida State

Charitie Luper, OH, Louisville

Dylan Maberry, OH, High Point

Hannah Maddux, RS, South Alabama

Ava Martin, OH, Creighton

Callie Martin, RS, Wright State

Isabel Martin, OH, UNLV

Rya McKinnon, OH, Howard

Meg Mersman, MB, Lipscomb

Emma Monks, MB, Pittsburgh

Tamara Otene, OH, Georgia Tech

Michelle Ohwobete, OH, UC Santa Barbara

Julia Orzol, L, Wisconsin

Tatum Parrott, OH, Grand Canyon

Devyn Robinson, RS, Wisconsin

Ali Ruffin, OH, The Citadel

Maya Sands, L, Missouri

Kenna Sauer, OH, Houston

Mabry Shaffmaster, OH, North Carolina

Andelyn Simkins, L, Western Michigan

Bridgette Smith, OH, Sacramento State

Azhani Tealer, MB, Kentucky

Raina Terry, OH, Illinois

Kira Thomsen, OH, Montana State

Bailey Tillman, L, McNeese

Pia Timmer, OH, Washington State

Savannah Vach, S, Miami

Sasha van der Merwe, OH, Marist