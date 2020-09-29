Alli Stumler on the rise of Kentucky, her success, name confusion, and family rivalries

Kentucky volleyball junior outside hitter Alli Stumler, the 2018 SEC freshman of the year, had an even better season in 2019 as she was named to the AVCA All-American team and got honorable-mention honors from VolleyballMag.com.

The product of Floyds Knob, Indiana, a Louisville suburb, is ready for more as the Wildcats prepare for fall 2020 play.

Stumler shares her thoughts on dealing with life after star Leah Edmond graduated, a lot of name confusion on the team, and a family torn between loyalties to two state universities.