Americans Evan Cory and Billy Kolinske and Kaitlyn Leary and Carly Kan won the gold medals Sunday at the NORCECA pro beach volleyball tournament in La Paz, Mexico.

Cory and Kolinske beat Mexicans Juan Virgen and Miguel Sarabia 21-19, 21-17 in the final of the third stop of the 2022 NORCECA circuit.

In the semifinals they beat Canadians Jake MacNeil and Alex Russell 21-15, 21-18. Puerto Ricans Kevin Rodriguez and Josue Rivera beat the Canadians for the bronze medal.

American Tim Brewster and Logan Webber finished fifth.

Malaney and Kan beat Puerto Ricans Allanis Rodriguez and Allanis Navais in the women’s final 18-21, 23-21, 15-8. They knocked off fellow Americans Megan Gebhard and Savvy Simo in the semifinals.

Gebhard and Simo bounced back to win the bronze by beating Mexicans Atena Gutierrez and Maria Quintero 19-21, 21-19, 15-11.