Skinner and Elliott of Texas, Pitt’s Babcock lead 2023 VolleyballMag.com All-Americans

Madisen Skinner of Texas is the VolleyballMag.com national player of the year
December 22, 2023
For the third year in a row, a Texas Longhorn is the VolleyballMag.com national player of the year.
This year it’s junior Madisen Skinner, the outside hitter who was the Big 12 player of the year and then had a tremendous NCAA Tournament. Skinner is joined on our first team by Texas teammate Asjia O’Neal, the middle who was outstanding all season. Together they were a wrecking crew as the seventh-seeded Longhorns won last Sunday’s NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship in Tampa to give their school back-to-back titles.
Our All-American teams and top honors are presented by the Pro Volleyball Federation, which begins its inaugural season next month.
The three other semifinalists are represented on our first team. Nebraska has junior right side Merritt Beason and junior Lexi Rodriguez, Wisconsin has senior outside Sarah Franklin (who was the AVCA national player of the year), and Pittsburgh has Olivia Babock, our national freshman of the year.
Also receiving votes for player of the year, an award won the past two seasons by Logan Eggleston of Texas, were Franklin, Beason, Arizona State’s Marta Levinska, Jillian Gillen of Arkansas, Stanford’s Kendall Kipp, Louisville’s Anna DeBeer and USC’s Skylar Fields.
Babcock, also the AVCA national freshman of the year, narrowly beat out Nebraska’s Bergen Reilly for the honor. Others receiving votes were Florida’s Kennedy Martin, Purdue’s Chloe Chicoine and Nebraska’s Harper Murray.
Our national coach of the year is Jerritt Elliott of Texas, whose Longhorns were 5-3 early in the season but continually improved, right through the final weekend when they beat third-seeded Wisconsin in the semifinals and then swept top-seeded Nebraska in the championship match.
Elliott, who won his third NCAA title at Texas, edged Nebraska’s John Cook. Just behind was Arizona State’s JJ Van Niel. Others receiving votes were Missouri’s Dawn Sullivan, Pittsburgh’s Dan Fisher, Jason Watson of Arkansas and Sara Thomas of Eastern Illinois.
We have a separate story on Skinner and a video interview with her, and we also have an interview with Elliott that will post Saturday.
A couple of notes about our selection process. Our panel included many of our VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll voters and a handful of other experts who vote for us annually. They were instructed to pick four teams and each team had to include a setter and a libero. For the top honors, they listed their top three choices in each category. What’s more, VolleyballMag.com is not beholden to the restrictions and nominating process that the AVCA adheres to and we also wait until after the NCAA semifinals and final to conclude voting. We added a fourth team in 2018 and, frankly, we could easily justify having a fifth because the talent is so good and so deep in NCAA Division I volleyball.
