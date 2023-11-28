Florida SW’s Alarcon, Cowley’s Bonomi, Dallas-Eastfield’s Davis top VBM NJCAA All-American teams

Courtside Conversation VolleyballMag.com staff

Jim Dietz is an NJCAA Hall of Fame coach who led Lincoln Land community College to three consecutive final fours. His blog on coaching has more than 20,000 readers. Dietz led our panel of coaches and experts that put together the National Junior College Athletic Association All-American teams for VolleyballMag.com. There is one team each for three NJCAA divisions, including a player and coach of the year in each division.

By Jim Dietz for VolleyballMag.com

NJCAA D-1

Player of the Year: Alondra Alarcon, OH (SO) — Florida SouthWestern: Hit .320 while

averaging 4.02 kills/set and 3.09 digs/set. She was all-tournament at the

National Championships while tallying 14 kills and 13 digs in the title match.

NJCAA D-1 All-American team

Luiza deCruz, S (FR) – Miami-Dade: 1101 assists (11.59/set), 41 aces, 207 digs

Annika Helf, OH (SO) – Northeastern: 465 kills (.283), 333 digs, 61 blocks, 48 aces

Vivian Lucumi, MH (SO) – Miami-Dade: 158 kills (.345), 126 blocks (1.27/set)

Paige Parlanti, OH (SO) – Vincennes: 514 kills (.284, 4.36/set), 408 digs, 73 blocks

Janke Pretorious, S (SO) – Southern Idaho: 98 kills (.335), 1216 assists (9.28/set), 380

digs

Selanny Puente, MH (SO) – Weatherford: 292 kills (.390), 42 aces, 101 blocks

Roberta Purashaj, S (SO) – Florida SouthWestern: 1035 assists (11.01/set), 215 digs

Genesis Rodriguez, MH (FR) – Trinity Valley: 382 kills (.299), 285 digs, 89 blocks

Hanna Tylska, OH (SO) – Navarro: 454 kills (.288), 390 digs, 113 aces

Sara Van Gisteren, OH (FR) – Indian Hills: 453 kills (.287), 74 aces, 349 digs, 51 blocks

Sofia Velez, LIB (SO) – Trinity Valley: 106 assists, 708 digs (5.45/set), aced on only 4%

of S/R attempts

Coach of the Year: Thais Baziquetto-Allen, Florida SouthWestern: Led her team to a

31-1 record and a second consecutive national title.

NJCAA D-2

Player of the Year: Laura Bonomi, OH (FR), Cowley: She finished the season with 495

kills, hitting .393 along with 3.13 digs/set. She had 52 kills and 42 digs at the National Tournament.

NJCAA D-2 All-American team

Kaitlyn Baumann, MH (SO) – Illinois Central: 366 kills (.377) 160 blocks

Kennedy Conrad, LIB (SO) – Heartland: 153 assists, 51 aces, 966 digs (6.67/set)

Taryn Davis, S (FR) – Scottsdale: 98 kills (.669), 960 assists (10.21/set), 300 digs

Sarah health, OPP/OH (SO) – Richard Bland: 638 kills (4.62/set, .268), 87 aces, 388

digs

Chloe Jackson, MH (FR) – Wallace State: 405 kills (.306), 161 blocks

Macee Leseur, OH (SO) – Scottsdale: 286 kills (3.01/set), 388 digs (4.08/set) 33 aces

Mercedes Madlock, S (SO) – Iowa Central: 1464 assists (10.17/set), 484 digs, 61 acces

Anna Kiss, OH (SO) – Cowley: 552 kills (.368), 82 aces

Emma Robben, MH (SO) – Parkland: 163 kills (.338), 257 blocks (1.52/set)

Bri Struck, OH (SO) – Parkland: 627 kills (3.65/set, .315), 2.59 digs/set

Sarina Ulberg, OPP (SO) – Johnson County: 408 kills (3.07/set, .293), 109 blocks

Coach of the Year: Steven Gream, Cowley: Led his team to an undefeated 41-0

regular season and a 5-set win over Scottsdale for the national title.

NJCAA D-3

Player of the Year: Azoria Davis, OH (FR) – Dallas College-Eastfield: 336 kills, 375 digs, while also being named MVP of the D-3 National Tournament.

NJCAA D-3 All-American team

Laney Craig, OH (FR) – Caldwell: 465 kills (.283, 4.27/set), 184 digs, 36 aces

Kelly Delaney, OH (SO) – Raritan Valley: 340 kills (.282, 2.98/set), 376 digs, 143 aces

Kailey Fischer, S (SO) – Alexandria Tech: 35 blocks, 432 digs, 56 aces, 829 assists

(8.13/set)

Addy Gangl, MH (FR) – Minnesota-Mesabi Range: 529 kills (.305, 5.88/set), 77 blocks,

295 digs

Sarah Hauck, S (FR) – Delta: 41 blocks, 266 digs, 32 aces, 737 assists (8.99/set)

Alexis Helmin, MH (FR) – Century: 323 kills (.393, 3.05/set), 98 blocks

Taylor Knuth, MH (SO) – Harper: 723 kills (.323, 4.18/set), 97 blocks, 519 digs

Lindsey Koenig, MH (FR) – Owens: 366 kills (.353, 3.62/set), 98 blocks, 32 aces

Gabrielle Schwirtz, S (SO) – Century: 36 blocks, 334 digs, 68 aces, 905 assists

(8.01/set)

Brenley Walker, OH (FR) – Dallas College-Eastfield: 289 kills (.265, 3.11/set), 291 digs,

48 aces

Lilly White, L (FR) – Owens: 600 digs (5.56/set), 53 aces

Coach of the Year: Phil Nickel, Dallas College-Eastfield: Led the team to a 35-0

championship season after the program went 8-19 in 2022.