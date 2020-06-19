After breakout freshman year, Hawai’i middle Igiede ready for more

Amber Igiede was expected to be a good college volleyball player. But the 6-foot-3 middle far exceeded expectations in 2019.

The product of Baton Rouge led Hawai’i in blocks last season and was second on the team in kills and hitting percentage, which resulted in her making the All-Big West first team and getting honorable mention on the VolleyballMag.com national all-freshman team.

Igiede is leaving her home in Louisiana to go back to Hawai’i this week and will have to go into quarantine for 14 days. We caught up with her across town by Zoom (I also live in Baton Rouge) and had this visit: