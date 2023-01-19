Dave Rubio retired on Tuesday as the Arizona volleyball coach after 31 years in Tucson. On Wednesday, his longtime assistant, Charita Stubbs, was named as his replacement.
We talked to Rubio about his decision to retire and he offered some interesting assessments of the realities of coaching in today’s college volleyball world.
We have also updated the list of the coaches who have been at their NCAA Division I programs the longest.
LONGEST-TENURED DIVISION I COACHES
39 years through 2022
Carolyn Condit, Miami, Ohio
Brenda Gray, Sam Houston
35
Debbie Humphries, Stephen F. Austin
Van Compton, Little Rock.
34
Barry Goldberg, American
33
Joe Sagula, North Carolina
Beth Launiere, Utah
32
Mary Wise, Florida
29
Joanne Persico, St. John’s
Jennifer Weiss, Harvard
28
Travis Hudson, Western Kentucky