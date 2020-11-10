San Jose Mitty coach Almazan-Cezar retires, reflects on incredible career

Just consider the list of accomplishments for Bret Almazan-Cezar in his more than 20 years of coaching high school and club volleyball: Seven national titles, six California teams of the year, 11 California state champions, and nearly 900 victories.
But the coach at Archbishop Mitty in San Jose has decided to retire and move.
He explains why and then reflects on some of the standout players he has coached, including two-time Olympian Nicole Davis and current AVP athlete Allie Wheeler. He’s also coached against the best and discusses having to face Newport Harbor coach Dan Glenn, and other opponents like April Ross, Jennifer (Carey) Dorr, and Alix Klineman.