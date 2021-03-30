Larson wins inaugural Athletes Unlimited volleyball, more to come next February

The last ball hit the floor Monday night and by Tuesday afternoon Athletes Unlimited had announced plans for its second pro volleyball season in February 2022.

Straight from AU:

Athletes Unlimited inaugural volleyball season, in partnership with USA Volleyball featured 45 of the best players in the world including six Olympians from the U.S., Puerto Rico, Brazil, Great Britain and the Dominican Republic. The 2021 season concluded last evening and crowned Jordan Larson as the inaugural Champion and Nomaris Vélez Agosto was named GEICO Defensive Player of the Year by a vote of her peers and fans. Over the course of competition during the five-week season, players recorded over 2,000 kills, 2,500 digs, 350 blocks, and more than 150 aces.

Larson finished the season with 4,569 points, far ahead of Bethania De La Cruz, who had 3,690. Larson got 1,780 of her points for wins, 2,169 for stats, and 620 for MVP awards after matches. Click here for the leaderboard that lists how every player fared.

The four captains for the fifth and final week of competition were Larson, Karsta Lowe, Brie King and De La Cruz.

The results from the last three days of play:

Team King 68, Team De La Cruz 58

Team Larson 72, Team Lowe 55

Team Lowe 73, Team De La Cruz 63

Team King 80, Team Larson 78

Team King 75, Team Lowe 67

Team De La Cruz 68, Team Larson 66

Lowe led the competition with 230 kills, averaging 5.11 kills per set. Larson was second with 213, 4.73/set. Larson also led with 15 aces.