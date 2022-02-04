Nation’s best volleyball stars make up 2021 VolleyballMag.com Girls High School All-Americans

Two things stood out about the 2021 girls high school volleyball season:

First, teams, players, coaches and fans were able to get back to some sense of normalcy amidst the lingering pandemic.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, that return to normalcy meant oodles of A-list volleyball talent was on full display across the country, making the task of compiling our 2021 VolleyballMag.com girls high school All-American awards that much more fun and challenging.

This year’s first team is packed with Under Armour and Gatorade award recipients and players who competed on some of the nation’s powerhouse teams.

Los Angeles Marymount, which went undefeated at 35-0 and won the CIF Open Division title (the equal of a state’s highest division state title), has two players on the first team in Elia Rubin and Torrey Stafford. In 2021, California again produced some of the top players and teams in the U.S., confirming volleyball is alive and quite well in the Golden State.

A couple of longtime fixtures on VolleyballMag.com awards and rankings lists, Averi Carlson (Lovejoy in Lucas, Texas) and Jordan Middleton (Hamilton in Chandler, Arizona) are back and joined by suburban Detroit standout Ava Brizard, the Miss Volleyball winner in Michigan; Ella Wrobel, the player of the year in Illinois as designated by the Champaign News-Gazette (one of the most long-standing and respected all-state media awards list in the country); and Wisconsin standout McKenna Wucherer, who won the state Gatorade player of the year honor.

Keep in mind, the girl’s high school All-American awards are based solely on the high school season. Club honors and where a player is going to college do not factor into this. Soon enough, we’ll have our 2022 Girls Fab 50 list, which takes into account the whole ball of wax, ranking the top 50 senior-age girls players in the country. It’s the longest-standing awards program in our great sport.

FIRST TEAM

Julia Blyashov

Height: 6-3

Position: OH

Year: Junior

High school: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California)

Blyashov helped her Cathedral team reach the semifinals of the CIF Open Division tournament.

Ava Brizard

Height: 6-1

Position: OH

Year: Senior

High school: Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan)

The landslide winner of the MIVCA Miss Volleyball honor and two-time Gatorade Michigan state player of the year recipient had 602 kills for in Marian’s 53-1 state champion run.

Averi Carlson

Height: 5-11

Position: S

Year: Senior

High school: Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas)

The Gatorade national player of the year helped lead the Leopards to a Texas 5A state title. She posted 919 assists, 378 digs and 212 kills.

Jayln Gibson

Height: 6-1

Position: OH

Year: Senior

High school: Brandeis (San Antonio, Texas)

Gibson had 641 kills, 737 digs and 64 total blocks for the Texas 6A state champions.

Ava LeGrand

Height: 6-0

Position: S-RS

Year: Senior

High school: Papillion (Nebraska)-La Vista South

Lincoln Journal Star Super State captain helped her team to a Nebraska Class A state title, posting 1,109 assists, 361 digs and 98 kills.

Jordan Middleton

Height: 6-1

Position: OH

Year: Senior

High school: Hamilton (Chandler, Arizona)

Middleton won her second Gatorade state player of the year honor and helped Chandler to a second Class 6A state title in a row.

Shanelle Puetz

Height: 5-10

Position: S

Year: Senior

High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

Puetz racked up 1,143 assists and 250 kills for a Mater Dei team that reached the quarterfinals of the CIF Open Division tournament.

Elia Rubin

Height: 6-1

Position: OH

Year: Senior

High school: Marymount (Los Angeles, California)

This standout helped Marymount dominate to the tune of a 35-0 mark and a CIF Open Division championship. Rubin finished the season with 396 kills and 226 digs.

Torrey Stafford

Height: 6-2

Position: OH

Year: Junior

High school: Marymount (Los Angeles, California)

Stafford, a junior, posted 320 kills, 207 digs and 55 total blocks for a Marymount team that burned through Mira Costa, San Diego Cathedral and San Jose Archbishop Mitty on its way to the CIF Open Division title.



Jalyn Stout

Height: 5-10

Position: OH

Year: Junior

High school: Santa Fe (Alachua, Florida)

The Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Volleyball helped Santa Fe win the Class 4A state title with 392 kills and a .550 hitting percentage.

Ella Wrobel

Height: 6-4

Position: OH-RS

Year: Senior

High school: Plainfield (Illinois) North

The Champaign News-Gazette Illinois state player of the year finished her senior campaign with 483 kills, 220 digs, 57 aces and 39 blocks for the Class 4A sectional finalists.

