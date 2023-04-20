VolleyballMag.com is pleased to introduce the 2023 Girls Fab 50 list, the longest-running national awards platform that honors the top 50 senior-age players in the country.

This is the first time in a long while that this prestigious list has had my byline and I have been invited by the publishers of VolleyballMag.com to shape it as I see fit. Accordingly, it is part recruiting list and part achievement list. If you are a top recruit and your state’s high school Player of the Year, for instance, you’re part of the Fab 50. If you declined to play your senior year of high school, or were injured, then passed on club ball to enroll early at the university you signed with, you are not part of the Fab 50.

Everyone in between? Well, hard choices had to be made.

Everyone in the Fab 50 is a top 100 recruit, but not everyone in the top 50 is Fab 50. The Fab 50 includes 25 pin hitters, 12 middles, eight setters and five liberos. California and Texas lead the way with eight selections apiece, followed by Ohio with four and Missouri with three. Five other states — Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan and Nebraska — had two apiece. Traditional Midwest power states Illinois and Indiana each had just one. Georgia, which has been a breeding ground for top talent the past decade, did not have any.

WAVE, Coast and Alamo tied for the most Fab 50 picks with three each. Undefeated national champions Cathedral Catholic of San Diego had two Fab 50 selections, as did No. 2 Cornerstone Christian of San Diego.

Which college scored recruiting coups in this class? Nebraska inked five, including four in the top 10. They will be the cornerstone of Nebraska’s future. 2020 national champion Kentucky as second with four, while last ear’s national champion Texas is one of four schools, along with Oregon, Pitt and Purdue, to sign three apiece.

The top player in the class came down to outsides Harper Murray and Chloe Chicoine, and setter Bergen Reilly, a South Dakotan. Those three, plus four more, all were in the discussion for the No. 1 spot. Murray, the Gatorade National Player of the Year, got the nod because of her all-around game, athleticism and love of the game. But it was SUPER CLOSE!

Finally, at the very bottom, I have included 10 exciting players in each of the ensuing three class years that will likely be Fab 50 when they are seniors. If you don’t know them now, trust me, you will eventually.

2023 VolleyballMag.com Fab 50

Alex Acevedo, 6-2 OH, Skyview (Nampa, Idaho), NPJ, Oregon



Taylor Anderson, 6-0 S, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas), Alamo, Purdue



Olivia Babcock, 6-5 RS, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California), Sunshine, Pittsburgh

Blaire Bayless, 6-2 OH, Plano West (Plano, Texas), Madfrog, Pittsburgh



Julia Blyashov, 6-3 OH, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California), WAVE, Stanford



Eloise Brandewie, 6-3 MB, Bishop Hartley (Columbus, Ohio), Mintonette, Ohio State

Brooklyn Briscoe, 6-4 MB, Santa Fe Christian (Solana Beach, California), Coast, UCLA



Brooke Bultema, 6-3 MB, Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio), Elevation, Kentucky

Nya Bunton, 6-3 MB, DuPont Manual (Louisville, Kentucky), KiVA, Texas



Jordyn Byrd, 6-5 OH, Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Florida), No Name, Texas



Chloe Chicoine, 5-9 OH, McCutcheon (Lafayette, Indiana), Circle City, Purdue

Laney Choboy, 5-4 libero, Leesville Road (Raleigh, North Carolina), NC Academy Diamond, Nebraska



Saige Damrow, 5-9 libero, Howards Grove (Wisconsin), FC Elite, Wisconsin



Brooklyn DeLeye, 6-2 OH, Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kansas), Topeka Impact, Kentucky



Kyleene Filimaua, 6-1 OH, North Creek (Bothell, Washington), NPJ, Florida State

Noemie Glover, 6-1 RS, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California), Coast, Oregon



Nayeli Gonzalez, 6-2 OH, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas), Alamo, Iowa State



