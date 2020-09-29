Site Head

Home NCAA Women Alli Stumler on the rise of Kentucky, her success, name confusion, and...

Alli Stumler on the rise of Kentucky, her success, name confusion, and family rivalries

By
Emily Ehman
-
0
5
Allie Stumler of Kentucky/Chet White, UK Athletics

Kentucky volleyball junior outside hitter Alli Stumler, the 2018 SEC freshman of the year, had an even better season in 2019 as she was named to the AVCA All-American team and got honorable-mention honors from VolleyballMag.com.

The product of Floyds Knob, Indiana, a Louisville suburb, is ready for more as the Wildcats prepare for fall 2020 play.

Stumler shares her thoughts on dealing with life after star Leah Edmond graduated, a lot of name confusion on the team, and a family torn between loyalties to two state universities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular Posts

Texas Oklahoma volleyball 9/24/2020-Keyton Kinley

NCAA volleyball: Texas looks mid-season sharp in sweep of Oklahoma

Lee Feinswog -
1
NORMAN, Oklahoma — Season opener? Texas looked ready for the postseason. “They seem like a very well-oiled machine and when they’re in system and in rhythm,...

NCAA volleyball: Duke nips NC State, Texas at OU highlights Thursday slate

Lee Feinswog -
0
Duke hit .158 but ultimately prevailed over visiting NC State in five Wednesday night in the ACC opener for both teams in this shortened...

Mondays with Mick: Breaking down the Big 12, ACC, Sun Belt in the early...

Lee Feinswog -
0
It's finally volleyball season and the veteran coach, Mick Haley, and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog break down the early NCAA Division I happenings in...
ADVERTISE WITH US