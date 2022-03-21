The first week of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball is in the books and the big winners were Dani Drews, Bethania De La Cruz, Natalia Valentin-Anderson and Lauren Stivrins.

Accordingly, those four got to pick the teams for the second week of the five-week competition being held in Dallas.

The scores from last week:

On Wednesday, Team Lowe (captained by Karsta Lowe) beat Team Cruz (captained by Aury Cruz) 2-1 in sets and 77-74 in total points. Lowe had 22 kills. Then Team De La Cruz beat Team McClendon (captained by Deja McClendon) 2-1 and 68-59. Drews led with 10 kills.

Friday, Cruz beat McClendon in sets 2-1 but McClendon won in points 71-68. Cruz led her team with 15 kills. Then De La Cruz beat Lowe 2-1 and 78-74. De La Cruz had 13 kills and 11 digs.

Saturday, McClendon beat Lowe 3-0 and 76-58. Drews led again with 16 kills and Leah Edmond had 14. Then Cruz beat De La Cruz 2-1 but lost in total points 71-69. Madison Villines had 10 kills.

Drews, the Utah product who started this winter in Poland but left her team early when Russia attacked Ukraine, finished the first round as the overall leader with 828 total points.

De La Cruz, the Dominican Republic star, was next with 800. Valentin-Anderson, the Puerto Rican who played at FIU, had 667 points. Stivrins, who just finished her All-American career at Nebraska, had 660 points, just ahead of veteran Sheilla Castro, who had 654.

The schedule for the second week:

Wednesday — Valentin-Anderson vs. De La Cruz, Drews vs. Stivrins

Friday — Stivrins vs. De La Cruz, Valentin-Anderson vs. Drews

Saturday — Stivrins vs. Valentin-Anderson, De La Cruz vs. Drews

Want to watch? We have the links in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Here are this week’s teams:

TEAM DREWS

Facilitator: Deitre Collins Parker

Dani Drews, Outside Hitter

Carli Lloyd, Setter

Jenna Rosenthal, Middle Blocker

Aury Cruz, Outside Hitter

Taylor Morgan, Middle Blocker

Amanda Benson, Libero

Jamie Peterson, Outside Hitter

Tori Dilfer, Setter

Rachael Fara, Middle Blocker

Noami Santos-Lamb, Outside Hitter

Sha’Dare McNeal, Opposite

TEAM DE LA CRUZ

Facilitator: Laurie Corbelli

Bethania De La Cruz, Outside Hitter

Nootsara Tomkom, Setter

Nomaris Vélez Agosto, Libero

Molly McCage, Middle Blocker

Sheilla Castro, Opposite

Eri Xue, Middle Blocker

Erin Fairs, Outside Hitter

Emma Willis, Middle Blocker

Taylor Fricano, Opposite

Ray Santos, Setter

Niki Withers, Opposite

TEAM VALENTIN-ANDERSON

Facilitator: Joe Trinsey

Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Setter

Karsta Lowe, Opposite

Madison Villines, Outside Hitter

Lindsay Stalzer, Outside Hitter

Lianna Sybeldon, Middle Blocker

Ali Bastianelli, Middle Blocker

Deja McClendon, Outside Hitter

Erica Wilson, Outside Hitter

Taylor Sandbothe, Middle Blocker

Taylor Bruns Tegenrot, Setter

Hana Lishman, Libero

TEAM STIVRINS

Facilitator: Michelle Chatman-Smith