Florida SW’s Alarcon, Cowley’s Bonomi, Dallas-Eastfield’s Davis top VBM NJCAA All-American teams

Jim Dietz is an NJCAA Hall of Fame coach who led Lincoln Land community College to three consecutive final fours. His blog on coaching has more than 20,000 readers. Dietz led our panel of coaches and experts that put together the National Junior College Athletic Association All-American teams for VolleyballMag.com. There is one team each for three NJCAA divisions, including a player and coach of the year in each division.
Player of the Year: Alondra Alarcon, OH (SO) — Florida SouthWestern: Hit .320 while
averaging 4.02 kills/set and 3.09 digs/set. She was all-tournament at the
National Championships while tallying 14 kills and 13 digs in the title match.
NJCAA D-1 All-American team
Luiza deCruz, S (FR) – Miami-Dade: 1101 assists (11.59/set), 41 aces, 207 digs
Annika Helf, OH (SO) – Northeastern: 465 kills (.283), 333 digs, 61 blocks, 48 aces
Vivian Lucumi, MH (SO) – Miami-Dade: 158 kills (.345), 126 blocks (1.27/set)
Paige Parlanti, OH (SO) – Vincennes: 514 kills (.284, 4.36/set), 408 digs, 73 blocks
Janke Pretorious, S (SO) – Southern Idaho: 98 kills (.335), 1216 assists (9.28/set), 380
digs
Selanny Puente, MH (SO) – Weatherford: 292 kills (.390), 42 aces, 101 blocks
Roberta Purashaj, S (SO) – Florida SouthWestern: 1035 assists (11.01/set), 215 digs
Genesis Rodriguez, MH (FR) – Trinity Valley: 382 kills (.299), 285 digs, 89 blocks
Hanna Tylska, OH (SO) – Navarro: 454 kills (.288), 390 digs, 113 aces
Sara Van Gisteren, OH (FR) – Indian Hills: 453 kills (.287), 74 aces, 349 digs, 51 blocks
Sofia Velez, LIB (SO) – Trinity Valley: 106 assists, 708 digs (5.45/set), aced on only 4%
of S/R attempts
Coach of the Year: Thais Baziquetto-Allen, Florida SouthWestern: Led her team to a
31-1 record and a second consecutive national title.
Player of the Year: Laura Bonomi, OH (FR), Cowley: She finished the season with 495
kills, hitting .393 along with 3.13 digs/set. She had 52 kills and 42 digs at the National Tournament.
NJCAA D-2 All-American team
Kaitlyn Baumann, MH (SO) – Illinois Central: 366 kills (.377) 160 blocks
Kennedy Conrad, LIB (SO) – Heartland: 153 assists, 51 aces, 966 digs (6.67/set)
Taryn Davis, S (FR) – Scottsdale: 98 kills (.669), 960 assists (10.21/set), 300 digs
Sarah health, OPP/OH (SO) – Richard Bland: 638 kills (4.62/set, .268), 87 aces, 388
digs
Chloe Jackson, MH (FR) – Wallace State: 405 kills (.306), 161 blocks
Macee Leseur, OH (SO) – Scottsdale: 286 kills (3.01/set), 388 digs (4.08/set) 33 aces
Mercedes Madlock, S (SO) – Iowa Central: 1464 assists (10.17/set), 484 digs, 61 acces
Anna Kiss, OH (SO) – Cowley: 552 kills (.368), 82 aces
Emma Robben, MH (SO) – Parkland: 163 kills (.338), 257 blocks (1.52/set)
Bri Struck, OH (SO) – Parkland: 627 kills (3.65/set, .315), 2.59 digs/set
Sarina Ulberg, OPP (SO) – Johnson County: 408 kills (3.07/set, .293), 109 blocks
Coach of the Year: Steven Gream, Cowley: Led his team to an undefeated 41-0
regular season and a 5-set win over Scottsdale for the national title.
Player of the Year: Azoria Davis, OH (FR) – Dallas College-Eastfield: 336 kills, 375 digs, while also being named MVP of the D-3 National Tournament.
NJCAA D-3 All-American team
Laney Craig, OH (FR) – Caldwell: 465 kills (.283, 4.27/set), 184 digs, 36 aces
Kelly Delaney, OH (SO) – Raritan Valley: 340 kills (.282, 2.98/set), 376 digs, 143 aces
Kailey Fischer, S (SO) – Alexandria Tech: 35 blocks, 432 digs, 56 aces, 829 assists
(8.13/set)
Addy Gangl, MH (FR) – Minnesota-Mesabi Range: 529 kills (.305, 5.88/set), 77 blocks,
295 digs
Sarah Hauck, S (FR) – Delta: 41 blocks, 266 digs, 32 aces, 737 assists (8.99/set)
Alexis Helmin, MH (FR) – Century: 323 kills (.393, 3.05/set), 98 blocks
Taylor Knuth, MH (SO) – Harper: 723 kills (.323, 4.18/set), 97 blocks, 519 digs
Lindsey Koenig, MH (FR) – Owens: 366 kills (.353, 3.62/set), 98 blocks, 32 aces
Gabrielle Schwirtz, S (SO) – Century: 36 blocks, 334 digs, 68 aces, 905 assists
(8.01/set)
Brenley Walker, OH (FR) – Dallas College-Eastfield: 289 kills (.265, 3.11/set), 291 digs,
48 aces
Lilly White, L (FR) – Owens: 600 digs (5.56/set), 53 aces
Coach of the Year: Phil Nickel, Dallas College-Eastfield: Led the team to a 35-0
championship season after the program went 8-19 in 2022.