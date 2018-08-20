ACC preview: Pittsburgh again the team to beat in competitive conference

Six teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference — where the regular-season race went down to the last weekend — made the NCAA tournament last season, marking a new league best, and three advanced to the second round. Heading into 2018, many ACC teams are dealing with the graduation or transfer of top players, while some of the nation’s top incoming freshmen are helping to replenish the ranks.

Enjoy this in-depth preview of the ever-improving ACC, the power-five conference with the most teams.