Athletes Unlimited Volleyball is moving to Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Airzona, for its next season, which will be in October and November.

From a news release:

“Featuring 44 of the world’s top players, the full 30-match championship season will air live, exclusively on ESPN Platforms, marking an expansion of Athletes Unlimited’s relationship with ESPN, which also exclusively carries its softball and lacrosse competitions.”

AU has also scheduled a volleyball player draft for Sunday from Dallas, its old playing site. It can be seen at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Athletes Unlimited YouTube channel.

AU has a spring exhibition tour that starts next week.

From AU:

The Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Exhibition Tour will begin on March 23 and run through April 21, and feature a roster of 14 top professional players visiting nine top college programs (including eight of the top 15 schools in the end of season NCAA volleyball rankings) and playing exhibition matches on their campuses. They will also visit two of the largest youth tournaments in the U.S., with the AU pros splitting into two teams for a head-to-head exhibition.

In addition to the matches, the Athletes Unlimited pros will visit local youth clubs, schools and community events, host clinics and other activities geared towards promoting the sport and building excitement about the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball championship season in the fall.

The Exhibition Tour schedule is below

More from AU:

The player roster for the Exhibition Tour will include Ali Bastianelli, Amanda Benson, Kaz Brown, Taylor Bruns Tegenrot, Alisha Childress, Leah Edmond, Erin Fairs, Falyn Fonoimoana, Morgan Hentz, Sydney Hilley, Willow Johnson, Molly McCage, Deja McClendon, Jamie Peterson, Taylor Reid and Jenna Rosenthal. This group includes one Olympian (Childress), five national champions and eight All-Americans.

During the Exhibition Tour, a number of Athletes Unlimited players will have the opportunity to return to their alma mater and compete against their college program, including McCage (Texas), Childress (Penn State), McClendon (Penn State), Fairs (Louisville), Reid (Minnesota) and Hilley (Wisconsin), Brown (Kentucky) and Edmond (Kentucky).