McKenna Wucherer

Height: 6-1

Position: OH

Year: Senior

High school: Brookfield (Wisconsin) Central

Wucherer, the Wisconsin Gatorade state player of the year racked up 444 kills, 210 digs, 50 aces and 30 blocks. She finished her career with 2,028 kills and 1,076 digs.

SECOND TEAM

Name, Height, Position, Year, High School

Eden Bower, 6-3, OH, Senior, Skyview (Nampa, Idaho)

Chloe Chicoine, 5-10, OH, Junior, McCutcheon (Lafayette, Indiana)

Evie Doezema, 6-3, OH-RS., Senior, Grand Rapids (Michigan) Christian

Caroline Edgeworth, 5-10, S, Senior, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Emma Farrell, 5-6, Libero-DS, Senior, St. Pius X Catholic (Atlanta, Georgia)

Sydney Helmers, 6-4, OH, Sophomore, Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky)

Devin Kahahawai, 6-4, OH, Senior, Kamehameha-Schools-Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Harper Murray, 6-1, OH, Junior, Skyline (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Audrey Rothman, 6-4, OH, Senior, Spain Park (Hoover, Alabama)

Jordyn Schilling, 5-10, Libero-OH, Senior, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

Stella Swenson, 6-1, S, Sophomore, Wayzata (Plymouth, Minnesota)

Emma Werkmeister, 6-0, OH, Senior, Victor (New York)

HONORABLE MENTION

Bekka Allick, 6-3, OH-MB, Senior, Waverly (Nebraska)

Rosemary Archer, 6-0, OH., Senior, Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas)

Carter Booth, 6-7, MB, Senior, Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colorado)

Aly Borellis, 5-11, S-RS, Senior, Notre Dame (Pontiac, Michigan)

Reeghan Boyer, 5-6, Libero, Senior, Montini (Lombard, Illinois)

Riley Buckley, 6-1, S-RS, Senior, North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Jordyn Byrd, 6-5, OH, Junior, Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Florida)

Brooklyn Deleye, 6-2, OH, Junior, Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kansas)

Sophia Ewalefo, 5-10, OH, Senior, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Charlie Fuerbringer, 6-0, S-RS, Sophomore, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, California)

Lily Frierson, 5-10, Senior, Plant (Tampa Florida)

Emma Halter, 5-6, Libero, Senior, Roncalli (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Carly Hendrickson, 6-2, OH, Senior, Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Katie Hurta, 6-1, S-RS, Senior, Nazareth Academy (LaGrange Park, Illinois)

Emerson Hoyle, 5-9, Libero, Senior, Roberson (Asheville, North Carolina)

Hayden Kubik, 6-1, OH, Senior, West Des Moines Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Cheridyn Leverette, 6-0, OH, Senior, Eagle’s Landing Christian (McDonough, Georgia)

Audrey Little, 6-0, OH, Junior, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, California)

Kendra MacDonald, 6-1. OH, SeniorArchbishop Mitty (San Jose, California)

Alexa Markley, 6-1, OH, Senior, McIntosh (Peachtree City, Georgia)

Ava Martin, 6-1, OH, Senior, St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kansas)

Serena Nyambio, 6-2, MB, Senior, Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills, Michigan)

Grace Oliva, 6-1, OH-RS, Senior, Marin Catholic (Kentfield, California)

Carlee Pharris, 5-11, S, Senior, Brandies (San Antonio, Texas)

Kennedy Phelan, 5-8, S, Junior, Fayetteville (Arkansas)

Taylor Preston, 6-2, OH, Senior, St. Henry (Erlanger, Kentucky)

Bergen Reilly, 6-1, S-OH, Junior, O’Gormon (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Kora Ruff, 5-8, S, Senior, Pleasant Valley (Bettendorf, Iowa)

Carlie Rzeszotarski, 6-1, OH, Senior, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, New York)

Marianna Singletary, 6-5, MB, Senior, Porter-Gaud (Charleston, South Carolina)

Alexis Stucky, 6-2, OH, Senior, Laramie (Wyoming)

Sarah Sylvester, 6-3, MB, Senior, Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan)

Ella Swindle, 6-2, S, Junior, Rock Bridge (Columbia, Missouri)

Gala Trubint, 5-7, Libero, Senior, Scripps Ranch (San Diego, California)

Emma Truluck, 5-7, OH-DS, Senior, Forest (Ocala, Florida)

Megan Verblest, 5-7, Libero, Senior, Marymount (Los Angeles, California)