Player of the year: Madisen Skinner, Texas
Freshman of the year: Olivia Babcock, Pittsburgh
Coach of the year: Jerritt Elliott, Texas
Olivia Babcock, RS, Pittsburgh
Merritt Beason, RS, Nebraska
Anna DeBeer, OH, Louisville
Skylar Fields, OH, USC
Morgahn Fingall, RS, Tennssee
Sarah Franklin, OH, Wisconsin
Magda Jehralova, MB, Washington State
Kendall Kipp, RS, Stanford
Marta Levinska, RS, Arizona State
Kami Miner, S, Stanford
Asjia O’Neal, MB, Texas
Hannah Pukis, S, Oregon
Lexi Rodriguez, L, Nebraska
Madisen Skinner, OH, Texas
Caitie Baird, OH, Stanford
Carter Booth, MB, Wisconsin
Rachel Fairbanks, S/RS, Pittsburgh
Sophie Fisher, MB, Georgia
Jillian Gillen, OH, Arkansas
Eva Hudson, OH, Purdue
Kennedy Martin, RS, Florida
Harper Murray, OH, Nebraska
Jess Mruzik, OH, Penn State
Elena Oglivie, L, Stanford
Bergen Reilly, S, Nebraska
Elena Scott, L, Louisville
Norah Sis, OH, Creighton
Anna Smrek, RS, Wisconsin
Paige Briggs, OH, Western Kentucky
Logan Case, S, Western Michigan
Cara Cresse, MB, Louisville
Brooklyn DeLeye, OH, Kentucky
Kate Georgiades, L, Houston
Emma Grome, S, Kentucky
Taylor Head, OH, Arkansas
Amber Igiede, MB, Hawai’i
Audrey Koenig, OH, Florida State
Morgan Lewis, RS, Oregon
Kara McGhee, MB, Oregon
Jenaisya Moore, OH, Tennessee
Elia Rubin, OH, Stanford
Kendra Wait, S, Creighton
Lexie Almodovar, OH, Dayton
Chloe Chicoine, OH, Purdue
Mimi Colyer, OH, Oregon
Reagan Cooper, OH, Kansas
Camryn Haworth, S, Indiana
Caroline Kerr, S, Tennessee
Emily Londot, OH, Ohio State
Grace Lopez, RS, Miami
Georgia Murphy, L, Oregon
Melanie Parra, OH, TCU
Mac Podraza, S, Penn State
Jasmine Rivest, OH, Coastal Carolina
Reagan Rutherford, RS, Kentucky
Torrey Stafford, OH, Pittsburgh
Tayler Alden, S, Northern Iowa
Paige Bartsch, OH, Boise State
Bianca Bertolino, OH, Georgia Tech
Ielan Bradley, RS, Stephen F. Austin
Whitney Bower, S, BYU
Nina Cajic, OH, Towson
Raven Colvin, MB, Purdue
Giula Cardona, RS, Evansville
Aliyah Carter, OH, Kansas State
Kayley Cassaday, OH, Tulsa
Grace Chillingworth, OH, Pepperdine
Emma Clothier, MB, SMU
Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, MB, Texas A&M
Kaylee Cox, OH, Western Kentucky
Sophie Davis, MB, James Madison
Carly Diehl, S, Yale
Anna Dodson, MB, UCLA
Tatijana Fucka, MB, Fairleigh Dickinson
Gabby Gonzales, OH, Oregon
Nayeli Gonzalez, OH, Iowa State
Aubrey Hamilton, OH, Marquette
Madison Harms, MB, South Dakota
Hannah Hogue, S, Arkansas
Tsvetlina Ilieva, OH, Binghamton
Emily Klika, L, Pittsburgh
Giovana Larregui López, OH, Eastern Illinois
Audrey Leak, OH, Yale
Maggie Li, OH, Cal
Erin Livingston, OH, BYU
Khori Louis, MB, Florida State
Charitie Luper, OH, Louisville
Dylan Maberry, OH, High Point
Hannah Maddux, RS, South Alabama
Ava Martin, OH, Creighton
Callie Martin, RS, Wright State
Isabel Martin, OH, UNLV
Rya McKinnon, OH, Howard
Meg Mersman, MB, Lipscomb
Emma Monks, MB, Pittsburgh
Tamara Otene, OH, Georgia Tech
Michelle Ohwobete, OH, UC Santa Barbara
Julia Orzol, L, Wisconsin
Tatum Parrott, OH, Grand Canyon
Devyn Robinson, RS, Wisconsin
Ali Ruffin, OH, The Citadel
Maya Sands, L, Missouri
Kenna Sauer, OH, Houston
Mabry Shaffmaster, OH, North Carolina
Andelyn Simkins, L, Western Michigan
Bridgette Smith, OH, Sacramento State
Azhani Tealer, MB, Kentucky
Raina Terry, OH, Illinois
Kira Thomsen, OH, Montana State
Bailey Tillman, L, McNeese
Pia Timmer, OH, Washington State
Savannah Vach, S, Miami
Sasha van der Merwe, OH, Marist