Jordyn Harvey, 6-1 OH, Bountiful (Utah), Club V, Stanford



Grace Heaney, 6-2 OH, Elkhorn North (Elkhorn, Nebraska), Premier Nebraska, Purdue



Andi Jackson, 6-3 MB, Brighton (Colorado), The Diff, Nebraska



Caroline Jurevicius, 6-2 RS, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (Chardon, Ohio), AVC Cleveland, Nebraska



Becca Kelley, 6-3 OH, Rockwall Heath (Rockwall, Texas), Dallas Skyline, Oregon



Brielle Kemavor, 6-5 MB, Charles J. Colgan (Manassas, Virginia), Metro, BYU

Harley Kreck, 6-0 S, Rains (Emory, Texas), Dallas Skyline, Baylor

Lakin Laurendine, 6-2 OH, Jackson Academy (Jackson, Mississippi), Infinity, Auburn

Claire Little, 6-3 OH, Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, California), Coast, BYU

Kennedy Martin, 6-7 OH, Nation Ford (Fort Mills, South Carolina), CJV, Florida

Calissa Minatee, 6-1 MB, North Kansas City (Missouri), Dynasty, Minnesota



Ashley Mullen, 5-10 S, Liberty (Missouri), Dynasty, UCLA

Kendal Murphy, 6-3 OH, Horizon (Scottsdale, Arizona), AZ Revolution, Baylor



Harper Murray, 6-2 OH, Skyline (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Legacy, Nebraska



Gigi Navarette, 5-6 libero, Mother McAuley (Chicago, Illinois), 1st Alliance, Northwestern



Destiny Ndam-Simpson, 6-1 OH, Omaha Westside (Omaha, Nebraska), Premier Nebraska, Creighton



Cayla Payne, 6-3 MB, Carlsbad (California), WAVE, Colorado



Kennedy Phelan, 5-8 S, Fayetteville (Arkansas), Ozark Juniors, Florida State



Bergen Reilly, 6-1 S, O’Gorman (Sioux Falls, South Dakota), Kairos Elite, Nebraska

Reese Robins, 6-5 MB, Timberview (Arlington, Texas), Drive Nation, Louisville



Jurnee Robinson, 6-0 OH, Mauldin (South Carolina), A5, Louisiana State



Eva Rohrbach, 6-3 MB, La Costa Canyon (Carlsbad, California), WAVE, Maryland

Ava Sarafa, 6-0 S, Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan), Michigan Elite, Kentucky



Sydney Schnichels, 6-4 OH, Willmar (Minnesota), MN Select, Minnesota



Kamden Schrand, 5-6 libero, Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Kentucky), Tri-State, Louisville

Torrey Stafford, 6-3 OH, Marymount (Los Angeles, California), Sunshine, Pittsburgh

Ella Swindle, 6-3 S, Rock Bridge (Columbia, Missouri), KC Power, Texas

Ava Testrake, 6-3 OH, Olathe West (Olathe, Kansas), KC Power, Creighton

Mia Tuman, 6-0 S, North Allegheny (Wexford, Pennsylvania), Pittsburgh Elite, Ohio State

Molly Tuozzo, 5-7 libero, The Woodlands (Texas), Houston Skyline, Kentucky

Zeta Washington, 6-2 MB, Ponte Vedra (Florida), OTVA Jacksonville, Cincinnati

Hannah Whittingstall, 6-2 MB, Alamo Heights (San Antonio, Texas), Alamo, SMU



Karis Willow, 6-4 OH, Liberty-Benton (Findlay, Ohio), Elite, Penn State

Top 5 Players in the Class of 2023

1. Harper Murray (Legacy, Michigan)

2. Bergen Reilly, (Kairos Elite, South Dakota)

3. Chloe Chicoine, (Circle City, Indiana)

4. Andi Jackson, (The Diff, Colorado)

5. Torrey Stafford, (Sunshine, California)

Thirty underclassmen to watch

